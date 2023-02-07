Read full article on original website
Portrait of Opal Lee, ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth,’ unveiled in Texas Senate
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Opal Lee has spunk and fight in her that’s gained national momentum over the last several years. So much so that the 96-year-old is now recognized as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” playing a fundamental role in getting the day recognized as a national holiday.
Ohio Gov: Don't want to see reporter in jail | NewsNation Live
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he doesn't want to see a NewsNation reporter who was arrested at a press conference prosecuted or in jail. If he had seen what happened, DeWine says, he would have stopped it. Ohio Gov: Don’t want to see reporter in jail | NewsNation …
Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving +L5V
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one. http://bit.ly/3jJj9cx. Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to …. Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that...
Kentucky weather: Some rain and snow in southeastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Super Bowl Sunday weather in central Kentucky may seem uneventful…clouds to mostly sunny, but just a few short miles away, to the far south and east, some rain and wet snow showers are expected tonight, and into Sunday. A southern system will likely...
Kentucky All-State choir sings 'National Anthem'
The Kentucky All-State choir sings the 'National Anthem'. Kentucky All-State choir sings ‘National Anthem’. The Kentucky All-State choir sings the 'National Anthem'. February 10: An unexpected price hike, a rare zoo …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 10, 2023. Myriad Meadery opens in Lexington.
Work to maintain art from Kentucky's Helen LaFrance continues
The Kentucky Historical Society is working to maintain art from Kentucky's Helen LaFrance. Work to maintain art from Kentucky’s Helen LaFrance …. The Kentucky Historical Society is working to maintain art from Kentucky's Helen LaFrance. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 10. Feb. 10 HTFN Plays of...
Strong winds wreak havoc across central Kentucky
Walls of buildings were blown over, semi-trucks tipped sideways, and trees were blown down by the heavy winds. Walls of buildings were blown over, semi-trucks tipped sideways, and trees were blown down by the heavy winds. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 10. Feb. 10 HTFN Plays of...
Kentucky all-state choir gaining notoriety for rendition of the 'Star-Spangled Banner'
A Kentucky all-state choir brought the house down with a chilling rendition of the National Anthem in a Louisville Hyatt hotel. Kentucky all-state choir gaining notoriety for rendition …. A Kentucky all-state choir brought the house down with a chilling rendition of the National Anthem in a Louisville Hyatt hotel.
Kentucky weather today: Trending drier and cooler, a snow chance possible
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After an extremely windy day yesterday, your Friday will be much calmer and much cooler. Partly to mostly cloudy skies prevail with highs around 50 degrees. The weekend kicks off cold as chilly highs in the 40s prevail for both Saturday and Sunday. A...
Kentucky weather today: Windy and warm, few showers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A cold front will sweep across the state today bringing scattered showers this morning into the early afternoon; some spots could stay dry. You may find your trash cans down the street later today as winds gust near or above 50MPH. A Wind Advisory...
