Zulu – “We’re More Than This”
Tonight, the Show Me The Body/Jesus Piece/Scowl/Zulu tour touches down in Richmond. Reports from last night’s Philly opener have been tremendous, and I will tell you what, I am ready for this shit. I need it. A bunch of the bands on that tour have new music coming out, and LA hardcore avengers Zulu have just hit us with a new song.
Jon Wurster Leaves Superchunk
Drummer Jon Wurster has been a member of North Carolina institution Superchunk for a very, very long time. Wurster is one of the best drummers and busiest men in indie rock. He also plays with the Mountain Goats and Bob Mould’s band, and he’s a big part of the long-running series The Best Show, but Wurster has been in Superchunk for longer than he’s been doing anything else. Yesterday happened to be the 30th anniversary of On The Mouth, the first Superchunk album that featured Wurster on drums. (We posted about it on Instagram, and Wurster commented.) But today, Wurster has announced that he’s no longer a part of Superchunk.
Tove Lo – “Borderline”
It was just last fall that Tove Lo released her front-to-back catchy album Dirt Femme, but it hasn’t taken the Swedish pop singer long to circle back. Tonight, she debuts a brand-new single called “Borderline,” which is a co-write with Dua Lipa. It’s technically not the first...
Das Koolies – “The Condemned”
In 2020, Huw Bunford, Cian Ciarán, Dafydd Ieuan, and Guto Pryce — four former members of Super Furry Animals — launched a new band called Das Koolies. Think of it as a less Gruff alternative to the Welsh weirdo pop-rock geniuses. The Cardiff crew have a new EP called The Condemned on the way, and its opening track is out now. “The Condemned” cruises along with an electronic pulse and the kinds of quirky touches SFA used to bring to their music, based around the hook, “We are, we are, we are, we are/ The condemned.” Along with the new EP announcement, the band writes, “Everything for a reason and a reason for everything. A beginning catalysed by the past. Of machines and of man. Let the beat now lead the way.”
Premature Evaluation: Paramore This Is Why
At this point in Paramore’s two-decade career, the beloved pop-punk/emo band, who have influenced a younger wave of acolytes — from Soccer Mommy to Lil Uzi Vert — are so much more famous than they probably ever imagined possible. The twist? Paramore do not play pop-punk or emo anymore, and they don’t have much interest in looking backwards, except to unearth a classic with one of their admirers (see: Billie Eilish getting Hayley Williams to un-retire “Misery Business”) or to pause and reflect on how far they’ve come.
Roger Daltrey Finished A Script For His Keith Moon Biopic And Has An Actor In Mind
The Who singer Roger Daltrey has been talking about making a Keith Moon biopic for decades. Way back in 2005, when this site was still an MP3 blog, Mike Myers signed on to play the band’s tempestuous drummer, who helped define rock drumming, lived a legendarily self-destructive life, and died of an overdose in 1978. The movie has yet to transpire, but Daltrey still very much plans to make it happen, and he has a new mystery actor in mind for the starring role. (Presumably Pete Townshend will not be involved.)
Lizzo – “Special” (Feat. SZA)
Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” won the Grammy for Record Of The Year Sunday night, but her performance at the ceremony focused on a different song: “Special,” the title track from her recent album. Today she’s released a new version of the latter track featuring a guest appearance from SZA, who featured an uncredited Lizzo on her own recent album SOS. (Look out for that one to be showered with Grammy love at next year’s event.) Hear the revamped “Special” below.
It Sure Sounds Like Rihanna Is Starting Her Next Album Over From Scratch
Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show is just three days away, and she sat for an interview about it today with the show’s presenting sponsor, Apple Music. Speaking to Nadeska Alexis, RiRi said it’s been a huge challenge to narrow down her catalog into one 13-minute performance and “there’s probably about 39 versions of the setlist right now.” She also briefly addressed the subject of new music.
Talib Kweli & Madlib – “After These Messages” (Feat. Amani)
After releasing a Black Star reunion album that lots of people never heard because it exists behind a podcast network’s paywall, Talib Kweli is preparing to release his next big sequel the same way. Kweli has teamed with Madlib on Liberation 2, a follow-up to their 2006 collab Liberation,...
Watch Kelela Perform “Enough For Love” On Fallon
Kelela has just released her new, much-anticipated album RAVEN, which follows her 2017 debut Take Me Apart and also happens to be our Album Of The Week. Last night, Kelela stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to give a moving solo performance of album single “Enough For Love.” “Imma be honest wit y’all—never through this moment would become a reality,” she wrote on Instagram prior to her performance. Watch Kelela have her moment below.
Beck – “Thinking About You”
In the time since his 2019 LP Hyperspace, Beck has mostly been in collaboration mode, working with Gorillaz on “The Valley Of The Pagans” (and debuting “Possession Island” live last fall), plus teaming with Paul McCartney on “Find My Way” (from McCartney III Imagined). This week, Beck also appeared at the Recording Academy’s All-Star Grammys tribute to the Beach Boys, where he sang “Sloop John B” and joined in with My Morning Jacket for “Good Vibrations.” Tonight, we’re being graced with the studio version of a song Beck has already played live: “Thinking About You.” It’s a fairly minimal guitar-and-harmonica ballad that expands into something more grandiose without feeling heavy. Lyrically, “Thinking About You” is mournful, with “Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime” broken-heart vibes. Listen below.
