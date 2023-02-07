Read full article on original website
Spring Hill community rallies behind restaurant owner
Restaurants have had it rough these last couple of years. Now, one Spring Hill restaurant owner is facing an even bigger challenge, health problems and costly surgeries.
1 person, 3 pets killed in Rutherford County house fire
One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Welcome to Canvas, Cookies, and Cocoa! Spend a relaxing afternoon painting with studio artists while enjoying some cookies and sipping on hot cocoa! With marshmallows of course! This is an intermediate level painting, and the studio is encouraging artists 10 years and older, unless you plan to paint with your little one. Feel free to bring in your favorite beverage and snacks to enjoy during the evening! Cups and wine openers are provided for you!
WKRN
1st newborn surrendered in KY Safe Haven Baby Box
There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
Nashville Parent
Garden Talk Series Returns to Williamson Co. Library
The award-winning Williamson County Master Gardeners’ Garden Talk series returns to the Williamson County Public Library in February. This year their Speakers Bureau, along with Williamson County Horticulture Extension Agent Taylor Reeder, will present eight monthly programs covering everything from box gardening to savory herbs, shade plants, soil health and beneficial insects.
Neighbors on Elm Hill Pike meet with officials after fiery crash
On Saturday, Metro Councilmember Russ Bradford has organized a town hall to address concerns with neighbors, police and the Nashville Department of Transportation.
News 2 Gives Back: Honoring Maury County Sheriff Reserve Deputy Brad Miller
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Our News 2 Gives Back spotlight this week pays tribute to fallen longtime Maury county Sheriff reserve deputy Brad Miller. In December Maury county lost Miller in a line of duty fatality working a construction zone.We are proud to report our News 2 gives back donation drive raised over 12 thousand dollars for […]
One Green Planet
Petition: Ban This Animal-Abuser from Ever Having Animals Again
In Nashville, authorities discovered 77 dogs trapped in a dirty home that had the highest ammonia levels ever recorded. The dogs were found alive but were suffering from a variety of health issues, including bite wounds, infections, hair loss, parasites, skin inflammation, and emaciation. Future animals must be protected from being around this animal abuser. Please sign this petition to ban this person from ever having animals again!
WSMV
Urgent need for Middle Tennessee families to consider fostering a child
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The time for Tennesseans to step up and take action is now. That’s the message from an area nonprofit working with the state to find loving homes for foster children in Tennessee. “We have families in Tennessee who need to step up and say, ‘We’re...
'Going once, going twice!' Brentwood estate up for auction
An iconic multi-million dollar Brentwood estate is up for auction. The original owners of the Brentwood home designed it after the Old Westbury Gardens home in New York.
Local Chef Alex Belew Wins ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 21
Alex Belew, former owner of Dallas and Jane in Murfreesboro, has been competing on chef Gordon Ramsay’s television show Hell’s Kitchen for the last 14 weeks. He made it to the final three and then in an intense cook-off he gained one of the two final spots tying with his strongest competition, Dafne Mejia. That final spot came down to the wire.
WSMV
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
WSMV
Owners of teddy bear made from late ‘Mammie’s jacket’ found
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – With the help of a group of Facebook detectives, a sentimental teddy bear will soon be back in the hands of its rightful owner. Regena Moreno started cracking the case of who owned a teddy bear made from a “late Mammie’s jacket” less than a week ago. Moreno posted photos of the teddy bear Saturday on the “Hip Cookeville” Facebook page after finding it at a Goodwill store.
2 critically injured in Murfreesboro crash, flown to hospital
Two male drivers were seriously injured in a collision Friday afternoon in Murfreesboro and taken by Life Flight helicopters for treatment.
WSMV
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
WKRN
Pharmacists upset with misinformation
Canopy at Memphis riverside park named after Tyre …. A charitable foundation on Friday named a canopy at a Memphis park for Tyre Nichols, who died last month after he was brutally beaten by officers in a case that has intensified calls for police reform and led to emotional tributes in this Mississippi River city and around the country.
WSMV
Missing Tullahoma boy found
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: The Tullahoma Police Department reports Caleb Sanders has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: The Tullahoma Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy. Caleb Sanders left his home in Tullahoma at about 5 p.m. Friday night and began...
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
WSMV
Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
