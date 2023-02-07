It’s been three years since reluctant country superstar Sam Hunt released his sophomore album Southside, and that album came out six years after his debut Montevallo. Hunt seemed like the most exciting, up-to-date thing in Nashville when he first arrived, and he never quite decided if he wanted to be a country-industry insider or a Nashville rebel. Ultimately, he was neither, and he fell off the map for long stretches of time. Country moved on, and we now have new country-industry insiders and Nashville rebels. Sam Hunt isn’t really part of the narrative anymore, but he’s still really good at making country music, on the rare occasions when he actually makes it. This is one of those occasions.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO