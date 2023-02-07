A man on Charlotte County’s Top Ten Most Wanted list was arrested Thursday night after deputies say he led them on a foot chase that ended in a canal. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Sta’Chawn Wright was arrested after deputies went to an address on Lehigh Avenue just north of Port Charlotte around 6 p.m. to look for him. Wright was wanted for violating the terms of his probation following a charge of domestic battery by strangulation in May 2020. The violations include changing his residence without prior consent, failing to report to his probation officer as directed, and failure to maintain his daily schedule. Deputies also had an open probable cause for Wright following an incident in January that resulted in a charge for battery (second or subsequent).

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO