WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of helping man who walked out of trial escape
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:202c3bf1276327551c7b0236 Player Element ID: 6320120565112. A man walks out on his trial and is nowhere to be found after being convicted. Now, another man, Daniel Torres Quezada, is sitting...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested after hit and run with female bicyclist in Naples
David Preston was arrested by the Naples Police Department after allegedly crashing into a bicyclist and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the Naples Police Department, Preston crashed into a bicyclist at US 41 and 10th Street South in Naples. Preston didn’t stop or give any aid to the...
WINKNEWS.com
2 teenagers face charges after Naples police find them in stolen car
Two teenagers were arrested late Wednesday night after police say they were found in a stolen car and the driver dove off of the Naples City Dock while trying to escape. According to the Naples Police Department, information came in around 11:30 p.m. indicating a stolen 2019 Honda Accord was traveling west on 5th Avenue South into the city jurisdiction. Shortly before midnight, officers found the vehicle in the parking lot of Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar, located at 1220 3rd St. S. Additional units responded to the area prior to checking the vehicle. Three teenagers, two boys and a girl, who were earlier seen walking on the Naples Pier, began to walk back toward the car.
Old, suspicious safe found in southeast Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Who doesn’t love a good mystery? While on assignment in southeast Cape Coral, we noticed a huge, heavy safe in an empty lot next to a canal along SE 13th Avenue. At first glance, it looked just like an electrical box in an empty...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested in deadly home invasion faces video voyeurism charge
A man in jail awaiting trial in a deadly home invasion is now accused of video voyeurism. Richard Cochran Jr., faces a sex offense charge for video voyerism, according to a arrest report. He has been jailed since at least Dec. 2021 when he was arrested for his alleged role in a home invasion on Brandon Street in Lee County.
Fugitive Friday: February 10
Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Alfonzo Churchwell – one of Crime Stopper’s 10 Most Wanted, on the run from local and federal drug and weapons...
WINKNEWS.com
DeSoto County Fair shooter to stay in detention lockup; community copes
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:185093512a11c21eca0091ef Player Element ID: 6320048785112. A small community is reeling as an accused killer sits in secure detention for shooting a 17-year-old boy. The murder at the DeSoto County...
Police search for man in Downtown Fort Myers burglary
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a man in connection with a theft that occurred Downtown Fort Myers on February 6. At approximately 5:40 p.m., a man entered Cutting Edge Shop through the back door. He took approximately $1,000 from the cash register and $200 from the tip jar, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.
One person sent to hospital after fight in downtown Fort Myers
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fight between two people Wednesday morning in downtown Fort Myers sent one person to the hospital, authorities said. The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Hendry Street and Main Street. The sister of the man who was beaten is hoping people can help...
WINKNEWS.com
Horse stolen from Southwest Florida Horse Rescue
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:dd5a91e590b889d1336d08fc Player Element ID: 6320116870112. A 900-pound rescue horse was taken from his home at the Southwest Florida Horse Rescue near Babcock Ranch. Whiskey the horse has been missing...
‘It was his home’: Family, friends remember last known Hurricane Ian victim
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The friends and family of James ‘Denny’ Hurst gathered on Friday evening to celebrate his life and distribute his final remains. Hurst was the last person reported missing from Hurricane Ian. He was found by Lee County Sheriff’s Office divers in January. A month later, his daughter flew across the country from California to honor her father’s last wishes.
Man wanted for golf course burglary spree in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — SWFL Crime Stoppers and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are searching for a man connected to multiple golf course burglaries. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, most of the burglaries took place in the southern part of Lee County. The suspected thief was pictured at a Best Buy in surveillance photo.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman accused of killing Charlotte County deputy while driving drunk to undergo competency evaluation
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:54b5aae8b7c0965be4471da Player Element ID: 6320051797112. The woman accused of killing a young deputy on the interstate in Charlotte County while drunk is having her competency to stand trial brought...
NBC 2
Englewood woman fights for justice after fiance dies from black mold exposure
ENGLEWOOD, Fla.– An Englewood man is dead after being exposed to black mold. Now his family is forced to move from place to place to stay healthy. “After he died, like… I couldn’t let my children pass away there too,” Kendra Elliot said. Her home was...
Florida man on ‘most wanted’ list caught after foot chase
A man on Charlotte County's "Top Ten Most Wanted" list was arrested Thursday night after a failed foot chase that ended in a canal.
Florida Teen Arrested For Shooting Death Of Another Teen At Local Fair
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of another teen while at a fair on Saturday. On February 8, 2023, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office assisted Arcadia Police Department with conducting a search warrant at 2002 SE Rhode Island Street. DCSO and
Authorities searching for man using stolen bank card at Fort Myers Sam’s Club
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) needs help identifying a man in connection with a car burglary. According to FMPD, a car was broken into at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers on January 28. The victim’s bank card was stolen. That same day, security...
WINKNEWS.com
Man on Charlotte County’s Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested after chase
A man on Charlotte County’s Top Ten Most Wanted list was arrested Thursday night after deputies say he led them on a foot chase that ended in a canal. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Sta’Chawn Wright was arrested after deputies went to an address on Lehigh Avenue just north of Port Charlotte around 6 p.m. to look for him. Wright was wanted for violating the terms of his probation following a charge of domestic battery by strangulation in May 2020. The violations include changing his residence without prior consent, failing to report to his probation officer as directed, and failure to maintain his daily schedule. Deputies also had an open probable cause for Wright following an incident in January that resulted in a charge for battery (second or subsequent).
WINKNEWS.com
Truck combusts after crashing in Fort Myers Saturday morning
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:a54efd30ab3b16e9bd02e366 Player Element ID: 6320206713112. A truck went up in flames after a crash Saturday morning near Edison Avenue and Henderson Avenue in Fort Myers. Firefighters had left the...
WINKNEWS.com
Man sentenced to 15 years for selling drugs at Charlotte County gas station
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling drugs out of his truck in the parking lot of a Charlotte County gas station in 2018. Willard Leo McBride, 51, was found guilty and sentenced for drug trafficking and other drug charges following a January trial in Charlotte County.
