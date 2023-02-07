Read full article on original website
Miami woman’s Bentley purchase got the feds’ attention. She’s charged with PPP fraud
The 31-year-old is in custody — accused of stealing $381,000 from the federal government’s COVID-19 loan programs intended for businesses struggling during the pandemic.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon among 2 convicted in $31M Medicare fraud scheme
An orthopedic surgeon was convicted for his role in a $31 million Medicare fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 30. Lawrence Alexander, MD, was convicted of false statements related to healthcare matters, according to a news release. Chiropractor Dean Zusmer was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, healthcare fraud, conspiracy to pay kickbacks, paying kickbacks and submitting false statements.
Doctor is convicted of fraud after she was caught re-using single-use tools for sinus surgeries
A doctor has been convicted a federal charges of adulterating medical devices for re-using what the Justice Department called 'unsanitary' equipment meant for only one use.
NBC Los Angeles
Fake Cannabis Billionaire Justin Costello Pleads Guilty in $35 Million Fraud, With Recommended Prison Term of 10 Years
Justin Costello, who posed as a billionaire and twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq vet to dupe investors while portraying himself as a legal cannabis mogul, pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Prosecutors in federal court in Seattle agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison for Costello, according to a...
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling Winnings
A Canadian national has been sentenced to 30 months in the U.S. federal prison system for defrauding the United States government. According to an official release from the IRS, Toronto resident, William Henry Woo, submitted duplicate refund requests to the IRS Service Center in Austin, TX. He did so as a Canadian citizen seeking automatically withheld gambling winnings.
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
Scrubs Magazine
22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia
The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
Have You Filed a Claim for the Pepsi $12.75 Million Lawsuit? The Deadline is in February
According to the details of the lawsuit, current and former Pepsi employees who worked at the company between December 5, 2021, and April 8, 2022, were affected by the Kronos outage and data breach. Pepsi has not admitted to any wrongdoing, it agreed to pay $ 12.75 million after plaintiffs claimed the company failed to accurately pay them after the Kronos data breach.
‘This is not over’: Here’s why a federal judge won’t reinstate suspended prosecutor Andrew Warren
A federal judge criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis' suspension of Hillsborough County's ousted State Attorney, Andrew Warren Friday.
The federal government is investigating the possible human trafficking of children who cleaned slaughterhouses
Federal investigators are looking into whether 50 children — some as young as 13 — who were allegedly illegally employed cleaning Midwestern slaughterhouses were victims of labor trafficking, three officials from the Department of Homeland Security told NBC News. Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed children who worked...
Doc convicted of painkiller scheme gets years in prison
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor convicted of one of the "most egregious" health-care frauds in U.S. history was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Monday and ordered to pay $30 million.Frank Patino was accused of leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids."Over the course of approximately five years, Patino steadily increased the potency of the opioids he prescribed, ultimately making him the top prescriber of 30 milligram oxycodone within the state of Michigan," Justice Department attorney Steven Scott said in a court filing.The result: Patino and other doctors got rich while patients became addicted or further addicted to opioids, Scott said.The government said the fraud scheme lasted years and was "one of the most egregious in United States history."Patino declared his innocence in court. His new attorney, Martin Crandall, is seeking a new trial, claiming Patino's trial lawyer botched his defense.Crandall said Patino has traveled the world to give medical care to the poor."It just doesn't fit for him to be involved in philanthropy for all these years and to be committing these crimes," Crandall said.
beckersspine.com
Indiana orthopedic surgeon settles Medicaid fraud allegations for $700K
An orthopedic surgeon settled allegations he fraudulently filed 13,101 false claims to Indiana's Medicaid program, the state's attorney general's office said Feb. 10. Kishan Chand, MD, settled the allegations for $700,000, according to a news release. The settlement comprises $465,419 in restitution and $234,580 in additional recoveries, according to the settlement agreement.
Illinois sheriff who called gun control law 'unconstitutional' will now enforce it if implemented
An Illinois sheriff is reversing his stance on enforcing a state assault weapons ban after stating that the bill is unconstitutional in a press release.
DeSantis slammed for falsely claiming that people who get the bivalent booster are 'more likely to get infected'
Governor DeSantis has been condemned for falsely claiming that anyone who gets the Covid-19 bivalent booster shoots is more likely to get infected with the new subvariant. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire for an incorrect assertion that those who acquire the Covid-19 bivalent booster are "more likely to get sick".
DeSantis Sparks National Outrage by Requesting Private Healthcare Data of Transgender Students
Photo byPhoto 261696078 / Desantis © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. Florida leadership won't leave the LBTQ+ community alone. DeSantis administration requested a wealth of data on students who receive gender-affirming procedures at Florida colleges.
iheart.com
99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty
A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
bhbusiness.com
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’
A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
Massive nurse degree scheme leads to FBI searching for 2800 fraudulent nurses
About a week ago, the Department of Justice in Florida publicized reports about an investigation known as Operation Nightingale (named after Florence Nightingale, a British woman considered to be the founder of the modern practice of nursing). This investigation has inevitably led state and federal officials to began a massive hunt for 2,800 fraudulent nurses and the arrest of 25 people who where culprits in the scheme of selling fake nursing diplomas. These 25 people where found in 5 different states, Florida being the main state were this alleged scheme was taking place. During the years between 2016 and 2021 federal officials found clear evidence of the criminal group selling more than 7,600 fake diplomas, in addition to academic transcripts. It is reported they were able to take in a profit of over $100 million U.S dollars in the process. The diplomas and transcripts were allegedly being sold to buyers between $10,000 and $15,000 U.S dollars.
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
