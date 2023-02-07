ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago. Among the states with the highest foreclosure filings? Michigan. Michigan ranks third in the nation behind Delaware and Illinois. John Kallabat, bankruptcy...
Tv20detroit.com

Huron-Clinton Metroparks, local orgs partner to offer free swim lessons

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Huron-Clinton Metroparks has partnered with several local organizations to offer free swim lessons this winter at seven indoor locations throughout metro Detroit. “Last year we committed to making the free swim program bigger than 2022’s, and bigger the year after that,” said Metroparks director, Amy...
Tv20detroit.com

Local athlete makes her mark in the male-dominated world of snowboarding

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Snowboarding enthusiasts took over Detroit's Hart Plaza as Red Bull's Heavy Metal competition kicked off. The snowboarding competition made a return after a 19-year hiatus. Around 40 professional athletes from all over the world took part in the one-day event. One of them was a metro...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Norovirus closes Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday

LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — A serious spike in norovirus cases nationwide appears to have hit metro Detroit. The disease, described by the CDC as being very contagious, has unfortunately shut down Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday. The school sent a letter to parents saying teachers and...
LIVONIA, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Local nonprofit works to keep food out of landfills, on kitchen tables

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit nonprofit is working to keep food out of landfills and on tables of families that are struggling with food insecurity. Make Food Not Waste was established in 2017. The environmental organizations' works with professional chefs to turn food materials that would otherwise be thrown out into gourmet meals.
Tv20detroit.com

Flint placed on boil water advisory after water main break

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — An entire Michigan city has been placed on a boil water advisory after crews discovered a massive water main break. The advisory in Flint was announced late Friday morning by the mayor's office. The break occurred in a 24-inch transmission line, according to WJRT-TV. Water...
FLINT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Another mild and sunny day

TODAY: Mostly sunny with a high in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy then clouds decrease in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. winds: W 10-15 mph. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:. Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Video shows ice chunk flying toward vehicle; another victim speaks

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators in Oakland County released a video showing an ice chunk being thrown from one vehicle toward another vehicle. 7 Action News first reported on multiple "ice throwing" incidents in Oakland County Thursday night. The incidents occurred Feb. 3 from 8:30 p.m. to around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff's department.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

DPD: 20-year-old in custody after stabbing father

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police were dispatched Friday evening at approximately 8:12 p.m. for reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 7600 block of Faust. Police say, a 20-year-old female stabbed a 54-year-old male who has been identified as the woman's father. The man was transported...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

NextGen TV: The new way to watch HD TV for free

(WXYZ) — Channel 7's parent company Scripps has launched an awareness campaign about a new broadcast technology set to create waves. It's called NextGen TV, and experts say it will revolutionize how people consume content soon. 7 Action News reporter Faraz Javed went to ABC Warehouse in Bloomfield Township...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy