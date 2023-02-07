Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Video shows ice chunk flying toward vehicle; another victim speaks
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators in Oakland County released a video showing an ice chunk being thrown from one vehicle toward another vehicle. 7 Action News first reported on multiple "ice throwing" incidents in Oakland County Thursday night. The incidents occurred Feb. 3 from 8:30 p.m. to around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff's department.
Tv20detroit.com
Police believe drivers were intentionally hit by chunks of ice in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — Police are warning drivers to beware of falling ice hitting cars. According to police, drivers are being targeted while driving and these scary close calls are costing them up to $3,500. Police say at least five people reported chunks of ice falling on their...
Tv20detroit.com
DPD: 20-year-old in custody after stabbing father
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police were dispatched Friday evening at approximately 8:12 p.m. for reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 7600 block of Faust. Police say, a 20-year-old female stabbed a 54-year-old male who has been identified as the woman's father. The man was transported...
Tv20detroit.com
Pothole-riddled road damaging vehicles, disrupting traffic in Flat Rock, neighbors say
FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Peters Road in Flat Rock is causing a lot of problems for surrounding neighborhoods. People say the potholes are damaging cars and messing with traffic patterns. There's now a petition circulating to get the road paved. "I changed all four of my tires six...
Tv20detroit.com
Seniors at Detroit apartment complex want answers following string of catalytic converter thefts
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Seniors at the Whittier Manor Senior Apartments in Detroit are reporting a number of catalytic converter thefts. They say a faulty gate and an unresponsive landlord are to blame. Jean Price was one of the unfortunate victims. She said the gate, or lack thereof, is partially...
Tv20detroit.com
Huron-Clinton Metroparks, local orgs partner to offer free swim lessons
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Huron-Clinton Metroparks has partnered with several local organizations to offer free swim lessons this winter at seven indoor locations throughout metro Detroit. “Last year we committed to making the free swim program bigger than 2022’s, and bigger the year after that,” said Metroparks director, Amy...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit City Clerk requests salary increase; calls pay disparity 'insulting'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who would say that Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey doesn't have a lot on her plate. Winfrey manages a budget of over $17 million and oversees approximately 200 full and part time employees and about 10,000 poll workers. "I'm over...
Tv20detroit.com
Cass Tech High School students launch clothing companies while still in school
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — During the month of February, we wanted to share a Black History Month story with you. Today we wanted to shine the spotlight on two young African American students in Detroit starting their own clothing companies while still in high school. Demetrious Yancy and Joshua...
Tv20detroit.com
Local athlete makes her mark in the male-dominated world of snowboarding
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Snowboarding enthusiasts took over Detroit's Hart Plaza as Red Bull's Heavy Metal competition kicked off. The snowboarding competition made a return after a 19-year hiatus. Around 40 professional athletes from all over the world took part in the one-day event. One of them was a metro...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Another mild and sunny day
TODAY: Mostly sunny with a high in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy then clouds decrease in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. winds: W 10-15 mph. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:. Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin...
Tv20detroit.com
Local nonprofit works to keep food out of landfills, on kitchen tables
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit nonprofit is working to keep food out of landfills and on tables of families that are struggling with food insecurity. Make Food Not Waste was established in 2017. The environmental organizations' works with professional chefs to turn food materials that would otherwise be thrown out into gourmet meals.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State, FIFA will partner to grow turfgrass for 2026 World Cup
(WXYZ) — Michigan State University will partner with FIFA to make turfgrass for the 2026 World Cup in North America. The university's board of trustees approved a motion Friday that will allow FIFA to build a turfgrass testing facility on the university's campus. After 2026, the facility will be gifted to the university to continue using for research and student purposes.
Tv20detroit.com
NextGen TV: The new way to watch HD TV for free
(WXYZ) — Channel 7's parent company Scripps has launched an awareness campaign about a new broadcast technology set to create waves. It's called NextGen TV, and experts say it will revolutionize how people consume content soon. 7 Action News reporter Faraz Javed went to ABC Warehouse in Bloomfield Township...
Comments / 0