(WXYZ) — Michigan State University will partner with FIFA to make turfgrass for the 2026 World Cup in North America. The university's board of trustees approved a motion Friday that will allow FIFA to build a turfgrass testing facility on the university's campus. After 2026, the facility will be gifted to the university to continue using for research and student purposes.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO