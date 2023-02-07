COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 7 Ohio State men’s hockey team tied Notre Dame, 2-2, Saturday in a Big Ten game in Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. The Buckeyes led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 early in second but the Irish tied the game with two goals in less than four minutes later in the stanza. Neither team was able to score the rest of the way. Ohio State ended the game ahead in shots, 52-23, including 43-17 after the first period.

