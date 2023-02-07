Read full article on original website
Buckeyes Move to 2-0 with Win over Temple
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Behind 12 saves from Regan Alexander and five Nicole Ferrara goals, the Ohio State women’s lacrosse team topped Temple, 10-9, on a sunny afternoon in Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium Sunday. Ohio State trailed 4-3 after the first quarter and 5-4 at halftime, but scored four...
No. 7 Buckeyes Skate to 2-2 Tie at Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 7 Ohio State men’s hockey team tied Notre Dame, 2-2, Saturday in a Big Ten game in Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. The Buckeyes led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 early in second but the Irish tied the game with two goals in less than four minutes later in the stanza. Neither team was able to score the rest of the way. Ohio State ended the game ahead in shots, 52-23, including 43-17 after the first period.
No. 11 Buckeyes Sweep Lewis, 3-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 11 Ohio State (9-3, 2-0) completed the sweep of a pair of Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association home games with a 3-0 win over Lewis (7-6, 1-1) Saturday at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes knocked off McKendree in the MIVA opener Thursday. Ohio State defeated the...
No. 7 Ohio State Completes Comeback Against No. 4 Illinois
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 7 Ohio State men’s gymnastics team completed the comeback against No. 4 Illinois in the Buckeyes’ first home meet of the regular season, earning the 401.000 to 399.200 victory for OSU’s first Big Ten win of the season. The Buckeyes put...
Ohio State Hosts No. 2/3 Indiana for Pink Game on Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 13/12 Ohio State women’s basketball team (21-4, 10-4 B1G) hosts No. 2/3 Indiana (23-1, 13-1 B1G) on Monday for a 7 p.m. ET tip. The game will be broadcast live on BTN and AM 1460. This is the Buckeyes’ Pink Game as they...
Seniors Shine in Senior Day Win Over St. Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the final regular season home game of the 2022-23 season, the No. 1/2 Ohio State women’s hockey team shutout St. Thomas with a 5-0 win Saturday afternoon at the OSU Ice Rink. With the win, the Buckeyes (27-3-2, 22-3-1 WCHA) earned the regular season series sweep of the Tommies (8-23-1, 3-22-1 WCHA).
Buckeyes Fall to Aggies in ITA Indoors Quarterfinals
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the quarterfinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship, No. 6-seeded Ohio State women’s tennis team fell to No. 3 seed Texas A&M, 4-0, Saturday at the Seattle Tennis Club in Seattle. The Buckeyes will close out the weekend with a consolation match at 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday, against Michigan or North Carolina. The loss was the first for the Buckeyes this season, who fall to 6-1. In Doubles.
Ohio State Hosts Cleveland State Next at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium
ADDITIONAL INFO: Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium | Men’s Lacrosse Tickets | Stadium Policies | Schedule | Roster. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team continues its season-opening home stand this weekend against in-state foe Cleveland State. The Buckeyes (1-0, 0-0 B1G) look to earn their second victory in as many weeks as they face off against the Vikings Saturday, Feb. 11 at noon at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium.
Buckeyes Shut Out Auburn 4-0 to Start ITA National Indoors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6-seeded Ohio State women’s tennis team opened play at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Seattle with a 4-0 win over Auburn Friday morning. The Buckeyes won the doubles point and three straight-set singles matches to advance to the quarterfinals. Ohio State will play the winner of the match between No. 3 seed Texas A&M and San Diego Saturday.
Six Buckeyes Score In 6-1 Win Over St. Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Six different Buckeyes tallied a goal as the No. 1/2 Ohio State women’s hockey team earned a 6-1 win over St. Thomas Friday night at the OSU Ice Rink. The Buckeyes (26-3-2, 21-3-1 WCHA) had 11 players record a point and held the Tommies (8-22-1, 3-21-1 WCHA) to just 15 shots on goal in the victory.
Seven Wins and Four NCAA B Standard Times Cap Day One of Ohio State Winter Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – The No. 5 women’s swim team and the No. 8 men’s swim team hosted the first day of the Ohio State Winter Invitational on Friday. Evan Fentress, Jack Burroughs, Jay Johnson and Brandon Day made up the winning team in the 200 free relay (1:19.60), including the three-fastest splits in the event.
Buckeyes Split Squads on the Road This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team hits the road for the first time this season, splitting the team for meets in California and Michigan. The scarlet squad travels to Palo Alto, Calif. to compete in the Stanford Invitational on Feb. 11-12 while the gray squad heads to Ann Arbor, Mich. to compete against Michigan on Feb. 12.
Buckeyes Open Spring Season at Puerto Rico Classic
Dates: Feb. 12-14 Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club — Rio Grande, P.R. Tee Times: Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. ET all three days. Teams: Purdue, College of Charleston, East Tennessee State, Georgia, Iowa, Marquette, Maryland, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio State. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio...
Buckeyes Fall to Northwestern 69-63
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a closely contested Big Ten matchup, Ohio State dropped a 69-63 decision to visiting Northwestern on Thursday evening at Value City Arena. Neither team lead by double figures throughout the entirety of the contest. The Buckeye’s largest lead of the game was six, while Northwestern led by as many as nine (61-52) with 4:44 to play in the contest.
No. 5 Buckeyes Fall 25-16 to No. 8 Nebraska
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 5 Ohio State (12-3, 6-2) ended the Big Ten dual regular season with a 25-16 loss to No. 8 Nebraska (10-3, 6-1) Friday at the Covelli Center. Ohio State celebrated its seniors prior to the match. Malik Heinselman, Ethan Smith, Kaleb Romero and Tate Orndorff were recognized for the final time at the Covelli Center.
