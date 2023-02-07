We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. One of the first things a new parent learns, amidst the sleep deprivation and endless diaper changes, is that their tiny baby grows FAST. It seems like each new month (or even week!) brings another development—they laugh for the first time, their hair is growing in, they can keep their head up longer, a tooth is popping through. And as parents frantically add each of these big moments to their baby memory books, making sure it’s all documented, they often realize that they need more pictures to look back and remember all of the many changes that happened from month to month. That’s where baby milestone blankets come in and why they are such a smart (and fun!) purchase for a family expecting a new baby.

