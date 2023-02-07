Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Belgavi Me Sunday Se Start Hogi Super Being Championships
Super Being Championship ke second edition mein participate krne ke liye fitness enthusiasts Belagavi mei gather hone wale hai Sunday ko. Stock photo via Andrea Masini/Deepbluemedia. Super Being Championship ke second edition mein participate krne ke liye fitness enthusiasts Belagavi mei gather hone wale hai Sunday ko. Karnataka, Goa aur...
swimswam.com
KIYG 2023 Me Maharashtra Ko Mila Uska 100th Medal
Madhya Pradesh mein chal rhe Khelo India Youth Games 2022 mein Maharasthra ki team ne 100-medals ke mark ko cross kar liya hai. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Madhya Pradesh mein chal rhe Khelo India Youth Games 2022 mein Maharasthra ki team ne 100-medals ke mark ko cross...
swimswam.com
Greek Age Record-holder Apostolos Siskos Commits to Harvard for 2024-25
Greek backstroker Apostolos Siskos has confirmed his verbal commitment to Harvard for 2024-25. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Olympian Michelle Weber Relishes Midmar Mile Return After English Channel Crossing
Weber won the elite women’s title at the aQuellé Midmar Mile in 2016 and 2021 and believes that having swum the race since she was a child gives her an edge. Current photo via Roxanne Martin. Courtesy: KJO Media. 8 February 2023 – Thousands of swimmers are headed...
swimswam.com
2025 World Aquatics Championships Moved from Russia to Singapore
The 12,000 seat Singapore Indoor Stadium will host the swimming portion of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, the third-straight edition that will be held in Asia. Stock photo via Erwin Soo/CC BY 2.0. World Aquatics (formerly FINA) announced on Thursday that the 2025 World Aquatics Championships will be moved from...
swimswam.com
The Swim Athlete’s Future
A parent shares the journey his daughter embarked on to accomplish her goals amidst adversity. Current photo via Alan Atkinson. Lap after lap. Three, four, five kilometers a day in the pool. Day after day…week after week…month after month. At nine years old, she wanted to be a...
swimswam.com
Campbell Sisters Sighting At Australian Training Camp
Australian Event Camps kicked off this weekend and both Cate and Bronte Campbell were seen on deck after taking most of 2022 off of racing. Archive photo via Jack Spitser. As we reported just days ago, a large contingent of 90 Australian swimmers has descended upon the Gold Coast for the annual National Event Camp from February 5th through February 11th.
Comments / 0