Cumberland-Perry mental health advocate is up for Jefferson Award
Louis Bianco, mental health chair for the Cumberland-Perry Mental Health — Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities advisory board, is a finalist for the national Jefferson Award, which recognizes unsung heroes throughout the country. Bianco has been working for the past 25 years to raise awareness and instruct people on how to maintain their mental health, all while dealing with mental health issues of his own.
Black cemeteries in central Pa. provide reminder of overlooked history | Column
When he was a kid, David Doyle heard stories about the cemetery at St. Thomas United Church of Christ near Linglestown. The burial ground, historically known as Wenrich’s Cemetery, dates to the 18th century and is one of the oldest in Lower Paxton Township. The founder of today’s Linglestown and relatives of President Dwight D. Eisenhower are among the notable people interred there.
‘Like a warzone’: Turks in central Pa. implore community to help with earthquake relief
Turks living in central Pennsylvania are left feeling like any help they give can never be enough after two large earthquakes devastated the eastern region of Turkey on Monday. “As soon as I heard it on the news, I called up my families—they live close to the center of the...
Meals to go: High school group packs food for 2 counties
Greenwood Future Farmers of America is fundraising for a Meals of Hope meal-packing event that will be held on March 3 in the Greenwood Elementary gym from 5 to 9 p.m. The goal is to raise $15,500, which will purchase 50,000 oatmeal and apple meals to be donated to Perry and Juniata County food pantries. Thus far, they’ve raised a bit more than half of their goal, $9,525.
Cumberland County winery tapping into local fruit, large family to grow its fan base
Located at 1925 McClure’s Gap Road, about a 15-minute drive northwest of Carlisle, The Winery at the Long Shot Farm is housed in a remodeled historic barn, surrounded by vineyards, a large pond and a gorgeous view of Blue Mountain. Tina and Jeff Weyant opened the place in 2018,...
The Great American Outdoor Show ends on Sunday
The 2023 Great American Outdoor Show ends its nine-day run Sunday after a week of celebrating hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities. Crowds could shop for fishing gear, compete in an archery range challenge, watch a canine aquatics competition, attend daily seminars and even watch a Brentley Gilbert concert. The Show...
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
Harrisburg Mall retailers not surprised by demolition plans: ‘This is dead’
For Felix G. Fermin, it doesn’t matter what happens to the Harrisburg Mall where he creates custom leather jackets. His store, Penn Leather, attracts a loyal following and generates new customers, mostly through word of mouth.
Thanks for listening, Speaker Rozzi | PennLive letters
Thank you, PA House Speaker Mark Rozzi, for listening to my commentary at your Workgroup’s Listening Tour session in Wilkes-Barre on February 2, and to similar commentary by scores of other citizens at your other stops in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and State College. As I told you, previous legislative leaders...
Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
Two Harrisburg area natives won Grammy Awards last weekend: ‘It was surreal to be up there’
The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony was held on Feb. 5, and two musicians and audio/sound engineers from central Pennsylvania claimed their own Grammy Awards. Andy Greenwood, originally from Harrisburg and now a resident of San Francisco, and Hershey native Fred Pellegrini, were both among those honored for this year’s Best Regional Roots Music Album. Their award was presented during the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony, which precedes the main broadcast and where the majority of Grammy Awards are given out.
Awwal Boswell’s big fourth quarter helps Susquehanna Township down Boiling Springs
It has been a rough hoops season for the Susquehanna Township boys, but give them credit for finishing on a high note Saturday with a 62-55 win over Boiling Springs. It was just the second win of the season for the Indians (2-20), but they scrapped all the way to the end and even found an unlikely hero in the finale.
Take a look inside Gettysburg’s newest museum, which tells the ‘story of the people’
The room is dark, the floors are shaking, the blinds are broken, there’s the sound of glass shattering, the sound of gunfire, and the sounds of war outside. “We must stay down here, it’s the only safe place in the house,” a man tells his family. And...
Cumberland Valley sees the positives in PIAA team wrestling experiences, now shifts to individual postseason
Whether Cumberland Valley went 0-2 at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships was almost beside the point for coach Billy Chamberlain. The Eagles had their injury issues and ran into two teams that made successful runs in Hershey, but the guys Chamberlain all wrestled with confidence and tough-mindedness regardless of their outcomes. That was a huge point that Chamberlain figures can benefit his program in big ways.
Central Dauphin wrestlers finish the fight to beat Canon Mac, finish 3rd at PIAA Team Championships
Central Dauphin wrestlers knew the reality of their situation when the PIAA Team Championship brackets were released last week. The Rams were on a collision course with Nazareth in the quarterfinals, which could either provide a hefty gust of wind for a run to the finals or send them to the consolation bracket and test Jeff Sweigard’s team’s collective will.
WGAL names latest news director
WGAL has announced a new hire to the station to fill the position of news director. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate has announced that Kristin Kay will take the position. Prior to working with WGAL, Kristin Kay was assistant news director with WLWT 5 in Cincinnati, and worked at KARE 11 in Minneapolis with the morning newscast.
Highmark data breach exposes private information of about 300k customers
Health insurer Highmark said Friday an employee fell victim to a malicious email request, resulting in the disclosure of private information of about 300,000 Highmark customers. Highmark said the personal information included or may have included names, medical claims- and treatment-related information, driver’s license numbers, financial information and social security...
Matt Mentzer earns 100th coaching win as Chambersburg advances in PIAA wrestling consolations
Milestones are always special. But the context surrounding the one Chambersburg wrestling head coach Matt Mentzer reached on Friday evening heightened its significance even further. Mentzer picked up his 99th and 100th career victories as the Trojans’ coach at the Giant Center in Hershey in the consolation bracket of the...
Baltimore County detective on life-support after suicidal man shoots 2 officers: police
FALLSTON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man, whose father called law enforcement to report him suicidal, was taken into custody early Friday, ending a 39-hour manhunt during which he wounded two Baltimore County police officers in separate shootings and holed up in a wooded area behind a suburban shopping center, authorities said.
Over 120 special guests bask in the spotlight at Tim Tebow Foundation’s ‘A Night to Shine’
Over 120 special guests basked in the spotlight Friday evening at Vibrant, A Christian Church in Hampden Twp. as ‘A Night to Shine’ returned to in-person for the first time since 2020. The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and is a complimentary prom-like event for...
