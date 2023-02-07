ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

PennLive.com

Cumberland-Perry mental health advocate is up for Jefferson Award

Louis Bianco, mental health chair for the Cumberland-Perry Mental Health — Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities advisory board, is a finalist for the national Jefferson Award, which recognizes unsung heroes throughout the country. Bianco has been working for the past 25 years to raise awareness and instruct people on how to maintain their mental health, all while dealing with mental health issues of his own.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Black cemeteries in central Pa. provide reminder of overlooked history | Column

When he was a kid, David Doyle heard stories about the cemetery at St. Thomas United Church of Christ near Linglestown. The burial ground, historically known as Wenrich’s Cemetery, dates to the 18th century and is one of the oldest in Lower Paxton Township. The founder of today’s Linglestown and relatives of President Dwight D. Eisenhower are among the notable people interred there.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Meals to go: High school group packs food for 2 counties

Greenwood Future Farmers of America is fundraising for a Meals of Hope meal-packing event that will be held on March 3 in the Greenwood Elementary gym from 5 to 9 p.m. The goal is to raise $15,500, which will purchase 50,000 oatmeal and apple meals to be donated to Perry and Juniata County food pantries. Thus far, they’ve raised a bit more than half of their goal, $9,525.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

The Great American Outdoor Show ends on Sunday

The 2023 Great American Outdoor Show ends its nine-day run Sunday after a week of celebrating hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities. Crowds could shop for fishing gear, compete in an archery range challenge, watch a canine aquatics competition, attend daily seminars and even watch a Brentley Gilbert concert. The Show...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County

A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Thanks for listening, Speaker Rozzi | PennLive letters

Thank you, PA House Speaker Mark Rozzi, for listening to my commentary at your Workgroup’s Listening Tour session in Wilkes-Barre on February 2, and to similar commentary by scores of other citizens at your other stops in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and State College. As I told you, previous legislative leaders...
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Two Harrisburg area natives won Grammy Awards last weekend: ‘It was surreal to be up there’

The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony was held on Feb. 5, and two musicians and audio/sound engineers from central Pennsylvania claimed their own Grammy Awards. Andy Greenwood, originally from Harrisburg and now a resident of San Francisco, and Hershey native Fred Pellegrini, were both among those honored for this year’s Best Regional Roots Music Album. Their award was presented during the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony, which precedes the main broadcast and where the majority of Grammy Awards are given out.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley sees the positives in PIAA team wrestling experiences, now shifts to individual postseason

Whether Cumberland Valley went 0-2 at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships was almost beside the point for coach Billy Chamberlain. The Eagles had their injury issues and ran into two teams that made successful runs in Hershey, but the guys Chamberlain all wrestled with confidence and tough-mindedness regardless of their outcomes. That was a huge point that Chamberlain figures can benefit his program in big ways.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin wrestlers finish the fight to beat Canon Mac, finish 3rd at PIAA Team Championships

Central Dauphin wrestlers knew the reality of their situation when the PIAA Team Championship brackets were released last week. The Rams were on a collision course with Nazareth in the quarterfinals, which could either provide a hefty gust of wind for a run to the finals or send them to the consolation bracket and test Jeff Sweigard’s team’s collective will.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

WGAL names latest news director

WGAL has announced a new hire to the station to fill the position of news director. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate has announced that Kristin Kay will take the position. Prior to working with WGAL, Kristin Kay was assistant news director with WLWT 5 in Cincinnati, and worked at KARE 11 in Minneapolis with the morning newscast.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Highmark data breach exposes private information of about 300k customers

Health insurer Highmark said Friday an employee fell victim to a malicious email request, resulting in the disclosure of private information of about 300,000 Highmark customers. Highmark said the personal information included or may have included names, medical claims- and treatment-related information, driver’s license numbers, financial information and social security...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
