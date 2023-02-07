Slide 1 of 32: After years of attempts to start a family, TV host Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro are having a baby, they announced on Feb. 7. "Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," Maria told People magazine. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing." The couple, who first began IVF treatments in 2012 and later turned to surrogacy, experienced other setbacks including Maria's brain tumor diagnosis in 2017; she lost her mom to brain cancer in 2021.MORE: Stars who used surrogates to expand their families.

4 DAYS AGO