95+ Amazon deals to shop ahead of Presidents Day—Apple, Lego, Shark and more

By Daniel Donabedian, Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
 5 days ago
Enjoy incredible Presidents Day discounts with these Amazon deals. Sennheiser/Apple/Amazon/Acer/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

With Presidents Day 2023 right around the corner, holiday deals have already started at Amazon . The federal holiday is one of the best times to shop discounts on home essentials, tech and appliances and we found tons of Amazon deals in each of those categories. Keep reading to find and shop all the best early Presidents Day deals at Amazon.

Shop Amazon deals

As one of the biggest online retailers, Amazon has a plethora of home essentials on sale before Presidents Day, on Monday, February 20 . You can find savings on furniture, TVs, kitchen appliances and more top-rated products. Whatever your preference, these Amazon deals are at some of the lowest prices of the year.

Apple AirPods Pro: Get the buds at Amazon for the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday

Valentine's Day 2023 gift guide: Show your love with the best Valentine's Day gift ideas

Want to watch 'Yellowstone' Season 5? Here's how to stream the award-winning series

Featured Amazon Presidents Day deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Save big on Apple AirPods Pro 2 just in time for Presidents Day. Reviewed/Apple

Treat yourself to a pair of top-notch Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) . Typically $249, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro can be yours for just $199.99 ahead of Presidents Day—that's a 20% savings and the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday . The cult-favorite earbuds are the best we've ever tested thanks to their incredible battery life and noise-cancelation features.

Apple AirPods Pro for $199.99 (Save $49.01)

Apple Watch Series 8

This Apple Watch Series 8 is a stylish tech assistant now on sale ahead of Presidents Day. Apple/Amazon/Reviewed

Get the essential tech of your smartphone on your wrist with the Apple Watch Series 8 . Typically listed from $399, you can get a 41-millimeter model in the (Product)Red style for 18% off at $329. The Series 8 is the best smartwatch we've ever tested for its variety of features, including handling phone calls, fitness tracking and working with third-party mobile apps. It's easy to set up and has a touchscreen that's a breeze to manage.

Apple 41mm (Product)Red Watch Series 8 for $329 (Save $70)

Top 10 Presidents Day Amazon deals

  1. Chef's Path Airtight Extra Large Food Storage Containers 4-Pack for $36.99 with on-page coupon (Save $13)
  2. Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids (2nd Gen) for $44.99 (Save $50)
  3. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $73.04 (Save $20 to $26.95)
  4. Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones for $79.95 (Save $40)
  5. Acer 11.6-Inch 64GB Chromebook 311 for $130 (Save $39.99)
  6. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $145 (Save $104.99)
  7. Shark NV356E 31 Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum for $169.99 (Save $30)
  8. Lego Ideas Tree House for $194.89 (Save $55.10)
  9. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 (Save $49.01)
  10. Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV from $259.99 (Save $110 to $150)

Furniture Presidents Day sales

This end table is one of many sturdy furniture pieces Amazon has on sale for Presidents Day. Honey-Can-Do/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon furniture deals

Mattress Presidents Day sales

This Novilla memory foam mattress is one of many quality sleepers on sale ahead of Presidents Day. Novilla/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon mattress deals

Appliances Presidents Day sales

Save on top-rated appliances for the kitchen, living room and more at Amazon. Cusimax/Winix/Amazon/Reviewed

TV Presidents Day sales

The TCL 5-Series is a top-tier TV and Amazon has it on sale ahead of Presidents Day. TCL/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon TV deals

Laptop and Tablet Presidents Day sales

Upgrade your portable tech with these laptop and tablet deals from Amazon ahead of Presidents Day. Acer/Samsung/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon laptop and tablet deals

Kitchen Presidents Day sales

This Le Creuset dutch oven is one of many kitchen essentials on sale at Amazon ahead of Presidents Day. Le Creuset/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon kitchen deals

Fashion and Beauty Presidents Day sales

Refresh your closet and purse with these Amazon deals ahead of Presidents Day. TYMO/Kate Spade/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon clothing deals

Shop Amazon beauty deals

Headphone Presidents Day sales

Enjoy your favorite songs all on your own with these headphones on sale at Amazon ahead of Presidents Day. Beats/Apple/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon headphone and earbud deals

Tech Presidents Day sales

Amazon has savings on top-tier tech, from smartwatches to security cameras, ahead of Presidents Day. Garmin/Kasa Smart/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon tech deals

Home Presidents Day sales

These home essentials are on sale at Amazon ahead of Presidents Day. ASAKUKI/JALL/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon home deals

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day historically occurs on the third Monday in February. This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, February 20 .

When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?

While Presidents Day 2023 officially takes place on Monday, February 20 , several retailers have already dropped major sales. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend.

Each year retailers launch their Presidents Day sales earlier and earlier, and 2023 is no different. In 2022, we saw the first Presidents Day sales in late January.

How long do Presidents Day 2023 sales last?

Typically, Presidents Day sales end with the culmination of the holiday on Monday night, or in the few days following Presidents Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents Day sales significantly. For instance, in 2022, Tuft & Needle , Leesa , Coach , Nordstrom , HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.

This year, like last, we expect to see select Presidents Day sales continue through early March. Although some sales may start earlier and end later, we suggest shopping early to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.

What stores offer Presidents Day 2023 deals?

Dozens of can't-miss Presidents Day 2023 deals are already live. If you're looking to refresh your sleep setup, Saatva and Nectar some of our favorite mattress brands —could be great options. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy , Macy's and Walmart , or pick up trendy fashion staples at Nordstrom . Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching come Presidents Day 2023.

Does Amazon have Presidents Day sales?

Yes. Amazon's early Presidents Day 2023 sales are in full swing. In the days and weeks ahead we expect to see even more markdowns across all categories. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently for all the best daily discounts.

Do I need a Prime membership to access Presidents Day sales on Amazon?

In most cases, no, you won’t need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of Presidents Day deals at Amazon. That said, there are likely to be a few deals that are Prime-exclusive, and you can always save on shipping costs by purchasing a Prime membership (even a trial) if you shop on Amazon frequently.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

Shop at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 95+ Amazon deals to shop ahead of Presidents Day—Apple, Lego, Shark and more

