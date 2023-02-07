ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

The Mandalorian Star Reveals the Star Wars Character They Wanted to Grow Up to Be

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
ComicBook
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AqZJE_0kfESPjz00

One The Mandalorian star dreamed of being a Star Wars princess but instead became the once (and possibly future) ruler of Mandalore . Katee Sackhoff plays Bo-Katan Kryze in Star Wars, beginning as her voice actor in Star Wars: The Clone Wars before transitioning the character into live-action in The Mandalorian . Sackhoff is known for her sci-fi roles, including playing Starbuck in the 2003 Battlestar Galactica reboot, and she embraces the genre, having grown up with her father's love of it. During an interview in the new issue of Star Wars Insider , she explains how her role on Robot Chicken got her cast as Bo-Katan, and she was more than ready to go to that galaxy far away.

"I didn't need to do any research! It was Star Wars!" she told the magazine. "I've told everyone who has ever represented me that if the Star Wars people ever called me, for anything, I would take it. I kid you not. If they'd told me to play the part of a rock and sit in the background, I would have taken it! When Dave called me and asked me to voice the part of Bo-Katan, I jumped. There were no questions, I just said 'yes!'

She continued, "As a kid, I'd wanted to grow up to be Princess Leia. I'd also wanted to grow up to be Bruce Willis, but I really wanted to be in Star Wars. I loved that world! I loved what Star Wars was, so it blew my mind that the circumstances of my career had found me in that place!"

Bo-Katan returns in The Mandalorian Season 3.

Sackhoff will be back as Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian 's third season, and she won't be alone. The season sees Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, making a pilgrimage to Mandalore seeking absolution for having removed his armor when others could see. Bo-Katan will be there, as well as plenty of other Mandalorians .

"I will say, there will be more Mandalorians, a lot of them," Pascal teased during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "There will be an epic battle...Plural? Maybe? Grogu is very good. Still learning, teaching, protected, protecting. I think if I say anything more, I'll be replace. Like not just as The Mandalorian, but as a human being in life."

Related:

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on March 1st. The first two seasons of the series are streaming now.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Reveals Classic Character Was Original Titan Captain

The USS Titan's history in the Star Trek universe goes back further than fans knew. Star Trek is ramping up to Thursday's Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere. It began with a featurette looking back at the legacy of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Then, Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden sat down with Wil Wheaton ...
ComicBook

Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Peter Mayhew's Lost Memorabilia Returned To Family

Peter Mayhew is best known for portraying Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise. Sadly, the man behind the beloved Wookiee passed away in 2019, but his wife Angelique Mayhew often honors her husband's legacy and occasionally posts from The Peter Mayhew Foundation's Twitter account. Recently, she took to Twitter to reveal her dismay over the ...
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Reveals New Mandalore Image

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 is approaching rapidly, and fans just got a look at the central duo on Mandalore. In a new image from Empire Magazine, Din Djarin and Grogu are joined by Bo-Katan Kryze. Actors Pedro Pascal and Katie Sackhoff talked about how excited they were to be making a third season ...
ComicBook

Fast X Trailer Released

Universal Pictures has released an official trailer for Fast X, a sneak peek for which has been expected to drop during the Super Bowl basically since the movie was announced. The film is set to bring in a number of new characters, as well as reviving some fan-favorites. Jason Momoa will join the franchise as ...
ComicBook

Reboot Officially Dead, Canceled Hulu Series Fails to Find New Home

Reboot, the latest series from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan, is officially dead after attempts to find a new home have come up short, according to a new report. In the days since the streamer announced they would not pick up another season of the acclaimed series, stars Johnny Knoxville and Rachel Bloom have joined ...
ComicBook

Even the Cast of Netflix's One Piece Want Jamie Lee Curtis to Join

Jamie Lee Curtis recently brought her tenure to a close in the horror franchise Halloween, with Laurie Strode managing to overcome her killer brother Michael Meyers in the final part of the trilogy, Halloween Ends. With Curtis no longer having to deal with a slasher villain, perhaps she has some free time in the future, ...
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Stars in Dunkin's Super Bowl Commercial Teaser

Ben Affleck has been making headlines for a lot of different reasons this week, from his less-than-enthused reaction at the Grammy Awards, to the trailer for Air, his new biopic about the creation of Nike's Air Jordans, Air. But with the 2023 Super Bowl right around the corner, it looks like Affleck is catching attention ...
ComicBook

Fantastic Four: Penn Badgely Addresses Reed Richards Casting Rumors

Fantastic Four fan-cast favorite Penn Badgely just responded to all those Reed Richards casting rumors that have been floating around. Happy, Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz spoke to the Netflix star about the new season of You. But, you know the press can't let you go without asking a Marvel question. Especially, if you ...
ComicBook

Fast X Reveals First Looks at Brie Larson and Jason Momoa

The Fast X trailer is going to be one of the biggest Super Bowl commercials we get this year, and in anticipation of its arrival, we're getting some key new teaser images. A magazine feature about Fast X comes with the first official looks at new additions to The Fast Saga, Jason Momoa and Brie ...
ComicBook

Fast X: Sung Kang Addresses Possible Franchise Return of Gal Gadot (Exclusive)

The Fast X trailer launch event took place last night, and the trailer confirmed the return of some big franchise stars including Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, and John Cena. Previously, it was rumored that Gal Gadot could be coming back for the tenth installment despite the fact that her character dies in the sixth film. ...
ComicBook

ComicBook

1K+
Followers
706
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy