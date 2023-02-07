ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chainsaw Man Blu-ray Sales Plummet in Second Week

By Megan Peters
There is no denying that Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest names in anime right now. Last year, the show brought out season one in the fall, and it became the talk of social media. From its stunning fight sequences to its brutal action, Chainsaw Man had plenty to keep fans buzzing and that includes controversy. Now, the anime is contending with even more of the latter, and we have its latest week of Blu-ray sales to thank.

The whole situation came to light this week as reports in Japan shared the number of Chainsaw Man video sales in Japan. In its second week, the show's first volume sold 325 copies. This dismal number comes after week one sales where Chainsaw Man managed to sell over 1,700 copies.

Of course, the anime fandom has been buzzing about this topic since reports shed light on Chainsaw Man's sales. The big question fans have is whether these sales matter and honestly? It depends on who you ask. Even just a decade ago, Blu-ray and DVD sales were paramount for anime studios in turning a profit. A show's earnings from airing agreements and even merchandise are split amongst a production committee in most cases. This means the studio that made the anime needs other ways to recoup any losses and make a profit, so Blu-ray sales often did that. High sales translated to good profits, but in recent years, Japan's increasing interest in streaming has changed that model. And of course, that doesn't even include the money studios bring in from global licensing deals nowadays.

However, Blu-ray sales in anime are still prized. When a person buys an anime on home video in Japan, it shows they are a dedicated fan that is willing to sink money into physical goods. Of course, that translates to long-term profits, so Blu-ray sales are coveted in Japan as a status symbol. Obviously, this is why Chainsaw Man's poor performance in Japan is drawing attention and for all the wrong reasons.

The show was hugely success outside of Japan, but it seems Chainsaw Man hasn't put a vice grip on fans domestically. Whether due to taste or competition, fans are not gravitating to this anime's big Blu-ray debut. But even with these humble sales, there is no doubt Chainsaw Man is making money hand over fist thanks to its global deals.

What do you make of Chainsaw Man's home video debacle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @ MeganPetersCB .





