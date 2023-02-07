Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Effingham Radio
Shobonier Man Faces Numerous Charges In Fayette County Court
A Shobonier man is facing a number of Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 34 year old Zachary E. Hawk was arrested this week and has since been formally charged in Fayette County Court. Hawk is charged with Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, which is a Class X Felony and punishable of 9 to 40 years in prison. Hawk is also charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, which is also a Class X Felony. Hawk is also facing a Misdemeanor charge of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hawk is also facing two other charges–Resisting a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Office, which are both Class A Misdemeanors.
Effingham Radio
Traffic Stop Leads To Multiple Drug Arrests By Vandalia Police This Past Week
A traffic stop helped lead to multiple drug arrests by the Vandalia Police Department this past weekend. The traffic stop occurred on Friday night and led to the arrest of 44 year old Nick L. Maness on a pending charge of Possession of Methamphetamine. Information gathered led to Officer Zane Steele to request a search warrant from the Fayette County State’s Attorney’s Office. A warrant was then prepared and signed by Judge Marc Kelly at 2:12 am on Saturday morning.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 year old Chyenne N. Norsic of Shelbyville for an Effingham County mittimus to jail and a Shelby County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Chyenne was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 34 year old Zachary D. Tegenkamp...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, February 11th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants on Friday. 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Broadway in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a pending felony domestic battery charge. Bond is set for $10,000. 38-year-old Jessica Essary...
capitolwolf.com
Firearm and narcotics arrest
On February 10th, 2023, at approximately 3:13 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Clear Lake Avenue. The officers made contact with the driver identified as Eric L. Johnson, male 45 years old from Tyler, Texas. During the encounter with Johnson,...
Effingham Radio
Two Individuals Charged With Multiple Drug Offenses
Two individuals have been charged in Fayette County Court on multiple drug offenses following arrests by the Vandalia Police Department over the weekend. In a report from Vandalia Police Officer Zane Steele, he says he was patrolling on Sunday evening when he says he observed an individual he knew to be 44 year old Hank W. Stout leave his residence, get into a vehicle, and that vehicle began to travel south. Officer Steele says that he observed the vehicle did not have a properly functioning registration light and he pulled the vehicle over. Officer Steele says in his report that after making the stop that Stout got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Officer Steele says he caught up with Stout and placed him in handcuffs. Officer Steele says he located 2 small crystals and a gold plated magnetic box in the vehicle that field tested positive for methamphetamine. The report says that two glass smoking pipes and a large clear bag containing two small pre-packed baggies containing 6.5 grams of methamphetamine were found on the ground. Officer Steele says that after arresting Stout he contacted the Fayette County State’s Attorney’s Office for a search warrant for Stout’s apartment. A search warrant was then prepared and signed by Judge Marc Kelly on Sunday night. Upon search, the report says multiple items were found with methamphetamine residue along with a hypodermic needle loaded with methamphetamine and an orange pill bottle containing 5.6 grams of opiate powder.
foxillinois.com
Springfield man arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department officers responded to the 1800 block of South 2nd Street for a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. The ShotSpotter activation showed the shot being fired in the backyard of a residence. Upon arrival officers located a shell casing near the...
wgel.com
Greenville Man Faces Two Charges
Nathaniel Duff, age 44 of Greenville, pled guilty to two drug charges on January 26 in Bond County Circuit Court. He now faces two new charges in Bond County. It’s alleged on February 4 the defendant committed the felony offense of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Duff is also charged with a misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, that being a glass pipe which the state alleges he planned to use to ingest methamphetamine.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33 year old Jordan A. Kritz of Effingham for an Effingham County mittimus to jail. Jordan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Jennifer J. Smith of Pana for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Jennifer posted bond and was released.
Forsyth man found guilty in trial for 2021 murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Forsyth man was found guilty earlier this week of committing a murder near Argenta in 2021. Court records indicate that it took a jury just under four hours of deliberation on Wednesday to convict Phillip Gehrken, 54, of a first-degree murder charge. Gehrken was accused of shooting 51-year-old Kevin […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, February 10th, 2023
A 22-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a felony theft case. Sheriff’s Deputies took Robert Gott of North Rhodes to the county jail where he is being held on $15,000 bond.
KMOV
Car crash injures two in Madison City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Madison Police Department responded to a single-car crash at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 10th street on Friday. A car hit a tree at high speed, and the driver was airlifted to the hospital by ARCH Medical. Just before 6 p.m. on Friday,...
Bomb threat at IL Jr. high leads to evacuation, arrest
FLORA, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Students were evacuated from Floyd Henson Jr. High after the Flora Police Department received information regarding a possible bomb threat. According to a post from the Flora Illinois Police Department, on Feb. 9 officers immediately reported to Floyd Henson Jr. High and began working with school officials to gather information about […]
Police find secret drug lab in southern Illinois home
Police found a secret drug lab in one southern Illinois home while responding to a call for service earlier this week.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 33 year old Antonio Harris of Mattoon for aggravated domestic battery. Antonio was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47 year old Danette M. Frey of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for false report or offense. Danette was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
ShotSpotter detection leads to arrest, ghost gun recovery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after a ShotSpotter lead officers to his home on Tuesday. That man turned out to be a previously convicted felon who was in possession of a ghost gun, which constitutes two crimes under Illinois law. Springfield Police officials said the ShotSpotter detected a single shot […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force 2022 results released
Illinois State Police are releasing the annual results of the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force as well as other drug enforcement groups around the state. The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force is reporting a total of 69 arrests as well as the confiscation of 57 guns and 717 pounds of narcotics. The task force is made up of Salem, Robinson, and Mt. Carmel Police Departments, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and State Police.
Man sentenced to prison for dozens of St. Louis area catalytic converter thefts
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man will be spending the next nine months in prison and paying his victims over $46,000 for a series of thefts. Matthew Jennings, 31, was sentenced for stealing 39 catalytic converters from vehicles across the St. Louis area. The Department of Justice...
Decatur Police reveal a second person, 70-year-old woman, was shot in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday night that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a shooting that left a Decatur man dead earlier that day. They also revealed that a second person was hurt in that shooting. After processing the scene, locating multiple shell casings and interviewing witnesses, […]
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Looking For Two Wanted Individuals on Greene & Jersey Warrants
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted on outstanding warrants in Jersey & Greene Counties. 33 year old Jeremiah Bowman has ties to both Greene and Calhoun Counties, according to a post from Crime Stoppers. He is being sought for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Comments / 5