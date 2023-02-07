9 of the best football video games that aren’t Madden

If you’re getting ready for a dose of Super Bowl mayhem, then maybe you should look to video games for the opportunity. We all know that Madden is the premier NFL game series in 2023, but that hasn’t always been the case.

If you go back in time you’ll find football games branded by ESPN, NCAA, NFL, and much more. It was probably overwhelming when multiple football games would launch every year, but variety truly is the spice of life.

In this list we’re breaking down the best ever NFL games that don’t use the Madden name and license. Get ready for a trip down memory lane.

1

ESPN NFL 2K5

The mythical game. Many older football fans look back on ESPN NFL 2K5 almost like it was a golden era, or a dream they had once. For these nostalgic players, it is considered to be the best NFL game of all time – the one that did it better than all of the others. Graphics have evolved considerably since then, but many players would rather play this again than a new Madden game.

2

Mutant Football League

If you want an extreme way to play football, then you need Mutant Football League. The game is ridiculous in a bunch of ways, with glass to smash at the sides of the pitch, and spikes waiting for you to shove the enemy team onto them. The mutants splatter and fall to pieces as you smash them with an aggressive tackle, making for a unique and grisly football experience.

3

NFL Street

NFL Street is called that despite not having to be played in the street – you can play on a beach, too! EA Sports’ Street series is all about football, without the referee’s interference. You’ll get extra points for stylish plays, not just a solid game plan. If you want familiar NFL stars playing a different way, this is the game to play.

4

Tecmo Super Bowl

Specifically, the NES game. Yes, it might be the oldest and most retro game on this list, but the real NFL game veterans reading this know why it’s on the list. This was basically one of the first-ever games to offer a truly great game of football, and it’s still a classic.

5

Chaos League

Let’s stop playing football for a second, and start managing it. There really should be more football management games, but luckily Chaos League is a great title for that purpose. The PC exclusive is a bit old now, originally launching in 2005, but it inspired an even more interesting and brutal sports game a few years later.

6

Blood Bowl 2

Based on the Games Workshop tabletop game, Blood Bowl was Cyanide’s next project after Chaos League, and Blood Bowl 2 was the peak. It is based on a tabletop game, and it has retained a bunch of those mechanics, including turn-based gameplay and dice rolls that factor into plays. Some of these random elements can be frustrating, but it’s a truly unique spin on the football genre that you have to play for yourself.

7

Backyard Football 2002

It hasn’t aged particularly well, but Backyard Football 2002 on PC is still the best entry in the series, and will evoke a decent dose of nostalgia in a lot millennials reading this. If you go back and play now you might be a bit underwhelmed, but the memories are so good, right? Might be better if we leave it that way.

8

NCAA Football 14

It’s been a while since the last time we saw a quality NCAA football game on modern systems, which is why hardcore fans still go back to play NCAA Football 14. It’s another EA Sports football game from EA Tiburon, but college football has never been better than this.

9

Sega Sports NFL 2K1

One of the best-reviewed football games of all time, there’s a lot of love out there for the Dreamcast’s NFL 2K1. The visuals were revelatory for the era, with arcade-like action that kept players in their seats for hours on end. Has it all been downhill ever since? Not necessarily, but this will always be known as the best NFL game of all time for many fans.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.