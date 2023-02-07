Read full article on original website
Here Is a Great Place For You to Get Some Down Home Soul Food In Midland
I love some good soul food and I know the perfect place to get the best soul food in Midland. Doris J.'s Kitchen is located where Chinese Kitchen used to be on Illinois & Midland Drive. The first plate I got there was smothered pork chops with mashed potatoes, candied...
Is One Of The Best Salad Bars In Midland Now Closed?
How many of your favorite restaurants still have a salad bar? Well, if this place was one of your favorites, you can apparently take it off your list. Was this place known for its Salad Bar? Because a lot of people sure did comment on the salad bar. • CATTLE...
Long Time Odessa Business Closes Permanently-Find Out What Is Taking It’s Place!
For as long as I can remember, my mother would visit La Casa Verde Nursery in Odessa to get her plants and everything to go with when it was time to plant flowers. If we were making a grocery run in Odessa, you can bet momma was going to stop to grab either something to plant or something that would help her do so. Well, the end of an era has come as I discovered recently that it has permanently closed.
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Sunni
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Each week on CBS7 First Alert News at Noon, we feature pets that need a forever home!. Our partners at Carpet Tech are supporting this effort and covering the adoption fees for this week’s featured pet. If you are interested in adopting Sunni, you can...
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Valentine’s Day just got a little scarier on Midland’s Trail of Horrors
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Valentine’s Day just got a little scarier with a new and unique attraction presented by Midland’s Trail of Horrors. It’s called My Bloody Valentine’s Date and it’s an experience you don’t want to miss. The family-owned themed haunted house is diving into the theme for the first time after serving up plenty […]
Midlander set to begin filming movie in West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland Lee graduate has written a film about domestic abuse that begins filming in Midland-Odessa this spring. This project is personal for Drafus Andrews because the film “Closure” is about his mother. A three-sport athlete at Lee, he was also involved in the...
MMH introduces a new machine that is the only one of its kind in the country
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Health has a new toy that is the only of its kind in not just the region, and not just Texas, but the entire country. The all-digital OMNI legend PET/CT scanner is used to identify a variety of cancers including breast cancer and even pelvic cancer as well as diagnose diseases like Alzheimer’s.
Kermit hires John Fellows as new Athletic Director/Football Head Coach
KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - Kermit ISD announced on Saturday that former Alpine athletic director and Football head coach John Fellows will serve as Kermit’s athletic director and head coach. Fellows led the Alpine Bucks to a playoff appearance in 2022, finishing with a 5-7 record.
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on February 09, 2023, at 7:18 pm, there was a fatal crash in Martin County that took place on State Highway 349, just 6 miles north of Midland. The investigation determined that Darren Dean Anthony, 58, of Midland, Texas, was traveling...
Midland and Odessa chambers of commerce host legislative days
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′s Mary Kate Hamilton traveled to Austin for Midland-Odessa legislative days, hosted by the Midland and Odessa chambers. The last day at the Capitol included a visit from Christi Craddick, recognition on the house floor, and a meet and greet with Governor Greg Abbott. While this trip was an opportunity to push for policy in Austin, it was also the learning experience of a lifetime for a group of UTPB students.
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian beats rival Odessa High, keeps playoff hopes alive
The course has been optimized to teach response to an active shooter scenario. Recordings of the CBS7 News at Midday newscast. Fourteen Permian High School athletes signed with college programs on Wednesday.
Midland High student allegedly stabs Legacy High student
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has released a statement about a stabbing that is believed to have occurred near Midland High School. MISD says the investigation is ongoing. Read the full statement below:. “A Midland High School student was arrested today for allegedly stabbing a Legacy High School student....
Truck left on blocks after suspect steals all four tires and rims, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after a woman found her vehicle on wooden blocks in a hotel parking lot. Bryan Brown, 24, has been charged with Theft of Property, a state jail felony, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, around 2:30 a.m. on February […]
Over 2,000 customers in Ector County without power
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: As of 3:30 a.m., there are no more power outages reported in both Ector and Midland Counties according to Oncor. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As of 10 p.m., 731 customers still didn't have power in Ector County, while Midland County was down to four customers. The estimated...
Unemployment rates in Midland-Odessa area drop back down to single digits
ODESSA, Texas — During the pandemic the unemployment rates in the Midland-Odessa were quite high. But now, things are looking better according to Workforce Solutions Permian Basin. “About two years ago during the pandemic, you know this area, Midland-Odessa area, Odessa was in the double digits when you talk...
Odessa man arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, An Odessa man has been arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries he committed during the early morning hours of February 6, 2023. The burglaries occurred in the area of Pine Leaf and Ratliff Ridge, Lawndale community. Nathan...
Pedestrian death leads to MPD roadside safety discussion
Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland police continue their investigation after a man was found dead on an I-20 service road, believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident. In the meantime, the MPD is offering advice to West Texas motorists on how to stay safe when an emergency requires them to pull over. “If […]
Midland City Councilmember facing break-in accusations
MIDLAND, Texas — City Councilman Dan Corrales is being accused of breaking into a City Services Department. The group who obtained and released city emails regarding Corrales calls themselves Texas Corruption Watch. The incident in question happened in November of 2022. According to the released emails, Corrales was looking...
Odessa man dies in deadly four-vehicle crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a victim in a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night as 33-year-old Felipe Oviedo-Castillo, of Odessa. Oviedo-Castillo died at the scene. According to a crash report, around 7:35 p.m. on February 8, troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Loop 338 […]
