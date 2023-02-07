ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monahans, TX

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Long Time Odessa Business Closes Permanently-Find Out What Is Taking It’s Place!

For as long as I can remember, my mother would visit La Casa Verde Nursery in Odessa to get her plants and everything to go with when it was time to plant flowers. If we were making a grocery run in Odessa, you can bet momma was going to stop to grab either something to plant or something that would help her do so. Well, the end of an era has come as I discovered recently that it has permanently closed.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Sunni

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Each week on CBS7 First Alert News at Noon, we feature pets that need a forever home!. Our partners at Carpet Tech are supporting this effort and covering the adoption fees for this week’s featured pet. If you are interested in adopting Sunni, you can...
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midlander set to begin filming movie in West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland Lee graduate has written a film about domestic abuse that begins filming in Midland-Odessa this spring. This project is personal for Drafus Andrews because the film “Closure” is about his mother. A three-sport athlete at Lee, he was also involved in the...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

MMH introduces a new machine that is the only one of its kind in the country

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Health has a new toy that is the only of its kind in not just the region, and not just Texas, but the entire country. The all-digital OMNI legend PET/CT scanner is used to identify a variety of cancers including breast cancer and even pelvic cancer as well as diagnose diseases like Alzheimer’s.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on February 09, 2023, at 7:18 pm, there was a fatal crash in Martin County that took place on State Highway 349, just 6 miles north of Midland. The investigation determined that Darren Dean Anthony, 58, of Midland, Texas, was traveling...
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midland and Odessa chambers of commerce host legislative days

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′s Mary Kate Hamilton traveled to Austin for Midland-Odessa legislative days, hosted by the Midland and Odessa chambers. The last day at the Capitol included a visit from Christi Craddick, recognition on the house floor, and a meet and greet with Governor Greg Abbott. While this trip was an opportunity to push for policy in Austin, it was also the learning experience of a lifetime for a group of UTPB students.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland High student allegedly stabs Legacy High student

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has released a statement about a stabbing that is believed to have occurred near Midland High School. MISD says the investigation is ongoing. Read the full statement below:. “A Midland High School student was arrested today for allegedly stabbing a Legacy High School student....
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Over 2,000 customers in Ector County without power

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: As of 3:30 a.m., there are no more power outages reported in both Ector and Midland Counties according to Oncor. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As of 10 p.m., 731 customers still didn't have power in Ector County, while Midland County was down to four customers. The estimated...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa man arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, An Odessa man has been arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries he committed during the early morning hours of February 6, 2023. The burglaries occurred in the area of Pine Leaf and Ratliff Ridge, Lawndale community. Nathan...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Pedestrian death leads to MPD roadside safety discussion

Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland police continue their investigation after a man was found dead on an I-20 service road, believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident. In the meantime, the MPD is offering advice to West Texas motorists on how to stay safe when an emergency requires them to pull over. “If […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland City Councilmember facing break-in accusations

MIDLAND, Texas — City Councilman Dan Corrales is being accused of breaking into a City Services Department. The group who obtained and released city emails regarding Corrales calls themselves Texas Corruption Watch. The incident in question happened in November of 2022. According to the released emails, Corrales was looking...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man dies in deadly four-vehicle crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a victim in a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night as 33-year-old Felipe Oviedo-Castillo, of Odessa. Oviedo-Castillo died at the scene.  According to a crash report, around 7:35 p.m. on February 8, troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Loop 338 […]
ODESSA, TX

