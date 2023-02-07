Read full article on original website
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
MSP: Northern Michigan man snuck into back of Dollar General and stole bottle returns
A Northern Michigan man is in trouble with the law for stealing bottle returns from the back of a Dollar General store in Alpena. Officials didn’t say how much the four bags of bottle returns were worth.
'Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t cooperate': Deteriorating ice, warm weather may prompt early shanty removal
Anglers heading out to ice fish in the Lower Peninsula need to be cautious as unseasonable weather may prompt officials to call for shanty removal prior to the seasonal dates, officials warned.
Three West Michigan counties awarded funding for outdoor recreation projects
LANSING, Mich. — Outdoor recreational projects in three West Michigan counties were among 21 who received Michigan Spark grant funding. The grants look to boost the creation, renovation, or redevelopment of public recreation opportunities for Michiganders and visitors, according to Michigan Department of Natural Resources, or DNR. “Under the...
Bomb Threats Received at Multiple Walmart Stores Throughout the State of Michigan
Three Walmart locations in Michigan were forced to evacuate Monday (2/6) after bomb threats were reported at those stores. The Oakland County Sheriff's Department reports that the threats were received at the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills, White Lake, and Clinton. A similar threat was made at a Walmart store...
Michigan State Police investigating theft of Dodge Charger from U.S. 131 business
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into the theft of a 2021 Dodge Charger from a business on U.S. 131 on Friday. State troopers believe the white vehicle was stolen sometime after 5 p.m. on Friday from the Car...
‘It is a good way to ruin your life,’ MSP warns of consequences for ‘swatting’ calls
Michigan State Police has released a statement in response to the multiple false threats being made to schools across the state on Tuesday morning.
Michigan health department reveals plan for initial opioids settlement funds
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or MDHHS, revealed how they plan to spend their initial payments stemming from an $800 million opioids settlement. The $800 million allocated to state and local governments comes from a national $26 billion settlement with McKesson, Cardinal Health and...
The man giving away millions in Michigan
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are reminding people to wear their seatbelts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near Tripp Road. Police said...
High Wind Watch, isolated severe thunderstorm area in far southern Michigan forecast
The strong storm system coming from the southwest will get far southern Michigan into the spring-like sector of the storm. As a result, thunderstorms may occur for this strange winter storm. There is a high wind watch in effect from the Michigan border counties southward into Indiana, Illinois and Ohio....
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposes largest budget in Michigan history
On the heels of persistent inflation and facing a record budget surplus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out a recommendation for state government spending Wednesday that calls for significant funding increases in education and economic development alongside a bevy of tax cuts and credits. “My budget includes investments to put money...
Michigan rappers shot multiple times before bodies dumped in apartment, killings not random: police
Authorities investigating the triple murder of three rappers in Michigan have released their cause of death and believe they have a motive.
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
$2.4M to help expand health services for students, says MDHHS
LANSING, Mich. – School-age youth in 26 Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services. The funding will help students in 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to convene partners and identify locations in...
GoFundMe Goal Shattered for Michigan Woman Who Returned $15,000 Found in Street
The rewards have been pouring in for a Michigan woman who returned $15,000 she found in the street last month. A GoFundMe campaign for the West Michigan Woman is now over $40,000. White Lake Woman Returns Found Money. Dianne Gordon found the bag of money last month as she was...
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
Michiganders to see price increase in recreation passport, first time in three years
Michiganders will have to pay a little more for the Recreation Passport. The Michigan Department on Natural Resources (DNR) said this increase in cost for Michigan residents is a "statutory provision that ensures Recreation Passport funding keeps pace with the economy." Starting March 1, the resident Recreation Passport fee will...
