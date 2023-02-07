ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Donna Kelce is the early pick for Super Bowl MVP

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Don’t know if you heard, but Travis and Jason Kelce are the first pair of brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl. No one’s reported this story or really said anything about it or written anything or tweeted about it. Figured I’d fill you in.

But the most important thing to note here is my early Super Bowl MVP pick that has to do with this fact: Donna Kelce.

She’s Jason and Travis’s mom, and I can’t get enough of her. Because you’d think it’d be tough to be their mom and get endless questions about who she’s rooting more for and the like. Even if it’s a happy moment, it can be overwhelming.

But not for Donna! She’s handled everything like a pro and seems to be soaking it all in and delighting in this proud moment for her and he family.

She had a terrific answer last week when asked who she was really rooting for. She’s got that amazing split Eagles-Chiefs Kelce jersey that is just perfect. And on Super Bowl Opening Night — which is always over the top — she showed up with cookies for her kids. She’s all smiles and patient with mics in her face.

Travis had the perfect response when he said “My mom can’t lose” last month, and I’d add that she’s winning Super Bowl week already.

A true MVP!

Quick hits: More from Super Bowl Opening Night … Tony Romo talks about the criticism he’s received … and more.

Credit: NFL

— So many moments from Monday’s first media availability of the week: Patrick Mahomes forgot about Valentine’s Day. Cooper Manning bonded with Jason Kelce about sibling rivalries. Andy Reid was classy. And Darius Slay ticked off the entire state of Missouri (but he was right about something!).

— Tony Romo says people literally confront him on the street about his awful announcing.

— Tom Brady won’t join the FOX booth until 2024!

