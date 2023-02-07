ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes is totally unfazed by jokes about his ‘Kermit’ voice

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlQUK_0kfEQQh800

Patrick Mahomes has half a decade of being one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. So, by now, many are familiar with his on and off-field idiosyncracies. One of the more notable is Mahomes’ unique speaking voice — one that occasionally draws lots of jokes and is seemingly imitated well by Andy Reid.

On Monday, during Super Bowl Opening Night, Mahomes was asked to clarify his feelings about when people make fun of his voice. Not only have folks apparently teased him about it all of his life, he said he doesn’t care about it anymore.

At this point, Mahomes’ voice is just who he is:

I can’t be sure, but that’s a man who once faced cruel teasing in elementary school and eventually learned the timeless phrase, “sticks and stones may break and bones, but words can never hurt me.” (Have we ever rethought the phrasing of this lesson we teach kids? Anyone?)

One thing’s for sure: We could all learn something from Mahomes’ mentality about a huge part of his identity.

NFL fans loved how Mahomes said he embraced his unique voice

Comments / 3

Related
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Super Bowl 2023 referee Carl Cheffers does as a day job away from the NFL

Your Super Bowl 2023 referee for Super Bowl 57 is Carl Cheffers, who hasn’t made Kansas City Chiefs fans happy in the past. But if you’re here, you might know that NFL officials don’t work for the league year round. They have day jobs — years ago, I detailed some of those NFL referee day jobs, from dairy farmer to lawyer to found of a sanity supply company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Jones was fuming on the sidelines after Jalen Hurts’ second Super Bowl TD

It was largely a first half to forget for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Not only did Patrick Mahomes only see the ball for just over eight minutes, the Eagles and Jalen Hurts seemed to be doing whatever they pleased. That added dimension of Hurts’ legs (63 yards rushing) was something that Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense had no answer for.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A tearful Frank Clark was profoundly sentimental during postgame speech after Chiefs' Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark found a lot to be grateful for as his team won a second Super Bowl in the past four years over the Philadelphia Eagles. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager caught up with an emotional Clark (whom Schrager dubbed “Mr. February”) after the big victory and talked with him about what the moment meant.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Kylie Has 'Got It Under Control' Ahead of Super Bowl, Says His Mom Donna

Kylie Kelce, who is 38 weeks pregnant, is planning to bring two OB doctors with her to watch the big game in Arizona Jason Kelce's pregnant wife Kylie is going to be just fine on Sunday, her mother-in-law Donna Kelce says. Speaking with PEOPLE on the NFL Honors red carpet, Donna — who, as mom to Eagles' center Jason, 35, and Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, 33, is making history as the first mother ever to have two sons play against each other at the Super Bowl...
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

215K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy