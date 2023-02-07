Patrick Mahomes is totally unfazed by jokes about his ‘Kermit’ voice

Patrick Mahomes has half a decade of being one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. So, by now, many are familiar with his on and off-field idiosyncracies. One of the more notable is Mahomes’ unique speaking voice — one that occasionally draws lots of jokes and is seemingly imitated well by Andy Reid.

On Monday, during Super Bowl Opening Night, Mahomes was asked to clarify his feelings about when people make fun of his voice. Not only have folks apparently teased him about it all of his life, he said he doesn’t care about it anymore.

At this point, Mahomes’ voice is just who he is:

I can’t be sure, but that’s a man who once faced cruel teasing in elementary school and eventually learned the timeless phrase, “sticks and stones may break and bones, but words can never hurt me.” (Have we ever rethought the phrasing of this lesson we teach kids? Anyone?)

One thing’s for sure: We could all learn something from Mahomes’ mentality about a huge part of his identity.

NFL fans loved how Mahomes said he embraced his unique voice