Read full article on original website
Related
Branding Iron Online
Cowboys take a loss to UNLV
The Wyoming Cowboys fell to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Rebels 69-59. A day prior to this matchup, players Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson, and Jake Kyman left the basketball team. In addition, Noah Reynolds, the Cowboys leading scorer, was out due to a series of concussions earlier in...
Branding Iron Online
Sites of Public Memory: Chief Washakie Statue
The University of Wyoming campus is filled with plaques and statues, each one holding a unique meaning. One of UW’s most prominent, perhaps, is the dining hall’s statue of Chief Washakie. The statue features the chief sitting on his appaloosa horse named Trosper outside of the dining hall,...
Branding Iron Online
UW Geological museum: a blast from the prehistoric past
The University of Wyoming Geological Museum, located in the UW Geology building, showcases fossils from all time periods and intends to be a valuable resource for students. Dr. Laura Vietti, assistant research scientist, runs the museum with the help of students. “I rely entirely on students. And so I have...
Branding Iron Online
UW researcher makes strides in glacier study
University of Wyoming postdoctoral research associate, Dr. Dulcinea Groff, was recently part of a team that did research on glaciers, using ‘kill dates’ to reveal how glaciers advanced in the northern Antarctic Peninsula over the past 1,500 years. Groff was the lead author on a 2023 journal article...
Branding Iron Online
ASUW turns focus inward
The Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW) passed legislation to restructure their notoriously long meetings and celebrated accomplishments among their ranks after a turbulent start to the 2023 spring semester. In two months time, ASUW hired seven new senators to fill their vacant seats, began the momentous task...
Branding Iron Online
To the Board of Trustees: Students displeased with university parking
After many interviews and interactions with students, the Branding Iron Editorial Team feels as though very few on the University of Wyoming campus would consider the headline “Students displeased with university parking” newsworthy, as it is well known and something that affects nearly every student on this campus.
Branding Iron Online
Staff press Seidel in town hall
On Feb. 7, faculty and staff gathered in the Union Family Ballroom to listen to President Ed Seidel address the current issues facing the University of Wyoming, including salaries, hiring, parking, and inclusion across campus. Human resources director Robert “Bob” Link and staff senate president Tim Nichols joined Seidel in...
Comments / 0