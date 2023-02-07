Hogwarts Legacy: How to upgrade your inventory space

You start off Hogwarts Legacy with very limited inventory space, and this can be a problem with all the items you can pick up. While you can sell items at Hogsmeade for some extra money, you’ll be making a lot of trips if you haven’t upgraded your inventory space. It’s not too difficult to do, and you’ll want to do this early to get the most out of the wizarding world.

Here’s how you can upgrade your inventory and carry more gear and items in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy: How to increase your inventory space

In order to upgrade your inventory you must first meet the NPC who introduces you to the Merlin Trials. These are puzzles that can appear in different places all over the world map. You will find him as part of the main quest once you reach Lower Hogsfield.

Once you’ve spoken to him, you will want to go to the Scottish Highlands and complete some of the trials. To activate them, you will need some Mallowsweet, then you can solve the puzzles. You can buy this from certain NPCs, but the easiest way is to buy seeds from Hogsmeade and then grow your own in the Room of Requirement.

Some of these trials require specific spells. If you don’t currently have that spell it’s best to leave that trial and come back to it later. You will receive an upgrade to your inventory space after you complete the second, sixth, tenth, fourteenth, and eighteenth Merlin Trial. However, the upgrade doesn’t occur automatically.

To unlock the extra space, pause the game and go to the ‘Challenges’ menu. From here, choose ‘Exploration’ and scroll to the Merlin Trials menu. Click on the milestones you’ve completed and you’ll get the relevant inventory space depending on how many you have completed.

