Kansas City, MO

Chiefs or Eagles? Here's who the other 30 NFL fanbases should root for in Super Bowl 57

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Happy Super Bowl 57 week!

If you’re a Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs fan, things are about to get wild. But if you’re a fan of the other 30 NFL franchises, it can be much less stressful to watch the biggest NFL game of the year with no rooting interests.

But maybe you do want a team to root for here, besides the fact that you might have betting interests in one side or the other.

That’s what this list is for — here’s a guide, fanbase by fanbase, for which team you might want to root for this Sunday, with some reasons why:

1

Buffalo Bills: Eagles

There’s no way Bills fans can root for the Chiefs after what Kansas City did in last year’s playoffs.

2

New England Patriots: Chiefs

What happened the last time the Patriots lost a Super Bowl? Oh. Right.

3

Miami Dolphins: Chiefs

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Fins die-hards have to thank Kansas City for dealing Tyreek Hill to their franchise.

5

Pittsburgh Steelers: Chiefs

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Eagles beat the Steelers by a lot in Week 8. Plus, JuJu Smith-Schuster is a Chief!

7

Baltimore Ravens: Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Spagnuolo is the defensive coordinator and Orlando Brown Jr. is there.

9

Indianapolis Colts: Eagles

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

11

Jacksonville Jaguars: Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

If you want to feel better about your team falling short in the playoffs, you root for the team that beat you en route to a Super Bowl title.

“There was no stopping the Chiefs that year, even with Trevor Lawrence!”

16

Washington Commanders: Chiefs

NOOOOPE.

17

New York Giants: Chiefs

Like I said above with the Jets: NO WAY would any New York fan root for a Philly franchise. Except maybe the light operators at the Empire State Building.

20

Chicago Bears: Chiefs

An Eagles blowout win would erase this feat from the record books:

21

Detroit Lions: Eagles

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

26

Arizona Cardinals: Eagles

Per AZ Central, this is fascinating:

Ten years ago, the Eagles fired Reid, a fact you will read and hear 10,343 times in the next two weeks. The Cardinals had just fired Ken Whisenhunt, and they were interested in Reid.

Supposedly, Reid was interested in the Cardinals. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a source said he was “95 percent” certain Reid would become the Cardinals next coach.

But the Cardinals never interviewed Reid. He quickly made a deal with the Chiefs, and has guided them to five consecutive AFC title games and three Super Bowls in the last four years.

Gotta root against Andy Reid!

27

San Francisco 49ers: Eagles

Again: You root for the team who beat you in the postseason to win so you don’t feel bad.

28

Seattle Seahawks: Chiefs

An Eagles win and the Seahawks move down in the “most Super Bowl wins of all time” standings with one to Philly’s two.

30

Cincinnati Bengals: Eagles

The Chiefs and Bengals now have a full on rivalry going. So, go Birds!

