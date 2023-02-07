Chiefs or Eagles? Here's who the other 30 NFL fanbases should root for in Super Bowl 57
Happy Super Bowl 57 week!
If you’re a Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs fan, things are about to get wild. But if you’re a fan of the other 30 NFL franchises, it can be much less stressful to watch the biggest NFL game of the year with no rooting interests.
But maybe you do want a team to root for here, besides the fact that you might have betting interests in one side or the other.
That’s what this list is for — here’s a guide, fanbase by fanbase, for which team you might want to root for this Sunday, with some reasons why:
Buffalo Bills: Eagles
There’s no way Bills fans can root for the Chiefs after what Kansas City did in last year’s playoffs.
New England Patriots: Chiefs
What happened the last time the Patriots lost a Super Bowl? Oh. Right.
Miami Dolphins: Chiefs
Fins die-hards have to thank Kansas City for dealing Tyreek Hill to their franchise.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Chiefs
The Eagles beat the Steelers by a lot in Week 8. Plus, JuJu Smith-Schuster is a Chief!
Baltimore Ravens: Chiefs
Steve Spagnuolo is the defensive coordinator and Orlando Brown Jr. is there.
Indianapolis Colts: Eagles
Jacksonville Jaguars: Chiefs
If you want to feel better about your team falling short in the playoffs, you root for the team that beat you en route to a Super Bowl title.
“There was no stopping the Chiefs that year, even with Trevor Lawrence!”
Washington Commanders: Chiefs
NOOOOPE.
New York Giants: Chiefs
Like I said above with the Jets: NO WAY would any New York fan root for a Philly franchise. Except maybe the light operators at the Empire State Building.
Chicago Bears: Chiefs
An Eagles blowout win would erase this feat from the record books:
Detroit Lions: Eagles
Arizona Cardinals: Eagles
Per AZ Central, this is fascinating:
Ten years ago, the Eagles fired Reid, a fact you will read and hear 10,343 times in the next two weeks. The Cardinals had just fired Ken Whisenhunt, and they were interested in Reid.
Supposedly, Reid was interested in the Cardinals. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a source said he was “95 percent” certain Reid would become the Cardinals next coach.
But the Cardinals never interviewed Reid. He quickly made a deal with the Chiefs, and has guided them to five consecutive AFC title games and three Super Bowls in the last four years.
Gotta root against Andy Reid!
San Francisco 49ers: Eagles
Again: You root for the team who beat you in the postseason to win so you don’t feel bad.
Seattle Seahawks: Chiefs
An Eagles win and the Seahawks move down in the “most Super Bowl wins of all time” standings with one to Philly’s two.
Cincinnati Bengals: Eagles
The Chiefs and Bengals now have a full on rivalry going. So, go Birds!
