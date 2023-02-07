Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Click10.com
Witness intimidation allegations headline day 3 of testimony in XXXTentacion murder trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Day three of testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday. Allegations of witness intimidation headlined the proceedings. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert...
Click10.com
XXXTentacion murder trial: Defense calls credibility of state’s star witness into question
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but...
Click10.com
BSO: Man arrested in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting in Central Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in central Broward that left one man dead and another injured, authorities said. According to BSO spokeswoman Claudine Caro, Khambrel St. Hubert, 25, of Fort Lauderdale is facing one count of felony murder,...
Click10.com
Police: Homestead woman arrested in attempted $12K son-in-jail swindle
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A father got an urgent call from a man who said he was an attorney: his son had been in an accident and he needed to send $12,000 cash in order to have him released from jail. But police say the Miami-Dade dad was skeptical...
Click10.com
Man accused of shooting at Miami-Dade officers won’t get out of jail
MIAMI – A judge decided Thursday whether a man accused of shooting at Miami-Dade police officers back in 2020 would be let out of jail on bond. On Aug. 5, 2020, Fenqwavious Lopez, then 22, came up to gang officers serving an arrest warrant in the West Perrine area and opened fire, according to police.
Click10.com
Man shot at apartment complex in Broward County
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex off County Line Road near Southwest 52nd Avenue. “Upon our arrival, we did observe a Black male laying in the hallway on the...
Click10.com
2 dead, 2 injured in crash in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead and two others injured in northwest Miami-Dade Friday night. It happened around 11:45 p.m. along Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, across from the Miami-Dade College’s north campus. Miami-Dade police were seen blocking off...
Click10.com
Official, employees testify in trial of former administrator after 12 deaths at Hollywood nursing home
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The manslaughter trial for the former administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills continued on Thursday. Although 12 patients died at the Broward County nursing home following Hurricane Irma in 2017, Jorge Carballo was charged with nine counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person or disabled person.
Click10.com
Video: Medley police seek pair who followed victim from bank, broke into car to steal cash
MEDLEY, Fla. – Medley police are looking for a pair of men they say followed a victim who had just withdrawn cash from a bank in order to steal it, officials said Friday. Police said on Jan. 24, the pair, driving a dark-colored Dodge Journey, followed the victim from a Doral bank to a truck parts store located at 9795 NW 87th Ave. and parked close to the victim’s pickup.
Click10.com
Hallandale Beach co-op president taken to court after yelling obscenities at female residents
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The president of a Hallandale Beach co-op building was caught on camera verbally abusing a resident who was walking to the laundry room. In fact, several women in the building have come forward to say they live in fear every time they walk out of their apartments.
Click10.com
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
Click10.com
Missing, endangered 75-year-old woman found in good health, police say
MIAMI – Miami police announced Saturday that a 75-year-old woman has been found in good health. Raquel Peña, described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, was last seen Friday wearing gray leggings and a Dashiki. Video shows burglars stealing safe from Miami home. NOW PLAYING. Police search for 11-year-old...
Click10.com
Man shot in road rage incident speaks from hospital bed
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Through tears, Robert Gonez shares his story. He was shot twice in the neck during a road rage incident in Miami Gardens. He says after he was shot and covered in blood, no one stopped to help him. “I had to take off my shirt....
Click10.com
Procession held for police motorman following fatal crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A police motorman has died after being involved in a crash Thursday in Pembroke Pines. His death was confirmed on social media by the Florida State Fraternal Order of Police. “Our deepest condolences to our fallen Pembroke Pines Police Department brother,” the FOP Florida State...
Click10.com
BSO: 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street. Deputies continue investigation of North...
Click10.com
Police: 2 juveniles die after being shot in car in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating after two juveniles were fatally shot overnight in Miami Gardens. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street around 12:25 a.m. Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they found a four-door sedan,...
Click10.com
Police: Student detained after threats made at Broward middle school
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A student was detained Thursday morning after verbal threats were made at a middle school in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police, the incident occurred at Pines Middle School, located at 200 Douglas Road. Broward school board names Cartwright's replacement. NOW PLAYING.
Click10.com
Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Fort Lauderdale Friday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the 1600 block of Northwest 9th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Department Detective Ali Adamson, officers with the agency and Fort Lauderdale Fire...
Click10.com
All clear given after bomb threat made against Broward middle school
MARGATE, Fla. – Authorities have given the all clear after a bomb threat was called in Friday morning to a middle school in Broward County, authorities confirmed. According to police, an anonymous phone call was received, making the threat against Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave.
Click10.com
1 arrested following fatal 79th Street Causeway crash
MIAMI – The woman killed in a fatal crash on the 79th Street Causeway was a mother of five. Authorities are still investigating the crash. Among 38-year-old Naomy Arias’ five children was a two-month-old. Her sister and niece, who were also in the car at the time of the crash, are still recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
