Fort Lauderdale, FL

Click10.com

Man shot at apartment complex in Broward County

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex off County Line Road near Southwest 52nd Avenue. “Upon our arrival, we did observe a Black male laying in the hallway on the...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

2 dead, 2 injured in crash in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead and two others injured in northwest Miami-Dade Friday night. It happened around 11:45 p.m. along Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, across from the Miami-Dade College’s north campus. Miami-Dade police were seen blocking off...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Official, employees testify in trial of former administrator after 12 deaths at Hollywood nursing home

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The manslaughter trial for the former administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills continued on Thursday. Although 12 patients died at the Broward County nursing home following Hurricane Irma in 2017, Jorge Carballo was charged with nine counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person or disabled person.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Video: Medley police seek pair who followed victim from bank, broke into car to steal cash

MEDLEY, Fla. – Medley police are looking for a pair of men they say followed a victim who had just withdrawn cash from a bank in order to steal it, officials said Friday. Police said on Jan. 24, the pair, driving a dark-colored Dodge Journey, followed the victim from a Doral bank to a truck parts store located at 9795 NW 87th Ave. and parked close to the victim’s pickup.
MEDLEY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Missing, endangered 75-year-old woman found in good health, police say

MIAMI – Miami police announced Saturday that a 75-year-old woman has been found in good health. Raquel Peña, described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, was last seen Friday wearing gray leggings and a Dashiki. Video shows burglars stealing safe from Miami home. NOW PLAYING. Police search for 11-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man shot in road rage incident speaks from hospital bed

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Through tears, Robert Gonez shares his story. He was shot twice in the neck during a road rage incident in Miami Gardens. He says after he was shot and covered in blood, no one stopped to help him. “I had to take off my shirt....
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

BSO: 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street. Deputies continue investigation of North...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 juveniles die after being shot in car in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating after two juveniles were fatally shot overnight in Miami Gardens. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street around 12:25 a.m. Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they found a four-door sedan,...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Police: Student detained after threats made at Broward middle school

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A student was detained Thursday morning after verbal threats were made at a middle school in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police, the incident occurred at Pines Middle School, located at 200 Douglas Road. Broward school board names Cartwright's replacement. NOW PLAYING.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Fort Lauderdale Friday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the 1600 block of Northwest 9th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Department Detective Ali Adamson, officers with the agency and Fort Lauderdale Fire...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

All clear given after bomb threat made against Broward middle school

MARGATE, Fla. – Authorities have given the all clear after a bomb threat was called in Friday morning to a middle school in Broward County, authorities confirmed. According to police, an anonymous phone call was received, making the threat against Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave.
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

1 arrested following fatal 79th Street Causeway crash

MIAMI – The woman killed in a fatal crash on the 79th Street Causeway was a mother of five. Authorities are still investigating the crash. Among 38-year-old Naomy Arias’ five children was a two-month-old. Her sister and niece, who were also in the car at the time of the crash, are still recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
MIAMI, FL

