MEDLEY, Fla. – Medley police are looking for a pair of men they say followed a victim who had just withdrawn cash from a bank in order to steal it, officials said Friday. Police said on Jan. 24, the pair, driving a dark-colored Dodge Journey, followed the victim from a Doral bank to a truck parts store located at 9795 NW 87th Ave. and parked close to the victim’s pickup.

MEDLEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO