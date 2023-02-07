ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

CBS Miami

Jurors see surveillance video that captured rapper XXXTentacion's murder

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Jurors on Wednesday for the first time witnessed the gripping surveillance video that captured the murder of local rap star XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed outside a Broward County motorbike shop. Prosecutors showed the silent, graphic video that was filmed by surveillance cameras on June 18, 2018, that documented the final minutes of the life of XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.The 20-year-old artist was gunned down during a robbery outside RIVA Motorsports while he sat in his i8 BMW, waiting to drive out of the business' driveway. According to testimony, Onfroy was carrying $50,000 in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death

Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Independent

Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate

Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
allhiphop.com

Young Thug Update: Sheriff Says 3 YSL Co-Defendants Stabbed Inmate In Jail

Young Thug’s co-defendants Christian Eppinger, Damone Blaylock and Rodalius Ryan are accused of a jailhouse stabbing. Three of Young Thug’s YSL co-defendants are accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified Christian Eppinger, Damone Blalock and Rodalius...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
msn.com

15-year-old arrested, charged with murder in triple shooting

DC Police have made an arrest in a triple shooting that turned deadly Tuesday night on Benning Road. An unnamed 15-year-old boy, who was injured during the shooting, has been charged with murder in the death of a 54-year-old woman. Around 8:51 p.m. on Jan. 17, a call came into...
New York Post

Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger repeatedly messaged victim weeks before murders: report

Accused University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger slid into one of the girl’s direct messages on Instagram just weeks before the four students were killed in their beds, a report said Tuesday. An Instagram account that belonged to Kohberger repeatedly sent Instagram messages to one of the college students found dead — but she never returned his advances, an investigator close to the case told PEOPLE. “He slid into one of the girls’ DMs several times but she didn’t respond,” the anonymous source said. “Basically, it was just him saying, ‘Hey, how are you?’ But he did it again and again.” The message...
MOSCOW, ID
HipHopDX.com

New Footage Shows XXXTENTACION Withdrawing $50K On Day Of His Murder

The XXXTENTACION murder trial is currently under way, and new footage of some of the late artist’s last moments has surfaced after being shown in the courtroom. A short video clip shows X withdrawing $50,000 from the bank in seemingly high spirits on June 18, 2018 – the same day he would ultimately be killed. The teller retrieved the money and X put it in his Louis Vuitton bag, which is the same bag he was robbed of when he was shot and killed later that day while leaving Riva Motorsports.
The Independent

Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim’s mother claims

A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh cries as bodycam video shown at trial – as officer says he had ‘no tears’ on murder scene

Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as police bodycam footage was played at his trial – while the first police officer on the scene of the grisly murders told the court that the disgraced legal scion appeared to have “no tears” in his eyes at the time of the killings.Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as the high-profile double murder trial got underway.Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Daniel Greene was the first witness to take the stand, where he described how he was the first law enforcement officer to respond...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Complex

Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky Released From Prison After $24 Million PPP Loan Scam, Owes $1M Restitution

Baby Blue of the group Pretty Ricky has been released from prison after serving a year of his 20 month sentence on conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges, TMZ reports. The artist was released from the Federal Correctional Institution Coleman Low in Florida on Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed. The 38-year-old musician pled guilty to the wire fraud charges in August 2020, and was sentenced to 20 months in prison starting in February 2022. He has since been transferred to the Bureau of Prisons’ Miami Residential Reentry Management Office, and will stay in community confinement until at least April 4.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

XXXTentacion's friend describes rapper's fatal shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A family friend of the rapper XXXTentacion broke down Tuesday as he told jurors how he and the rapper were ambushed by armed robbers as they drove away from a motorcycle shop, how he fled in fear and then heard the gunshots that killed the rising star. Leonard Kerr’s testimony highlighted the opening day in the trial of three men accused of fatally shooting XXXTentacion on June 18, 2018, inside his BMW sports car, which had been blocked by an SUV as Kerr and the rapper pulled out of the Riva Motorsports’ parking lot near...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Vibe

J Prince Accuses Quavo’s Friend Of Lying To Police About Takeoff’s Murder

The fallout surrounding the death of late rap star Takeoff continues to unravel, as J Prince has accused one of Quavo’s friends of snitching and providing false information to the authorities regarding the incident. The Houston native recently appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and discussed details surrounding the murder, at one point blasting an associate of Quavo’s named Willie Bland and providing paperwork to corroborate his claims of Bland’s cooperation. More from VIBE.comCardi B Heard Yelling Backstage At GRAMMYs Amid Reports Of Offset, Quavo FightOffset Denies Report Of Fighting Quavo Backstage At GRAMMYsOffset Claps Back At...
OHIO STATE
