Man arrested for allegedly bringing a pellet gun to Bradley International Airport
A man was arrested at Bradley International Airport after allegedly bringing a pellet gun in his carry-on luggage on Saturday morning.
Eyewitness News
Ledyard man arrested for carrying weapons at Bradley International Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Ledyard man was arrested at Bradley International Airport for having weapons in his carry-on bag. TSA notified state police that a traveler might have a firearm in their carry-on bag shortly before 5:37 Saturday morning. Police identified the traveler as 41-year-old Marvin Leggett. Leggett...
Norwich hit-and-run hospitalizes three people
Three people were brought to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Norwich on Friday night.
Weapons arrest made at Bradley Int'l Airport TSA checkpoint: Troopers
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Ledyard man was arrested after weapons were allegedly found in his carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport on Saturday morning. Connecticut State Police responded to the airport's TSA checkpoint around 5:37 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said they found that 41-year-old Marvin Leggett had a pellet...
Following standoff in Dudley, man arrested for firing shots in the open
DUDLEY — After a half-hour standoff with a large police presence in the area of Chase Avenue, a man who earlier fired shots in the air was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault and disturbing the peace. At 11:45 a.m. Dudley police responded to a disturbance where the man left the area with a black gun, according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Marek Karlowicz. ...
NBC Connecticut
Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police
Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
Man accused of killing wild turkey with branch in Attleboro
The man told police he used a stick to ward off three turkeys and didn't intend to kill one of them.
Four hospitalized after serious car crash in Cromwell
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been brought to the hospital after a serious car accident on Route 9 in Cromwell, state police said. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. A car in the middle right lane lost control and hit the car in the lane to the left of it. The […]
Wrong-Way Crash: Drivers Of Car, SUV Seriously Injured On I-84 In Southington, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help after two people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash. It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in Hartford County on westbound I-84 in Southington. A 2004 BMW X3 SUV was traveling in the center lane on the westbound side,...
Police: Man critically injured in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Congress Street Wednesday evening, according to authorities. Hartford police officers responded to 50 Congress Street just before 5 p.m. after hearing a report that a person had been shot. Upon arrival at the scene, police located a […]
Eyewitness News
Man accused of stealing $3,100 worth of LEGOS from Target in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with larceny for stealing more than $3,100 worth of LEGOS from a Target store in South Windsor. Police said they arrested Glenn London, 37, of New Haven, on Thursday. They had two active arrest warrants for two separate incidents. Police said...
Chance Brown charged with machine gun possession; was target of Worcester shooting
A Worcester man who was reportedly the target of a shooting and hours later arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun last week was ordered held without bail Wednesday. Chance Brown, 22, pleaded not guilty to all seven charges he is facing during his arraignment in Worcester Superior...
'Serious' wrong-way crash closes I-84 in Southington: Troopers
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Both sides of Interstate 84 in Southington were closed for several hours overnight Saturday after a "serious" wrong-way car crash. Connecticut state police responded to the westbound side of I-84 near Exit 30 just before 3 a.m. Saturday. A BMW X3 traveling in the center lane...
Suspect wanted for shoplifting in West Springfield
West Springfield police are looking to identify a person suspected of stealing from a business.
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
Eyewitness News
Man suffers significant injuries after being struck by car in Vernon
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Vernon Police say a man has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on Hyde Avenue. Hyde Avenue is currently closed between Reservoir Road and South Grove Street. The victim is a male in his 50′s, according to police. They say he suffered...
mynbc5.com
Connecticut driver arrested in hit and run death of Vermont woman
HARTFORD, Conn. — A driver accused of hitting and killing a 20-year-old Vermont woman and fleeing the scene last year was arrested on Wednesday. Hartford, Connecticut police believe 45-year-old Karanja Thomas of Hartford is responsible for the death of St. Johnsbury resident Jillian Hegarty, who was hit by a car on March 31 of last year.
Ex-UConn student pleads guilty to murder in 2020 sword attack
In May 2020 a former University of Connecticut student killed one man, severely injured another, and broke into a third man’s home, tied him up, and stole his vehicle, all in Willington. The man responsible, Peter Manfredonia, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Vernon Superior Court to murder, first-degree assault,...
Eyewitness News
Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
