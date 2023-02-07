ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompson, CT

Eyewitness News

Ledyard man arrested for carrying weapons at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Ledyard man was arrested at Bradley International Airport for having weapons in his carry-on bag. TSA notified state police that a traveler might have a firearm in their carry-on bag shortly before 5:37 Saturday morning. Police identified the traveler as 41-year-old Marvin Leggett. Leggett...
LEDYARD, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Following standoff in Dudley, man arrested for firing shots in the open

DUDLEY — After a half-hour standoff with a large police presence in the area of Chase Avenue, a man who earlier fired shots in the air was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault and disturbing the peace. At 11:45 a.m. Dudley police responded to a disturbance where the man left the area with a black gun, according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Marek Karlowicz. ...
DUDLEY, MA
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police

Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

Four hospitalized after serious car crash in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been brought to the hospital after a serious car accident on Route 9 in Cromwell, state police said. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. A car in the middle right lane lost control and hit the car in the lane to the left of it. The […]
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

Police: Man critically injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Congress Street Wednesday evening, according to authorities. Hartford police officers responded to 50 Congress Street just before 5 p.m. after hearing a report that a person had been shot. Upon arrival at the scene, police located a […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man suffers significant injuries after being struck by car in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Vernon Police say a man has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on Hyde Avenue. Hyde Avenue is currently closed between Reservoir Road and South Grove Street. The victim is a male in his 50′s, according to police. They say he suffered...
VERNON, CT
mynbc5.com

Connecticut driver arrested in hit and run death of Vermont woman

HARTFORD, Conn. — A driver accused of hitting and killing a 20-year-old Vermont woman and fleeing the scene last year was arrested on Wednesday. Hartford, Connecticut police believe 45-year-old Karanja Thomas of Hartford is responsible for the death of St. Johnsbury resident Jillian Hegarty, who was hit by a car on March 31 of last year.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
MANCHESTER, CT

