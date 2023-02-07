Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Virginia man faces charges after double stabbing
Ray Charles Brantley faces three charges related to a double stabbing from Monday evening. Police said they responded to the call in the 300 block of 8th Street South. The criminal complaint said Brantley and the victims live in the same apartment building. Brantley, who is 63, was reportedly making...
northernnewsnow.com
Superior man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing his mother
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A judge sentenced a Superior man who was convinced of killing his mother. The Douglas County judge sentenced Robert Bennett to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In December, the jury found him guilty of first-degree intentional homicide after stabbing his mother...
boreal.org
Suspect arrested for allegedly impersonating law enforcement near Cotton
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, as of Thursday morning, their office had received three reports of a person driving a vehicle with emergency lights and stopping cars. The suspect was taken into custody shortly around 6 p.m. Wednesday. To read the full story, visit the.
Man Arrested For Impersonating A St. Louis County Sheriff, Making Traffic Stops
A suspect has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the Northland. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they have a suspect in custody at the county jain in Virginia who was involved with the situation. The situation remains under investigation. Prior the arrest, the...
Saginaw man dies in snowmobile crash
FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 67-year-old man from Saginaw died after a snowmobile crash in St. Louis County overnight.The county sheriff's office reports the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on a trail just east of Hingeley Road.Investigators say that the man was not breathing, and despite lifesaving efforts by friends and medical personnel, he died.The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office are still investigating what led to the crash.
FOX 21 Online
One Arrested For Impersonating Law Enforcement Officer In Cotton
COTTON, Minn. — A person was arrested Thursday night after allegedly impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer in the Cotton area. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says there are 3 known reports matching this person driving with emergency lights and stopping people. At this time there is no...
lptv.org
Itasca County Explosion Leaves Five Injured
A Nashwauk home reportedly exploded leaving five individuals injured. According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, on February 8th, just before 8:30 p.m. officials received word of a structure fire at a Nashwauk home, the cause of which is currently under investigation by The State Fire Marshall’s Office.
WDIO-TV
Five people burned after an explosion and fire in rural Nashwauk
An explosion and fire in rural Nashwauk has left five people with burns. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said the call came out around 8:30pm on Wednesday, at 15204 County Road 540. Five people were reportedly in a home that exploded, but were able to make it out and...
lptv.org
Grand Rapids Fire Claims Life of Unnamed Woman
A fire in Grand Rapids claimed the life of one individual on Thursday. According to the press release, at 5:19 a.m., the Grand Rapids Fire Department was alerted of a fire at a 12-unit apartment building on February 8. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the units on the main level upon arriving to the scene. While searching the apartment, personnel found one person in the unit’s living room.
northernnewsnow.com
Hibbing Police help rescue man in wheelchair from house fire
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police helped rescued a man in a wheelchair from a house fire in Hibbing Tuesday morning. According to Friends of the Northland FireWire’s Facebook page, the fire was reported around 6:10 a.m. near 13th Avenue and 18th Street East. An older man in...
FOX 21 Online
Grand Rapids Woman Dead After Apartment Fire Takes Her Life
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — A woman is dead after an early morning fire in a 12-unit Grand Rapids apartment building took her life. The Grand Rapids Fire Department says the structure fire occurred at 5:19 a.m. Wednesday at the 1400 block of Southeast 2nd Avenue. When crews arrived, they...
Grand Rapids woman dies in early morning apartment fire
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- Authorities say a woman died as the result of an apartment fire in a northern Minnesota town early Wednesday morning.The Grand Rapids Fire Department says it responded to a 12-unit apartment fire around 5:19 a.m. at 1444 Southeast 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the main level in one of the apartment units.Firefighters found the lone resident of the unit on fire in her living room and removed her before performing lifesaving procedures.The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. No other injuries were reported, fire officials say.The cause of the fire is under investigation.All other residents at the complex were able to return to their apartments.
Stunning Drone Video Captures 3 Bobcats On St. Louis River Between Duluth + Superior
I've been saying it for years: people don't realize how beautiful and awesome the St. Louis River is. It's one of the best places to catch walleye in the world. There is wildlife everywhere, and it's right smack dab in the middle of the Twin Ports. If you haven't been on the St. Louis river, you're missing out.
$849.5K Superior Home With Casino + Views Of The Bong Bridge For Sale
Do you want a private oasis close to the city that feels like you are in your own wooded retreat? Those types of homes don't come along too often but there's one for sale right now in Superior, Wisconsin that has all of these qualities and more. Even if you...
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Minnesota Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Merge Two Units To Address Mental Health And Substance Use
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department has merged its unit that focuses on mental health and the one it has that addresses substance use to form its new Behavioral Health Unit. The department acknowledged that the mental health and substance use make up a significant portion of emergency...
FOX 21 Online
Cohasset Mayor: Loss Of Huber Timber Plant Development ‘Devastating’
DULUTH, Minn. – “Frustrated, disappointed and angry.” Those were the words from Cohasset Mayor Andy MacDonell Thursday after learning plans for a $440 million timber plant have fallen through. Huber Engineered Wood said in a statement the company can’t handle any more delays in getting approved for...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Eichorn, Farnsworth statements on Huber dropping plans for OSB plant
Senator Justin Eichorn (R- Grand Rapids) and Senator Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing) released statements on the decision of Huber Engineered Woods to drop their plans for an OSB plant in Cohasset, MN:. Senator Justin Eichorn (R- Grand Rapids) and Senator Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing) released statements on the decision of Huber Engineered...
Did You Know That Duluth Has A Tiki Bar?
We all know that tropical weather is not a thing in the Twin Ports but that doesn't mean we can't pretend live somewhere warm, right? Nothing sets the scene for that more than a tiki bar and you may be surprised to know there is one right here in Duluth.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Winter Trail Running Series Ends with Four Hour Run
Duluth, Minn. — After five races, the Duluth Winter Trail Running Series comes to an end with the unique Frozen Four Hour run. This start and finish line was set at the Lester-Amity Chalet. Starting at: 9:00 Saturday morning 50 runners took off to hit the snowy trail. Each...
