Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Body pulled from east Tulsa creek

TULSA, Okla. — A body has been pulled from an east Tulsa creek, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said at around 2 p.m. they were called out to a creek near E. 31st St. and S. Mingo Rd. about a body in the creek. According to...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Three hospitalized after head-on collision in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Three people were hospitalized after a car crash in midtown Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said around 3:00 p.m., they responded to a car crash involving two vehicles near 21st and Yale. According to TPD, a white Ford 150 left the inside...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Woman Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Searching For Suspect

A woman is in the hospital Saturday night after police said she was shot at an apartment complex near 61st and Riverside. Police say they believe the drive-by shooting happened around 9 p.m. Officers say the suspect is on the run after firing several rounds at the apartment the victim...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Missing Person Search Canceled In Tulsa After Being Found

The search for a missing person in Tulsa ended Saturday night after originally being reported as a missing child. Tulsa Police were searching for a missing girl that reportedly left a restaurant alone, but the subject was found in a hotel room nearby. The search was near 49th and Harvard.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa County Couple Transforms Home Into Castle

A Tulsa County couple has spent nearly 20 years transforming their house into a castle. Tucked away on the west side of Tulsa is a home that doesn't look quite look like its surroundings. "It's a labor of love ... if someone told me I’d be building a castle I'd...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tulsa Woman Killed in Fatality Collision in Osage County

A 66-year old Tulsa woman was killed in a fatality collision Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road, 4.5 miles northwest of Skiatook in Osage County. OHP says that at about 5:30pm on Wednesday, a Ford Escape driven by Vickie R. Morrison of Tulsa was traveling southbound on Ranchland Road and a Ford F150 pickup driven by James R. Cloud, 71, of Prue, was traveling westbound on State Highway 20 when Morrison's vehicle failed to yield from a stop sign entering the path of Cloud's vehicle. Morrison was struck by Cloud's pickup.Both vehicles departed the left side of the roadway before coming to rest.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woman dies in crash near Skiatook

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa woman died, and a man was injured Wednesday after a car crash on State Highway 20, just outside Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Vickie R. Morrison, 66, of Tulsa, died at the scene after being pinned for about two...
SKIATOOK, OK
TMZ.com

BTK Serial Killer Back On Police Radar in 1976 Missing Persons Case

BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) tells TMZ…he was interviewed January 20 by Osage County Sheriff, Eddie Virden and three other investigators at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas. That's where BTK is serving 10 life terms for killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991. He was captured in 2005 after sending police taunting letters using the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill."
PAWHUSKA, OK
kggfradio.com

Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver

A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

