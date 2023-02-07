Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13-Year-Old Girl Tells Grandmother Mom And Dad Murdered Brother And No One Knew He Was Missing Until NowThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Faithful Starbucks Couple Was Charged Almost $4,500 for Two Cups of Coffee at Tulsa Starbucks, and it Gets WorseZack LoveTulsa, OK
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversTulsa, OK
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
KOKI FOX 23
Body pulled from east Tulsa creek
TULSA, Okla. — A body has been pulled from an east Tulsa creek, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said at around 2 p.m. they were called out to a creek near E. 31st St. and S. Mingo Rd. about a body in the creek. According to...
KOKI FOX 23
Three hospitalized after head-on collision in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Three people were hospitalized after a car crash in midtown Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said around 3:00 p.m., they responded to a car crash involving two vehicles near 21st and Yale. According to TPD, a white Ford 150 left the inside...
news9.com
Woman Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Searching For Suspect
A woman is in the hospital Saturday night after police said she was shot at an apartment complex near 61st and Riverside. Police say they believe the drive-by shooting happened around 9 p.m. Officers say the suspect is on the run after firing several rounds at the apartment the victim...
Body Pulled From Tulsa Creek By Authorities, Investigation Underway
An investigation is underway after authorities in Tulsa pulled a body from a creek on Saturday. Tulsa Police and the Tulsa Fire Department removed the body from Mingo Creek near 3100 S. Mingo Rd. around 2 p.m. Authorities said the unidentified body was partially submerged. TPD said a white woman's...
Tulsa police find woman's body in creek
Tulsa police have recovered a body they believe to be a white female in a creek near 31st and Mingo.
news9.com
Missing Person Search Canceled In Tulsa After Being Found
The search for a missing person in Tulsa ended Saturday night after originally being reported as a missing child. Tulsa Police were searching for a missing girl that reportedly left a restaurant alone, but the subject was found in a hotel room nearby. The search was near 49th and Harvard.
Human Remains Found In Tulsa, Police Investigate
Tulsa Police are investigating after human remains were found near the 400 Block of South 54th West Avenue on Thursday. A woman was looking for her cat when she discovered the remains, police said. Police said the remains were found in a structure that had been burned in September of...
KRMG
Woman searching for lost cat comes across human remains in west Tulsa
TPD says the remains were uncovered in a structure that had previously burned in Sept. 2022.
Tulsa woman looking for lost cat finds human remains
The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after a woman found human remains while looking for her cat late Thursday night.
News On 6
Tulsa County Couple Transforms Home Into Castle
A Tulsa County couple has spent nearly 20 years transforming their house into a castle. Tucked away on the west side of Tulsa is a home that doesn't look quite look like its surroundings. "It's a labor of love ... if someone told me I’d be building a castle I'd...
Sheriff: 2 dogs shot to death at home; search for suspect ongoing
Authorities in Wagoner County say they are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty.
OHP: Tulsa woman killed in Osage County crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Tulsa woman.
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tulsa Woman Killed in Fatality Collision in Osage County
A 66-year old Tulsa woman was killed in a fatality collision Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road, 4.5 miles northwest of Skiatook in Osage County. OHP says that at about 5:30pm on Wednesday, a Ford Escape driven by Vickie R. Morrison of Tulsa was traveling southbound on Ranchland Road and a Ford F150 pickup driven by James R. Cloud, 71, of Prue, was traveling westbound on State Highway 20 when Morrison's vehicle failed to yield from a stop sign entering the path of Cloud's vehicle. Morrison was struck by Cloud's pickup.Both vehicles departed the left side of the roadway before coming to rest.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police say woman shot, officers in standoff with suspected shooter
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (02/09; 4:51 p.m.) — Tulsa Police said they are still looking for a man who shot a woman in north Tulsa on Thursday morning. At this time, police are unaware to what caused the incident. “We don’t know if it was self-defense, if it...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa couple arrested for abusing, neglecting 2 children, one remains missing after 2 years
TULSA, Okla. — A couple has been arrested by Tulsa Police for repeated child abuse. Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of an investigation into child abuse. Police said John Miles and Camille Lewis are accused of abusing a 13-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother. The boy...
KOKI FOX 23
Woman dies in crash near Skiatook
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa woman died, and a man was injured Wednesday after a car crash on State Highway 20, just outside Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Vickie R. Morrison, 66, of Tulsa, died at the scene after being pinned for about two...
TMZ.com
BTK Serial Killer Back On Police Radar in 1976 Missing Persons Case
BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) tells TMZ…he was interviewed January 20 by Osage County Sheriff, Eddie Virden and three other investigators at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas. That's where BTK is serving 10 life terms for killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991. He was captured in 2005 after sending police taunting letters using the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill."
KRMG
Vinita woman claims son was hospitalized due to apartment conditions, no response from landlord
A Vinita woman said she has tried for weeks the landlord of her apartment complex to clean up what the previous tenants left behind.
kggfradio.com
Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver
A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
