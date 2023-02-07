Read full article on original website
Pavillion in the Park | Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas
Pavilion in the Park is a mixed-use enclosed mall with upscale shopping located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tenants include B. Barnett, a local luxury women's boutique; Baumans Fine Men's Clothing, a local upscale men's store; and Trio's Restaurant, a local eatery offering Southern comfort cuisine. Pavilion in the Park was...
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer opens second central Arkansas location
Good news for fans of chicken and beer as a new restaurant opening is set for Little Rock in February.
Hot Springs police investigating Thursday morning homicide
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a home Thursday morning in Hot Springs.
A clinic in central Arkansas not requiring health insurance to open health care to many in Little Rock
A Central Arkansas health clinic isn’t requiring insurance for you to get the medical care you need.
Shorter College aiming to house students this fall
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A token of history can be found on North Locus Street in North Little Rock. Shorter College, established shortly after the Civil War in 1886, is expanding. “Shorter College is one of our jewels in our city," North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick said....
Little Rock officials looking for missing teenager
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Feb. 9. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-foot-4 inches and 162 pounds. Anyone with information about Hamilton's...
GastroArkansas Moves Little Rock Midtown Location
GastroArkansas has moved its Midtown Little Rock location to a new office space. The new office is located at 11700 Cantrell Road. “We’ve worked hard to ensure a smooth transition and look forward to seeing you in our new clinic space. Rest assured that the same providers, committed to providing you with the best care and exceptional services, will greet you. Additionally, we will continue to participate in the same insurance plans. Our phone and fax will remain the same, but please update our new address in your contacts.”
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arkansas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
As soon as you step inside the door of Lindsey’s Hospitality House, you’ll immediately feel like you’re home. You can expect to find good food and southern hospitality at this downhome BBQ joint in North Little Rock. This local gem is beloved by many and has been serving country cooking since 1956. Lindsey’s serves some of the most mouthwatering BBQ in Arkansas, and you’ll want to try it for yourself.
Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
A small town in Arkansas with big goals to solve hunger
ALTHEIMER, Ark. — The City of Altheimer, like many other Arkansas towns, is one that's considered a food desert. In 2019, a grocery store closed, which left the community with only a Dollar General— and their nearest grocery store about 20 minutes away in Pine Bluff. "Some of...
Huneycutts to open butcher shop in Arkadelphia, Ouachita Valley Meats
The historic farming family, the Huneycutts, will soon provide another service to Clark County. Ouachita Valley Meats, owned by Luke Huneycutt, Luke’s brother-in-law Jeffrey Liggin, and Luke’s father Ted Huneycutt is set to open by the end of February. Luke and Jeffrey will be running day-to-day operations. “There’s...
Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas
Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected
Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
Third time the charm for Jonesboro against North Little Rock
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The No. 3 Jonesboro needed a late comeback in the third quarter to avoid a third defeat to No. 10 North Little Roc 60-52 at Charging Wildcat Arena Friday night. Trailing 36-31 with 57.8 seconds left in the third ...
Prosecutor tells Prairie Co. Sheriff to retire
The sheriff in Prairie County who admitted to occasionally using racial slurs is facing pressure again to resign.
Welch family issues statement on arrest of McCoy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The Welch family issued a statement Friday night on the arrest of Emil McCoy for his involvement in the shooting death of 27-year-old Brock Welch. Attorney Jim Jackson said the following statement on behalf of the Welch family:. "The family of Brock Welch would...
Inflation impacting Arkansas businesses, shoppers heading into Valentine's Day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner and that means it's crunch time for businesses like bakeries and florists. According to the National Retail Federation, total spending for the holiday is expected to hit around $26 billion, which is the second-highest year on record. However,...
Video series showcases Black History in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new interactive video series showcasing Black History in Little Rock premiered this week at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) presented "Experience Little Rock in Color”, which featured 30 black business leaders, community influencers, and residents.
Hot Springs Police Department investigating homicide on Oakcliff Street
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department is launching a homicide investigation after finding a dead body inside a residence on the 100 block of Oakcliff Street. Authorities have identified the man as 39-year-old Jeffery Alan Parker. According to police, officers responded to a call at approximately...
Arkansas Has A Brand New Family-Friendly Entertainment Center Coming Soon
Are you ready for the “most fun you can have under one roof?” Then brace yourself for the next big thing in Little Rock. Main Event is a family-friendly entertainment center coming soon to Arkansas. This 50,000 square foot facility features arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and of course, a restaurant. Get ready to have a blast at this brand new attraction in Arkansas.
