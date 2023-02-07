Read full article on original website
Sidney braces for ripple effect of sugar factory closure
It's a big hit to Montana's small towns. 300 people will lose their jobs as Sidney Sugars closes its doors in mid-April, shuttering the factory after nearly 100 years in operation.
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
Sugar beet factory closes in eastern Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — An eastern Montana sugar beet refinery is shutting down production after nearly a century in business. The Billings Gazette reported the factory in Sidney will close in April due to a drop in sugar beet farming. Rep. Matt Rosendale responded to the recent report and said...
Williston Fire Department responds to storage tank explosion
ALEXANDER, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Fire Department (WFD) responded to a series of explosions at an oil field in McKenzie County on Friday. According to the WFD, at approximately 10:31 p.m. on February 10, officers with the department were dispatched to an oil field location north of the town of Alexander regarding the explosion […]
Two people have been arrested in South Dakota for fire that killed a person in Montana
FALLON, Mont. - Two people have been arrested after a fire in Fallon in January. The Montana Attorney General’s Office reports the fire resulted in the death of Isaac Carrier in Fallon on Jan. 23. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, South Dakota, and was charged with...
Two arrests made in connection with Fallon fire fatality
A fire that occurred in late January in Fallon is being investigated as a homicide and arson, according to a press release from the Montana Attorney General's office. The Department of Criminal Investigation has made two arrests in connection to the incident. The release identified the deceased individual as Isaac...
Man seriously injured in saltwater disposal explosion near Alexander
ALEXANDER, N.D. (KUMV) - A man suffered serious injuries from an explosion and fire on a saltwater disposal site north of Alexander. The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to the scene around 10:26 p.m. Friday near Highway 85 and 35th St NW. The fire was contained by regional fire departments and extinguished by about 1:15 a.m. Saturday.
