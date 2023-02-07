Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Murder arrests made in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the murder of London Rupert in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck identified the suspects as Deambershae Bush, 20, and a 17-year-old whom he would not name because of the individual’s age. They both face first-degree murder....
kicks96news.com
Kidnapping, Burglary, DUIs, and a Terrorist Threat in Attala and Leake Arrests
CHARLES W PETERS, 43, of Ethel, Kidnapping, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO. Bond $50,000, $1,000. JENNY R POLLARD, 27, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0. JOSHUA A QUICK, 36, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANK J SCOTT,...
kicks96news.com
Loud Music, Pellet Guns and a Burglary on Leake
7:40 a.m. – Carthage Police checked a residential alarm on Jackson Street. 9:20 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a burglary and theft of a television at a residence on Hwy 487. 3:42 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were asked to watch for...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 9, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
Man charged with DUI manslaughter
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 32-year-old Ricardo Vargas was arrested Wednesday evening on a DUI manslaughter charge. Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Vargas was driving a car with four people in it when he lost control and drove off the road at North Lakeland Drive. Elizabeth “Ellie” Thrash, 23, died in the crash.
kicks96news.com
Multiple Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
CASEY HORTON, 36, of Union, Drug Court Violation, MDOC. Bond $0. JOEY JOE, 57, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. MONTEL JORDAN, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $300, $300, $800.
wtva.com
Arrests expected soon in Macon homicide
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police expect to make arrests soon in connection to a weekend homicide. Officers found London Rupert on the night of Friday, Feb. 3 in an SUV on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Someone shot Rupert in the head and he later died at a...
WTOK-TV
Missing Meridian teen located
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The Meridian Police Department says Ariana Carr was located Thursday afternoon. The Meridian Police Department and Ariana’s family thanks the community for its assistance. ______. (The original story posted appears below.) The Meridian Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a...
WTOK-TV
Mistrial declared in former LPD officer’s case
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mistrial has been declared in Jasper County Circuit Court in the case against a former Laurel police officer accused of aggravated assault. According to Jasper County Circuit Clerk Billy G. Rayner, Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey announced the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict in the trial against Christopher Wade Robertson.
Neshoba Democrat
Police seek identity of auto burglars
Police are investigating a string of auto burglaries reported downtown after dark in the past week, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons. “Investigators are working to recover video of surrounding locations to try and identify a suspect or suspects in these cases,” Lyons said. “In all incidents, the vehicles appeared to have been left unlocked.”
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Possession Charges in Neshoba
DAWASKAI ANDERSON, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $400, $300, $300, $80, $600, $600, $0. JAENASHA CLEMONS, 20, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO....
WTOK-TV
Truitt Pace’s murder conviction upheld
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County man’s bid for a new trial was denied by the Mississippi Court of Appeals. Truitt Pace appealed his conviction and sentence for first-degree murder in the 2018 death of his wife, Marsha Pace. Truitt Pace claimed he got an unfair trial because...
meridian.mi.us
Meridian Township Police Investigate Incident at Elementary School
The Meridian Township Police Department and the Meridian Township Fire Department are investigating an incident that occurred on the playground at Cornell Elementary School on February 6, 2023. The police response is unrelated to the school, but happens to be in proximity to the school. There is no threat to...
WTOK-TV
Newton Co. Elementary reaching out to classmate’s family
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate and helping her family in an act of kindness. Students are selling bracelets for $1.00 in memory of Mia Le, who was in second grade. She died in a fire at her home Jan. 18, 2023. Students are...
wtva.com
Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism
NANIH WAIYA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. The vandalism happened during the past weekend at the Nanih Waiya Mound. The vandal or vandals left behind tire tracks and litter. “It is an area that should be...
Mississippi mom arrested after abnormally high amount of drugs found in child’s system
A Mississippi woman is in custody after authorities say they were shocked when test results revealed an abnormally high level of methamphetamines in her toddler’s body. The Laurel Leader-Call reports that April Parker, 21, of Ellisville, has been charged with felonious child abuse. The case has been referred to...
WTOK-TV
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Gun owners, listen up! A new ruling by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives {ATF) could have a major impact on you. On January 13, 2023, the ATF finalized a rule that moves to regulate guns equipped with stabilizing braces. Since 2012, guns under 16 inches with a stabilizing brace were considered pistols. But now the ATF is calling those weapons--short-barreled rifles, which require a federal license to own under the National Firearms Act (NFA).
WTOK-TV
5th annual Meridian Open Rodeo
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 5th annual Meridian open Rodeo presented by Southeastern Rodeo Productions was in action on Saturday at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center. Some of the baddest cowboys and cowgirls on the dirt tonight competing in 11 different events. The riders were from 5 different states and the...
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
impact601.com
City honors local man’s legacy
The City of Laurel recently honored a longtime resident with a special day. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee issued a special proclamation declaring the Albert Ray Day in the City of Laurel. Ray, who was a longtime educator and community worker, died in November. Ray, 82, was remembered by many for...
