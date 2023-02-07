Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Weather forecast discussion: Cool and showery weather, strong winds and freezing temperatures ahead in Los AngelesStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Related
Yardbarker
Lakers Could Be The Key Reason Why Russell Westbrook Won't Join Clippers
Russell Westbrook was finally traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2023 trade deadline struck, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Purple and Gold and joining the Utah Jazz in the 3-team deal that landed D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarret Vanderbilt in LA. Meanwhile, Russ was expected...
Yardbarker
Young girl goes viral for reaction to sitting next to LeBron James
A young girl has gone viral for her great reaction to sitting next to LeBron James on Saturday night. James did not play in his Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco due to his left ankle. Instead of being...
Yardbarker
"LeBron Smiling About The Fact That Russell Westbrook Is Not A Laker Anymore", NBA Fan Jokes After Seeing LeBron James Laughing On Sideline
LeBron James was in a great mood during the Lakers' game against the Milwaukee Bucks last night. Even though his team was coming off a loss and fell to another loss, James was able to revel in his historic achievements. The Lakers celebrated James for becoming the league's all-time leading...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Was Unhappy Because The Nets Traded James Harden And Frustrated With Ben Simmons' Lack Of Development
The 2022-23 NBA season has been full of ups and downs for the Brooklyn Nets. At the start of the season, the Nets had the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster and even had high hopes for Ben Simmons. For what it's worth, the Brooklyn...
Devin Booker hints that Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges could eventually return to Suns
The Phoenix Suns paid a hefty price to acquire former Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant ahead of the NBA's trade deadline. However, Devin Booker hinted after Friday night's win over the Indiana Pacers that two pieces of the Durant trade could eventually return to The Valley. When speaking with reporters,...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James And D'Angelo Russell Are Already Drawing Up Plays With Him For The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers managed an impressive win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, with the result feeling like the team is turning a corner. Their new trade additions played a big part in the win with LeBron James out, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt in particular made some big contributions.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record: "If I'd Play For The Stats, I'd Never Retire In 1993"
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the record for being NBA's all-time scoring leader for almost 40 years. Many thought that the record would stay intact for years to come, but LeBron James finally got past Kareem and became the NBA's all-time scoring leader. It was a historic night for sure, but does...
Yardbarker
D'Angelo Russell Reveals His Reaction After Finding Out He Was Traded To Lakers
In his first Lakers tenure, D'Angelo Russell was one of the torch-bearers of the future at a time when Kobe Bryant was seeing his last days on the NBA court. As Russell developed his game and grew his skills, the Lakers got worse and worse as a team until LeBron James came and blew the whole thing up.
Yardbarker
Joe Harris Throws Shade At Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving While Describing Nets’ New Energy
The Brooklyn Nets did great business before the 2023 NBA trade deadline struck, sending both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to the Western Conference and getting a big return for their stellar duo. This was unthinkable at the start of the season, but as things unfolded for the Nets, the...
Yardbarker
Jay-Z Tried To Calm Down An Upset Denzel Washington During An Altercation At Lakers Game
Jay-Z and Denzel Washington starred in a curious moment during a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this week, with the former trying to calm down the latter as he was involved in a heated exchange courtside. Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, was trying to get Denzel calmed after he was...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Believes Russell Westbrook Is In A Good Place Mentally Following Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers made a number of moves prior to Thursday’s trade deadline, but the biggest was undoubtedly dealing away Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade. The move brought back D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt as pieces to surround the Lakers superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Yardbarker
“I cannot be 0-3 against him!”- Giannis Antetokounmpo on his impending battle with fellow All-Star Game captain LeBron James
Defeat LeBron James and company. Giannis Antetokounmpo reiterated this goal of his when Team Giannis and Team LeBron duke it out for the 2023 All-Star Game on February 19th in Salt Lake City. Giannis wants to win. Antetokounmpo is determined to end his string of losses against James after he...
Yardbarker
Pistons made baffling moves at deadline
The Pistons sent Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and received James Wiseman from the Warriors, a 7'1" center who was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman is very physically gifted but is woefully inexperienced, playing only 60 games in three seasons with the Warriors. In college, Wiseman only played three games for the University of Memphis after the NCAA suspended him for accepting a loan from future coach Penny Hardaway.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Breaks His Silence On Failed Nets Big Three With Kevin Durant And James Harden
It has been a tough season for the Brooklyn Nets. Just a few weeks removed from a dominant stretch of play, Kyrie Irving requested a trade that essentially sent the franchise into purgatory. But now that it's over for Irving and the Nets, we can't help but look back on...
Yardbarker
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
The Brooklyn Nets have a feel-good roster after the franchise traded away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. The Nets were expected to make a run for the championship this season, but Kyrie Irving's trade request and subsequent move changed the game for the organization. They can still expect to get some impressive wins, but the Big 3 era officially ended in 2023.
Yardbarker
D'Angelo Russell's Hatred of Teammate Paved Way for Trade to LA
Lakers fans need no introduction when it comes to their newest, and old, point guard addition in D'Angelo Russell . The Ohio State product was drafted with the No. 2 pick by the franchise back in 2015 and found himself playing in a system that featured many young pieces and Kobe Bryant at the end of his career.
Yardbarker
Report: Warriors’ trade for Gary Payton II in serious jeopardy after failed physical
Gary Payton II’s reunion tour may be coming to a screeching halt. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Friday that the Warriors’ trade for Payton is now in serious jeopardy after Payton failed his physical exam. The report adds that Payton has a core muscle injury that may sideline him for up to three months. Payton’s injury was apparently discovered following a Warriors' exam.
Yardbarker
Could a John Wall-Wizards reunion be in the cards?
At the NBA trade deadline, several players returned to their original teams -- Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors, Spencer Dinwiddie to the Nets and D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers. In another deal, the Clippers sent veteran guard John Wall to the Rockets, where he spent the past two seasons. Houston is expected to release Wall, leaving him available on the buyout market.
Yardbarker
Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
Yardbarker
Three Players Suns Could Target in Buyout Market
After the Phoenix Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder for Kevin Durant, two roster spots opened up. With Durant, the Suns should be the title favorites in the West but need to ensure they sign two players that fit with the pieces that are currently on the roster.
Comments / 1