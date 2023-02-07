Colorado Karen Goes Off On Group Of People Standing A Very Safe Distance Away From Moose

Ah, ya gotta love a good Karen story.

Over the past couple of years, the Karen stories have typically revolved around an obnoxious woman who goes off on people because they either were, or were not wearing a mask, just because they’re miserable in their lives and feel like they have to make everyone else around them miserable as well.

But here we are in 2023, COVID and masks isn’t quite as big of a deal as it was back in 2020 and 2021, so the Karens have to find something else to be angry about…

And now, I guess they’re getting mad about moose.

In this video, you can see what appears to be a family looking out towards a moose near Boulder, Colorado, from a very safe distance away.

The National Parks Service warns tourists to stay at least 25 yards away from the wildlife, and it’s easy to see that these people were more than far enough away to observe the moose.

However, one Karen didn’t see it that way. In fact, she felt the need to get out of her car and walk all the way up to the group of people, just to b*tch at them.

One of the guys from the group saw it coming from a mile away, and he immediately said:

“Hey lady, you’re one lady. F*ck off.”

The woman walks up and says:

“The moose need to be protected from the people.”

And the guy hilariously responds:

“You’re out of breath lady, you should take your anger over there.”

And the Karen says:

“I’m not angry. I’m trying to protect the moose… Y’all need to get away and just leave them alone, because they come up to the highway all the time.”

All the while, the moose had never left its spot, which had to have been at least 50 yards away from where the group of people was standing. Not to mention, one of the guys appeared to have his young son with him, and he just wanted him to see the creature for the first time.

Finally, the group has enough and gives her a good:

“F*CK OFF.

You can walk away. You can walk away right now… F*ck off lady.”

See, this is the best way to combat a Karen. Just basically tell her that you’re a grown adult and that she can go away.

Check it out: