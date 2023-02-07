Read full article on original website
3 Bruins Players Who Could Be Moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 Trade Deadline is getting closer and closer. As first place in the NHL, all eyes are on the Boston Bruins to see what they’ll do. The team has been reported to be interested in a number of big-name free agents, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.
Blues Should Explore Trade for Canucks’ Boeser
The St. Louis Blues are officially changing the guard and nucleus of their team. The decision to trade franchise-star Vladimir Tarasenko sent shockwaves through the NHL after he publicly requested a trade 21 months ago. While the Blues currently have multiple expiring contracts this season, it would behoove them to explore an option that would move out one of their defensemen currently earning $6.5 million per season to reallocate funds toward their forward group. The proposed trade partner, the Vancouver Canucks, are in a similar position as the Blues, needing a re-tool that could shake up their team and help push them back to playoff contenders once more.
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blues, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. What made them walk away from Timo Meier and Patrick Kane, both of whom they were rumored to be in on? What is the latest on Luke Schenn?. The Edmonton Oilers are...
Blackhawks Can Still Move Kane to Rangers After Tarasenko Trade
The New York Rangers were expected to add a top-six winger before the 2023 Trade Deadline passes, and they have done just that by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. With this, New York’s first line looks a lot better on paper, as it has another star winger on it. However, if the Rangers want to boost their forward group with another star before the postseason, it is still possible for them to add Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane even after the Tarasenko trade. Let’s go over why now.
Oilers & Blackhawks Have Deal in Pocket for Patrick Kane [Report]
According to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, he believes the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks have the pieces worked out and a trade in the chamber that would see the Oilers land Patrick Kane in a blockbuster deal. Spector writes in a recent column, “I believe neither Erik Karlsson nor Jakob Chychrun are possibilities in Edmonton.” He adds, “A home run, on this roster at this moment, is a Top 6 forward. And at the top of that list is Patrick Kane.”
3 Potential Landing Spots for St. Louis Blues’ Ivan Barbashev
With the trade deadline less than a month away, the St. Louis Blues have begun to sell off some of their assets, the first of which saw them ship Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers for a number of future assets as well as Sammy Blais. That is far from the only move they are expected to make, as they have several other players set to become unrestricted free agents this summer, most notably Ryan O’Reilly.
Devils News & Rumors: Injury Report, Timo Meier & More
A lot has happened since the New Jersey Devils returned from their eight-day break. They have two additional victories under their belt and improved to a record of 13-0-1 versus the Pacific Division this season. The club has earned a 34-13-4 record through 51 games and remains locked into the second position in the Metropolitan Divison behind the Carolina Hurricanes.
Bruins Still Have Intriguing Trade Deadline Options With Blues
The 2023 NHL trade deadline is still three weeks away, but two New York teams are not waiting around and making their moves early. On Jan. 30, the New York Islanders got Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks. On Feb. 9, the New York Rangers traded for Vladimir Tarasanko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues.
Canadiens Goalie Montembeault May Just Be Late-Bloomer
Let’s make one thing clear: No one should expect Montreal Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault to turn into Dominik Hasek. It’s doubtful any do, but there are at least a few worthwhile similarities between the two worth mentioning, in light of Montembeault’s rapid ascent into the hearts of Habs fans.
Red Wings & Rangers Emerging as Potential Trading Partners
The Detroit Red Wings are heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Due to this, they are expected to be sellers at the deadline, and players like Tyler Bertuzzi, Olli Maatta, and Pius Suter have emerged as potential trade candidates. However, at the same time, it is still possible that they could add players if it has the potential to benefit them in the long term.
Coyotes’ Top 3 Assets Ahead of 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just 21 days away and the Arizona Coyotes have quite a few pieces they could look to move ahead of it. The biggest names surrounding the Coyotes are Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere. With both expected to garner big returns, general manager Bill Armstrong has other pieces he’s reportedly open to moving for the right price in guys like Nick Ritchie, Nick Bjugstad, and perhaps even Karel Vejmelka.
5 Takeaways From Islanders’ 6-5 Loss vs Canucks
The New York Islanders look poised to win their fifth game in a row. They had a 4-2 lead against a Vancouver Canucks team that lost back-to-back games in their return from the All-Star Break. Instead, the Islanders unraveled. They allowed four unanswered goals and lost to the Canucks 6-5.
Blackhawks Q&A: Effects of Kane & Toews Staying or Leaving
Just like the rest of the league, the Chicago Blackhawks are in the midst of February hockey and trade deadline frenzy. A few big transactions have already been made, and many more will filter in as the month moves along and the Mar. 3 trade deadline approaches. For some, this...
Holland Says Oilers Won’t Add, Only Upgrade: 4 Possible Targets
In speaking with Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, Edmonton Oilers’ GM Ken Holland said, “We are not adding to our team. We cannot add to our team. We can only upgrade.” When explaining what that means, he elaborated that he’s aware he’ll have to pay assets to try to move a player out and potentially bring in a player that might be better. That means the Oilers aren’t just buying the flashy name near the top of a trade bait list, they’re making a hockey trade or moving a player or two first so they can improve their cap situation and get better in a specific area they believe might need improvement.
Lightning Could Use Luke Schenn’s Toughness for Postseason Run
Is it possible that the Tampa Bay Lightning could get back their former defenseman Luke Schenn? In the two seasons that he played on the team, they won two Stanley Cups. He’s been with seven different teams and never succeeded like he did while playing in Tampa. So, should...
Jets: 3 Improvements That Need to Be Made in the Second Half
The Winnipeg Jets’ 2022-23 season hit a low point late in January after a 4-0 home loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. They are by no means a perfect team, but they have managed to exceed expectations through the first 52 games of the season with a stellar 32-19-1 record.
Kraken Have Big Decisions to Make in Goal
It is a challenge that no NHL head coach wants to have, but a welcomed one nonetheless: three goaltenders for two positions. This is what Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol and general manager Ron Francis are facing in the coming days and weeks. Philipp Grubauer. After spending the first...
Tortorella, Fletcher Developing Complicated Power Dynamic with Flyers
When Philadelphia Flyers season ticket holders received a letter about the state of the organization, they might’ve been surprised about whose signature was on the bottom. Head coach John Tortorella has coached only 54 games in Philadelphia with a mediocre (at best) roster, yet he is already the face of a franchise with a long and storied history.
NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-1 Win vs. the Kraken
No Jack Hughes, so you would’ve figured that’d be a problem for the New Jersey Devils, right? At least for one night, it wasn’t. Though they were without their potential Hart Trophy candidate due to an upper-body injury, they found a way to defeat the Seattle Kraken 3-1. Dougie Hamilton was instrumental in helping pull off the win, along with a stellar performance from Mackenzie Blackwood in net. Here are four takeaways and some quick hits.
