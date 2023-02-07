Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Players Who Could Be Moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 Trade Deadline is getting closer and closer. As first place in the NHL, all eyes are on the Boston Bruins to see what they’ll do. The team has been reported to be interested in a number of big-name free agents, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Still Have Intriguing Trade Deadline Options With Blues
The 2023 NHL trade deadline is still three weeks away, but two New York teams are not waiting around and making their moves early. On Jan. 30, the New York Islanders got Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks. On Feb. 9, the New York Rangers traded for Vladimir Tarasanko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Ducks’ Adam Henrique
As we approach the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, we’re taking a look at several players on the Anaheim Ducks that could be on the move. They are expected to be a big seller at this year’s deadline. With one of the worst records in the league and a handful of expiring contracts, the Ducks are likely to repeat last year’s process of trading veterans for a haul of picks and prospects. One of those veterans who could be on the move this year is Adam Henrique.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens Most Likely to be Moved at the Traded Deadline
The Montreal Canadiens are headed into this year’s trade deadline as sure-fire sellers, with a bevy of possible players they could move. They also have injury issues and tradable players that are not producing. However, trade rumours have been running rampant all season — it’s almost crunch time, and the Habs need to make moves if they want to acquire that first-overall pick or the young goalie they have hinted about wanting. Here is a list of three Canadiens that could be on the move for Montreal general manager (GM) Kent Hughes to get what he wants.
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes’ Top 3 Assets Ahead of 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just 21 days away and the Arizona Coyotes have quite a few pieces they could look to move ahead of it. The biggest names surrounding the Coyotes are Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere. With both expected to garner big returns, general manager Bill Armstrong has other pieces he’s reportedly open to moving for the right price in guys like Nick Ritchie, Nick Bjugstad, and perhaps even Karel Vejmelka.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Can Still Move Kane to Rangers After Tarasenko Trade
The New York Rangers were expected to add a top-six winger before the 2023 Trade Deadline passes, and they have done just that by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. With this, New York’s first line looks a lot better on paper, as it has another star winger on it. However, if the Rangers want to boost their forward group with another star before the postseason, it is still possible for them to add Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane even after the Tarasenko trade. Let’s go over why now.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blues, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. What made them walk away from Timo Meier and Patrick Kane, both of whom they were rumored to be in on? What is the latest on Luke Schenn?. The Edmonton Oilers are...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders’ 6-5 Loss vs Canucks
The New York Islanders look poised to win their fifth game in a row. They had a 4-2 lead against a Vancouver Canucks team that lost back-to-back games in their return from the All-Star Break. Instead, the Islanders unraveled. They allowed four unanswered goals and lost to the Canucks 6-5.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Gaudreau Talks Super Bowl, All-Star Game & More
When it comes to this year’s Super Bowl, it’s no secret who Blue Jackets’ star Johnny Gaudreau is rooting for. If you know where he’s from, it makes perfect sense. On Thursday after Blue Jackets’ practice, Gaudreau spoke to the media for the first time since returning from the All-Star Game in Sunrise, FL. In case you needed another hint about who his football team is, he made it abundantly clear during his availability.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Goalie Montembeault May Just Be Late-Bloomer
Let’s make one thing clear: No one should expect Montreal Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault to turn into Dominik Hasek. It’s doubtful any do, but there are at least a few worthwhile similarities between the two worth mentioning, in light of Montembeault’s rapid ascent into the hearts of Habs fans.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Dustin Brown Deserving of Jersey Retirement and Statue
The Los Angeles Kings had three first-round picks in the 2003 Entry Draft. This first round is famous for producing some of the best players of this era in the NHL. Unfortunately for the Kings, only one of the three became a successful part of their franchise. However, that player became the all-time leader in games played, became the captain, and the first player in franchise history to lift the Stanley Cup. On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Kings will honor Dustin Brown by retiring No. 23 and giving him a statue in Star Plaza.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Circling Back on Erik Karlsson: Can They Make It Work?
While the Edmonton Oilers were playing the Ottawa Senators on Saturday morning, news broke that they are apparently circling back on San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson. This was a rumor that was floating around earlier in the season, but didn’t gain nearly as much steam at the time as the 32-year-old was still viewed as untradeable despite his hot start.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-1 Win vs. the Kraken
No Jack Hughes, so you would’ve figured that’d be a problem for the New Jersey Devils, right? At least for one night, it wasn’t. Though they were without their potential Hart Trophy candidate due to an upper-body injury, they found a way to defeat the Seattle Kraken 3-1. Dougie Hamilton was instrumental in helping pull off the win, along with a stellar performance from Mackenzie Blackwood in net. Here are four takeaways and some quick hits.
The Hockey Writers
Jets: 3 Improvements That Need to Be Made in the Second Half
The Winnipeg Jets’ 2022-23 season hit a low point late in January after a 4-0 home loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. They are by no means a perfect team, but they have managed to exceed expectations through the first 52 games of the season with a stellar 32-19-1 record.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Strongly Considering Waiving Jesse Puljujarvi
Dating back to the offseason, it has felt like only a matter of time before the Edmonton Oilers and Jesse Puljujarvi parted ways. The 24-year-old Finnish winger has just never seemed to work out the way he, nor the organization and its fanbase had hoped, regardless of which side certain individuals may blame.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Senators’ 6-3 Loss To Oilers
The Ottawa Senators produced a spirited performance but were defeated 6-3 by the Edmonton Oilers in their first game since the NHL All-Star Break. Connor McDavid played a predictably decisive role in the outcome, chipping in with a goal and two assists for the away team. While the Senators didn’t...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blues, Blackhawks, Sharks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how serious are the Vancouver Canucks about trading Thatcher Demko? Meanwhile, what convinced the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers to pull the trigger on the Vladimir Tarasenko trade so quickly?. And how will this affect Patrick Kane, who wasn’t terribly happy to...
The Hockey Writers
3 Blue Jackets Improvements to Make in Game 2 vs. Maple Leafs
It’s a back-to-back between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets. Game 1 was a close one on Feb. 10. The game sat at a 1-0 score for the majority after the Maple Leafs got ahead early in the first period. Columbus stopped the bleeding until things fell apart when they allowed two quick goals in the middle of the final stanza.
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Injury Report, Timo Meier & More
A lot has happened since the New Jersey Devils returned from their eight-day break. They have two additional victories under their belt and improved to a record of 13-0-1 versus the Pacific Division this season. The club has earned a 34-13-4 record through 51 games and remains locked into the second position in the Metropolitan Divison behind the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Timmins, & Steeves
After losing their last game, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to bounce back against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. The Blue Jackets currently sit last in the Eastern Conference with a record of 15-32-4 (with 34 points in 51 games). The Maple Leafs were beaten handily by the Boston...
Comments / 0