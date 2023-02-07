Unlike many of the other Canadian teams, the Ottawa Senators are gearing up for a very quiet trade deadline. The team’s biggest trade chip is Alex DeBrincat, who is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, but there’s little indication that he’ll be moved. His value has plummeted since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks for a first, second, and third-round draft pick, and so Pierre Dorion is likely unwilling to take a loss on the two-time 40-goal scorer. Right now, the plan is to sign him to a long-term extension and hope that he continues to develop alongside the team’s young core.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO