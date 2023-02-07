Read full article on original website
3 Bruins Players Who Could Be Moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 Trade Deadline is getting closer and closer. As first place in the NHL, all eyes are on the Boston Bruins to see what they’ll do. The team has been reported to be interested in a number of big-name free agents, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.
Kings’ Dustin Brown Deserving of Jersey Retirement and Statue
The Los Angeles Kings had three first-round picks in the 2003 Entry Draft. This first round is famous for producing some of the best players of this era in the NHL. Unfortunately for the Kings, only one of the three became a successful part of their franchise. However, that player became the all-time leader in games played, became the captain, and the first player in franchise history to lift the Stanley Cup. On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Kings will honor Dustin Brown by retiring No. 23 and giving him a statue in Star Plaza.
Blackhawks Can Still Move Kane to Rangers After Tarasenko Trade
The New York Rangers were expected to add a top-six winger before the 2023 Trade Deadline passes, and they have done just that by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. With this, New York’s first line looks a lot better on paper, as it has another star winger on it. However, if the Rangers want to boost their forward group with another star before the postseason, it is still possible for them to add Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane even after the Tarasenko trade. Let’s go over why now.
Tortorella, Fletcher Developing Complicated Power Dynamic with Flyers
When Philadelphia Flyers season ticket holders received a letter about the state of the organization, they might’ve been surprised about whose signature was on the bottom. Head coach John Tortorella has coached only 54 games in Philadelphia with a mediocre (at best) roster, yet he is already the face of a franchise with a long and storied history.
Coyotes’ Top 3 Assets Ahead of 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just 21 days away and the Arizona Coyotes have quite a few pieces they could look to move ahead of it. The biggest names surrounding the Coyotes are Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere. With both expected to garner big returns, general manager Bill Armstrong has other pieces he’s reportedly open to moving for the right price in guys like Nick Ritchie, Nick Bjugstad, and perhaps even Karel Vejmelka.
Oilers Circling Back on Erik Karlsson: Can They Make It Work?
While the Edmonton Oilers were playing the Ottawa Senators on Saturday morning, news broke that they are apparently circling back on San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson. This was a rumor that was floating around earlier in the season, but didn’t gain nearly as much steam at the time as the 32-year-old was still viewed as untradeable despite his hot start.
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 19
After taking some time off from the Power Rankings due to the All-Star Break, it’s time to jump back in to see how the NHL landscape has changed. Now, it is worth noting that these two weeks had a fairly limited playing schedule since there was a week-plus break in play for almost every team.
Panthers are Winning the Matthew Tkachuk Trade
The Florida Panthers are continuing to claw their way to a playoff spot. They currently sit one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins with a record of 25-22-6 with 58 points. However, the Penguins have four games in hand on the Panthers. One of the big reasons the team has done...
Bruins Still Have Intriguing Trade Deadline Options With Blues
The 2023 NHL trade deadline is still three weeks away, but two New York teams are not waiting around and making their moves early. On Jan. 30, the New York Islanders got Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks. On Feb. 9, the New York Rangers traded for Vladimir Tarasanko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues.
Canadiens Goalie Montembeault May Just Be Late-Bloomer
Let’s make one thing clear: No one should expect Montreal Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault to turn into Dominik Hasek. It’s doubtful any do, but there are at least a few worthwhile similarities between the two worth mentioning, in light of Montembeault’s rapid ascent into the hearts of Habs fans.
Most Impressive Canadiens Games of 2022-23 so Far
Maybe it was the fact the Edmonton Oilers underestimated the Montreal Canadiens. Maybe it was a case of the Oilers, with points in their previous 11 games heading in, just having their bubble finally burst. Whatever it was, the Habs ended up with a decisive 6-2 victory on Feb. 12, as they broke Connor McDavid’s 15-game point streak in what was arguably their most impressive game of the season.
3 Senators Most Likely to Be Moved at the Trade Deadline
Unlike many of the other Canadian teams, the Ottawa Senators are gearing up for a very quiet trade deadline. The team’s biggest trade chip is Alex DeBrincat, who is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, but there’s little indication that he’ll be moved. His value has plummeted since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks for a first, second, and third-round draft pick, and so Pierre Dorion is likely unwilling to take a loss on the two-time 40-goal scorer. Right now, the plan is to sign him to a long-term extension and hope that he continues to develop alongside the team’s young core.
NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.
Panthers’ Josh Mahura Well Deserving of Extension
The Florida Panthers are currently three points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 26-23-6 (58 points), trailing the Pittsburgh Penguins who have 61 points. They have won a couple of tough battles and seemed to have emerged as a potential playoff candidate as expected this past offseason.
Canucks: 7 Things From Rick Tocchet’s First 7 Games
The Vancouver Canucks have started the Rick Tocchet era going .500 with a 3-3-1 record. While he has only been in charge for seven games, the new Canucks head coach has been able to implement changes to the team’s structure and deployment on the ice. Here is a look at seven takeaways from his first seven games in charge.
3 Blue Jackets Improvements to Make in Game 2 vs. Maple Leafs
It’s a back-to-back between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets. Game 1 was a close one on Feb. 10. The game sat at a 1-0 score for the majority after the Maple Leafs got ahead early in the first period. Columbus stopped the bleeding until things fell apart when they allowed two quick goals in the middle of the final stanza.
Lightning Shaking Off All-Star Break Rust at the Right Time
Breaks are generally good. The Tampa Bay Lightning snapped a losing streak by winning three straight games when they received an unexpected break in December due to a major snowstorm in Buffalo. This time, a break due to the NHL All-Star Game has not produced the same results for the team. After losing their first two games after All-Star Weekend, the Lightning finally got back on track and shut out the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursday night (Feb. 9).
3 Maple Leafs’ Targets From Kitchener Rangers-Sarnia Sting Game
We aren’t stalking the general manger of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but over the past couple of months, sightings of Kyle Dubas have lead to speculation, rumours and questions of who he might be targeting when it comes to different stops on Dubas’ road to the NHL Trade Deadline.
NHL Rumors: Sharks, Oilers, Coyotes, Kings, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one insider notes that the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers have resumed trade talks regarding defenseman Erik Karlsson. What exactly does this mean and how far along are the two sides? Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes pulled defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the lineup for trade-related reasons.
How Will the Tarasenko Trade Impact the Eastern Conference?
The New York Rangers made a blockbuster trade, acquiring St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola for forward Sammy Blais, defensive prospect Hunter Skinner, a conditional 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick. This trade is a game-changer for not only the Rangers but also for...
