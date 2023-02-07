Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Blues Should Explore Trade for Canucks’ Boeser
The St. Louis Blues are officially changing the guard and nucleus of their team. The decision to trade franchise-star Vladimir Tarasenko sent shockwaves through the NHL after he publicly requested a trade 21 months ago. While the Blues currently have multiple expiring contracts this season, it would behoove them to explore an option that would move out one of their defensemen currently earning $6.5 million per season to reallocate funds toward their forward group. The proposed trade partner, the Vancouver Canucks, are in a similar position as the Blues, needing a re-tool that could shake up their team and help push them back to playoff contenders once more.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Players Who Could Be Moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 Trade Deadline is getting closer and closer. As first place in the NHL, all eyes are on the Boston Bruins to see what they’ll do. The team has been reported to be interested in a number of big-name free agents, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blues, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. What made them walk away from Timo Meier and Patrick Kane, both of whom they were rumored to be in on? What is the latest on Luke Schenn?. The Edmonton Oilers are...
The Hockey Writers
Tortorella, Fletcher Developing Complicated Power Dynamic with Flyers
When Philadelphia Flyers season ticket holders received a letter about the state of the organization, they might’ve been surprised about whose signature was on the bottom. Head coach John Tortorella has coached only 54 games in Philadelphia with a mediocre (at best) roster, yet he is already the face of a franchise with a long and storied history.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
With the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline less than a month away now is an appropriate time to evaluate where the Colorado Avalanche stand heading into the business end of the 2022-23 season. Mostly due to experiencing a torrent of injuries to start the campaign, the defending Stanley Cup champions own...
The Hockey Writers
Grading the Rangers’ Trade for Tarasenko & Mikkola
Our second major trade of the 2022-23 season went down earlier this afternoon. After the New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks a week ago, their division rivals — the New York Rangers — responded by trading for Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Dustin Brown Deserving of Jersey Retirement and Statue
The Los Angeles Kings had three first-round picks in the 2003 Entry Draft. This first round is famous for producing some of the best players of this era in the NHL. Unfortunately for the Kings, only one of the three became a successful part of their franchise. However, that player became the all-time leader in games played, became the captain, and the first player in franchise history to lift the Stanley Cup. On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Kings will honor Dustin Brown by retiring No. 23 and giving him a statue in Star Plaza.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Goalie Montembeault May Just Be Late-Bloomer
Let’s make one thing clear: No one should expect Montreal Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault to turn into Dominik Hasek. It’s doubtful any do, but there are at least a few worthwhile similarities between the two worth mentioning, in light of Montembeault’s rapid ascent into the hearts of Habs fans.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Ducks’ Adam Henrique
As we approach the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, we’re taking a look at several players on the Anaheim Ducks that could be on the move. They are expected to be a big seller at this year’s deadline. With one of the worst records in the league and a handful of expiring contracts, the Ducks are likely to repeat last year’s process of trading veterans for a haul of picks and prospects. One of those veterans who could be on the move this year is Adam Henrique.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Can Still Move Kane to Rangers After Tarasenko Trade
The New York Rangers were expected to add a top-six winger before the 2023 Trade Deadline passes, and they have done just that by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. With this, New York’s first line looks a lot better on paper, as it has another star winger on it. However, if the Rangers want to boost their forward group with another star before the postseason, it is still possible for them to add Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane even after the Tarasenko trade. Let’s go over why now.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-1 Win vs. the Kraken
No Jack Hughes, so you would’ve figured that’d be a problem for the New Jersey Devils, right? At least for one night, it wasn’t. Though they were without their potential Hart Trophy candidate due to an upper-body injury, they found a way to defeat the Seattle Kraken 3-1. Dougie Hamilton was instrumental in helping pull off the win, along with a stellar performance from Mackenzie Blackwood in net. Here are four takeaways and some quick hits.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders’ 6-5 Loss vs Canucks
The New York Islanders look poised to win their fifth game in a row. They had a 4-2 lead against a Vancouver Canucks team that lost back-to-back games in their return from the All-Star Break. Instead, the Islanders unraveled. They allowed four unanswered goals and lost to the Canucks 6-5.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Fans Growing Increasingly Frustrated with Huberdeau
The 2022 offseason quickly started off as a disaster for Calgary Flames fans. Less than two months after being eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers, Johnny Gaudreau chose to leave via free agency, and Matthew Tkachuk made his intentions clear shortly afterward that he wasn’t interested in signing a long-term deal.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Rangers Emerging as Potential Trading Partners
The Detroit Red Wings are heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Due to this, they are expected to be sellers at the deadline, and players like Tyler Bertuzzi, Olli Maatta, and Pius Suter have emerged as potential trade candidates. However, at the same time, it is still possible that they could add players if it has the potential to benefit them in the long term.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Strongly Considering Waiving Jesse Puljujarvi
Dating back to the offseason, it has felt like only a matter of time before the Edmonton Oilers and Jesse Puljujarvi parted ways. The 24-year-old Finnish winger has just never seemed to work out the way he, nor the organization and its fanbase had hoped, regardless of which side certain individuals may blame.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals 2022-23 Trade Targets: Jonathan Toews
After a seemingly quiet week, the trades have begun to heat up around the NHL. The Washington Capitals remain silent for the time being, but a new report could change that. It was recently stated that the Caps could be a good fit for Chicago Blackhawks forward and captain Jonathan Toews. As the Blackhawks plan to be sellers at the trade deadline, this article will do a little dive into the impact he could have as a Capital. The potential trade might be tough to pull off, but will be beneficial as it fills a need for the team.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens Most Likely to be Moved at the Traded Deadline
The Montreal Canadiens are headed into this year’s trade deadline as sure-fire sellers, with a bevy of possible players they could move. They also have injury issues and tradable players that are not producing. However, trade rumours have been running rampant all season — it’s almost crunch time, and the Habs need to make moves if they want to acquire that first-overall pick or the young goalie they have hinted about wanting. Here is a list of three Canadiens that could be on the move for Montreal general manager (GM) Kent Hughes to get what he wants.
The Hockey Writers
Predators Can’t be Happy with L’Heureux’ Lack of Discipline
The Halifax Mooseheads arrived in Gatineau on an impressive streak, going 24 games without a loss in regulation. That streak was extended to 25 games after a shootout loss to the Gatineau Olympiques. It was a game that had intrigue built in even before puck drop with the Olympiques who sit third overall in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), only five points behind a Halifax squad that has already clinched a playoff spot.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Q&A: Effects of Kane & Toews Staying or Leaving
Just like the rest of the league, the Chicago Blackhawks are in the midst of February hockey and trade deadline frenzy. A few big transactions have already been made, and many more will filter in as the month moves along and the Mar. 3 trade deadline approaches. For some, this...
Comments / 0