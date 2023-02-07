In speaking with Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, Edmonton Oilers’ GM Ken Holland said, “We are not adding to our team. We cannot add to our team. We can only upgrade.” When explaining what that means, he elaborated that he’s aware he’ll have to pay assets to try to move a player out and potentially bring in a player that might be better. That means the Oilers aren’t just buying the flashy name near the top of a trade bait list, they’re making a hockey trade or moving a player or two first so they can improve their cap situation and get better in a specific area they believe might need improvement.

2 DAYS AGO