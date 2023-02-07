ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski weigh-in results

The main event of UFC 284 will determine who holds the UFC lightweight title. Depending on who wins, that could make things interesting for the winner of the co-main event. Islam Makhachev defends the UFC lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski on February 11. UFC 284 takes place inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Sporting News

Why Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't calling Super Bowl 57 for Fox

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been Super Bowl mainstays on Fox since they first called Super Bowl 39 back in 2005, taking the reins from the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden. The duo have called six Super Bowls together, and have become one of the most...
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Sporting News

Terry Bradshaw health: How Fox broadcaster overcame cancer twice since 2021

Terry Bradshaw is one of the most decorated players in the history of the football. He turned a Hall of Fame playing career, at both the college and pro levels, into an equally impressive NFL broadcasting career. The four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Steelers earned induction into the Sports...
Sporting News

The Sporting News' Weekly Quiz: February 10th 2023

The Sporting News quiz is back better than ever in 2023 to rack your brain and get your sporting knowledge juices flowing. Test your knowledge out with a variety of different topics including cricket around Australia touring India and the Superbowl. The Sporting News bring you our weekly quiz below....
Sporting News

Is Jakob Poeltl playing tonight? Raptors vs. Jazz time, TV channel and live stream for Friday NBA game

It wasn't as busy of a trade deadline as expected for the Raptors, but they still made a move. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Jakob Poeltl was being traded to Toronto, where he started his NBA career. The trade has now been announced, with the Raptors revealing they have acquired Poeltl from the Spurs in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025.
