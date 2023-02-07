ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Has Fashion Learned Anything From Covid? (You Already Know the Answer.)

By Jasmin Malik Chua
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyfwM_0kfEN3yV00

Three years after Covid-19 upended the planet , its shockwaves are reverberating throughout the global supply chain. The apparel industry failed the stress test in the most spectacular fashion, with everything, most of all social protection systems, proving inadequate. As millions of garment workers went without pay due to shuttered factories, many were pushed to the brink of starvation and destitution.

But even now, there’s little to suggest that the sector is better equipped for another crisis of similar proportions, a broad swath of experts recently told Cornell University ’s Global Labor Institute. Many of the buyers, suppliers, workers and NGOs it interviewed for its latest report, which was underwritten by the International Labour Organization, said that the industry is continuing down a “repeat” or business-as-usual path, albeit with a growing divide between the largest or most reputation-sensitive actors and everyone else. A “regain” scenario based on structural and sourcing changes, such as increased nearshoring and automation and improved commercial terms , is appearing less likely with each passing day.

What this spells for the broader fashion supply chain, according to Jason Judd, the organization’s executive director and co-author of the report, is less of the “V”-shaped recovery that aggregate trade data suggests and more of an uneven “K”-shaped one that brings a “quick return to the norm” for large business and a “divergent, downward trajectory” for other segments. Workers and small, low-cost manufacturers that lost the most in the pandemic to date, in other words, have the most to lose in a future shakeup, despite efforts by the likes of the #PayYourWorkers campaign , the Sustainable Terms of Trade Initiative and, more widely, the European Union’s mandatory due diligence legislation , to shift the industry closer to what Judd dubs the “renegotiate” path, where structural, sourcing and governance improvements become mutually reinforcing instead of being relegated to individual silos.

Indeed, while everyone agreed that there was a need for stronger social protections, no one wanted to pay for them, Judd said. Neither can anyone agree on who should ultimately be responsible for the bill, whether it’s brands, national governments, international development partners or the World Bank. North American and European buyers balk at labor campaigners who “continue to look at the private sector as…the primary source of social protection .” Lawmakers in garment-producing nations, on the other hand, are loathe to introduce policies that could raise production costs and, in so doing, drive businesses to cheaper shores. Any possibility of a global severance fund is “not resolved either,” he added.

Costs are a fundamental tension of the garment industry, said Sabina Lawreniuk, a research fellow at the University of Nottingham’s School of Geography. She recently co-authored a paper on how Covid-19, far from helping the garment industry build back better, has accelerated a race to the bottom.

“Brands are always looking for kind of the cheapest places, the cheapest cost to manufacture,” she said. “So essentially, different countries are always competing against each other to offer those cheaper costs, which means that countries are always racing to lower minimum wages , to offer kind of fewer protections to encourage brands to come and manufacture there.”

Lawreniuk’s research followed 200 female garment workers in Cambodia over a period of 24 months from January 2020. As canceled orders from brands triggered a knock-down effect, the average worker shed 25 percent of her expected income while struggling to repay household loans worth an average of $4,731. Even an emergency wage subsidy scheme that provided suspended workers with $70 per month failed to meet the basic needs of workers and their families. To cope with income reductions, workers cut basic food expenditure by an average of 38 percent, resulting in food insecurity, with 20 percent of households experiencing incidences of hunger.

Coupled with the government “reneging” on commitments to elevate the minimum wage and the “horrible trend” of cracking down further on trade unions, Lawreniuk and her colleagues could only conclude that the industry has “built forward worse,” with the behavior of global brands incentivizing the rollback of any marginal gains from before the crisis. With the cost-of-living crisis in the West causing a decrease in orders, there’s a sense that few lessons have been learned despite the “lofty commitments,” she said.

Covid-19, Lawreniuk said, showed that “this whole system of corporate social responsibility, this idea that we can trust brands to kind of protect workers” has fundamentally failed. In its place, regulation must step up.

“We can’t outsource responsibility for manufacturing to countries like Cambodia ,” she said. “What we saw in Cambodia is that every brand, from the high street to luxury, was equally culpable. We need to take a long, hard look at the responsibility of brands in places like the U.K.”

Whether regulation could create more consensus was another question the Global Labor Institute sought to answer, particularly in light of tightening rules in Europe and elsewhere. So far metrics such as adequate social protections don’t show up in ESG ratings; regulators could make this a requirement for qualifying as a “sustainable business.”

“It’s possible that over time, along with lots of other things, the quality of the social protection system shows up on the list of things companies need to take into real consideration when they make sourcing choices,” Judd said. “And that could mean pressure on national governments and employers to make the necessary investments in financial and political systems because they might otherwise be punished by firms that say they can’t take the risk.”

What’s important is that the industry does not wait for another catastrophe before it deals with these difficult issues. You can’t build “on the fly,” he noted.

“This new round of conversations we’re having is where do you focus?” Judd said. “And how do you capture what’s left of the energy and the anxiety of the Covid crisis to drive the creation of these systems that have been put off now for decades?”

With the threat of a global recession looming, Judd said that he hasn’t observed a déjà vu so much as the same “familiar slow burn” as “everything’s getting a little softer” and orders are falling. He’s concerned about another “long burn,” too: climate change . Its impact may not show up as a Covid-19-like spike, but it’ll be felt on a “massive scale.”

“From a worker perspective, it’s reasonable to expect that things will get worse, not better,” Judd said. “And that governments, industry—meaning manufacturers, the employers, brands—and their global allies, meaning the World Bank, the ILO, we‘re going to have to seriously accelerate the creation of these social protection programs. Otherwise, lots of workers will go without and that will feel familiar.”

More from Sourcing Journal
Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond’s New Hire Might Turn Some Heads

Though it’s been on bankruptcy watch for weeks and many expected it to file any day, Bed Bath & Beyond isn’t ready to give up just yet. The distressed home goods retailer on Monday announced plans for a public offering to help it pay off its debts and possibly avoid bankruptcy. Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to sell shares of Series A convertible preferred stock. The retailer said it expects to raise approximately $225 million from the offering, along with a potential $800 million through the issuance of securities requiring the holder to purchase shares of Series A preferred stock...
Sourcing Journal

Hedge Fund Swoops in as Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Jump to 400

The saga of Bed Bath & Beyond continues Tuesday with news that hedge fund Hudson Bay Capital Management plans to buy more than $1 billion in equity through the retailer’s stock share sale it announced roughly 24 hours ago, according to reports in Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. The Series A stock fund offering—$225 million for the shares, along with $800 million through the issuance of securities requiring the holder to purchase shares of Series A preferred stock in future installments—gives Bed Bath & Beyond the financial footing to avoid bankruptcy and pay some of its outstanding debts. Shares of...
Sourcing Journal

New Responsible Sourcing Show Partners with Salvation Army Trading Company

Reflecting a new vision for sustainable, ethical and inspirational material sourcing, Europe’s newly launched responsible sourcing show, Source Fashion, brings 150 accredited and audited manufacturers from key global sourcing regions together with retailers, brands and designers looking to source new products responsibly and sustainably. In a step toward helping with circularity, the show has also partnered with The Salvation Army Trading Company to bring its Fibersort recycling/reuse services into the mix. The inaugural show, debuting Feb. 12-14, 2023 at Olympia London, features everything from raw materials, fabrics, trims and packaging to contract manufacturers offering in house design services. Source Fashion...
Sourcing Journal

What Fashion Needs to Know About Carryover, Evergreen and Open-to-Buy Trends

New brands are at an advantage this season, with 88 percent of fashion buyers saying they’re looking for a fresh perspective. That’s according to data from wholesale management system Joor, which released bi-annual survey data from its top fashion brands and retail buyers this week. The desire for newness has been increasing steadily in recent seasons, while brands want to clear through existing product and capitalize on their best-selling styles, according to Joor. Brands are attempting to toe the line between satisfying buyers and managing inventory effectively, with 97 percent releasing new collections this spring. While that number is greater than seasons...
Sourcing Journal

Second Round of Wayfair Layoffs Imminent

Last month, Wayfair announced it would lay off around 10 percent of its global workforce in the coming months. Now the first round of the home goods retailer’s job cuts is set to begin in a matter of weeks. The Boston-based company announced in January it would eliminate 1,750 jobs in its second round of layoffs in six months. Wayfair laid off about half that many people in August. Around 937 of the workers in this latest round of layoffs are based in Massachusetts. According to a letter sent to employees from co-founder and CEO Niraj Shah, some of the departments affected...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sourcing Journal

New Circular Strategy? ‘Sneak it in’ and Make it ‘Authentic’

“I make fiber from trees.”“I tell everyone to ‘buy less, buy better.’”“My mommy makes clothes out of trash.” The panelists at Texworld NYC’s “From Linear to Circular” last week got a laugh at how they, or their kids, explain their sustainability careers to those outside the fashion industry. Unfortunately, comprehension within the industry isn’t always crystal clear, either. Before the fashion industry can close the loop and ease its 17-million-ton textile landfill problem, it needs to educate companies, and consumers, on the need to focus attention on how extending product life cycles can contribute to a circular economy. The panel was part of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Versace Owner’s CEO Explains Why Prices Are Staying Put

Wholesale performance and disappointing China sales tripped up Capri Holdings’ third quarter earnings report. In a Nutshell: Capri chairman and CEO John D. Idol said third quarter performance was “more challenging than we anticipated.” But parts of the business performed well, with Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors’ stores all doing solid business. Disappointing international wholesale performance resulted in “expense deleverage and a lower operating margin.” Idol said that the company is better aligning operating expenses with the change in revenue by quarter. In a Wednesday conference call, Idol told investors that “revenue in mainland China declined significantly due to the surge in...
Sourcing Journal

Twitter’s Having a Field Day With MSCHF’s Big Red Boots

­­­MSCHF, the Brooklyn-based subversive art collective that has graced the world with interpretive pieces of fashion-as-commentary, is touting a new drop on Feb. 16 it’s calling the Big Red Boot, composed of a TVA rubber shell and an EVA outer and mid-sole, priced at $350. But unlike its past fashion adventures—the most famous being Satan Shoes, a collab with rapper Lil’ Nas X that caused Nike to take legal action—and most recently Made in Italy handbags that were, in fact, assembled in Italy… Texas, that is, there is no apparent message accompanying this piece; no obvious way in which the Big...
TEXAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

LHCA Exec Explains ‘Opportunity to Restart the Narrative’ on Leather

The Leather and Hide Council of America (LHCA) is on a mission to reframe the sustainability discourse around leather, with a strategy that leans on data and education. In a presentation at Lineapelle New York, the organization’s vice president Kevin Latner spoke about the impact the “ESG agenda” has had on the industry. “Well-organized campaigns challenge the sustainability of leather, championing cheap fossil-fuel alternatives,” he said. “Government and consumer policies lead away from natural products and production processes that benefit the environment, causing real harm. We have a responsibility to correct these wrongs.” One source of these misconceptions, according to Latner, is...
Sourcing Journal

DSW Parent Acquires Keds, Expands Hush Puppies Licensing Deal

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is further fortifying its footwear arsenal, with the DSW and Camuto Group parent acquiring the Keds brand from Wolverine Worldwide and expanding its exclusive wholesale licensing deal with the Hush Puppies brand. The terms of the deal were not broken out individually by brand, but Wolverine Worldwide will generate more than $90 million in cash across the sale and the licensing agreement. DSW was already the largest wholesaler of Keds, according to Designer Brands. Now that Keds is officially under DBI umbrella, it is the first owned brand within the kids’ footwear segment that it will sell wholesale...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sourcing Journal

How Many Facilities Have Been Affected by Turkey’s Earthquake? Here’s What We Know.

At least 9,210 apparel, footwear and textile manufacturers surround the epicenters of two powerful earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing more than 23,600 people and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless. The actual number could be higher. The Open Supply Hub, the open-source database formerly known as the Open Apparel Registry, hasn’t mapped every apparel supplier in the world, though it has made significant strides since it began collating previously disparate factory lists and standardizing name and address data in 2018. To date, it has leveraged data from hundreds of contributors to peg 90,000 garment and textile...
Sourcing Journal

Why the ‘Degenerate’ Sneaker Could Be the Tesla of Footwear

Outside, traffic on Fifth Avenue was backed up as Sarah Jessica Parker was shooting a scene exploring the continuing saga of Carrie Bradshaw, perhaps the most notorious consumer of shoes in the history of fashion, in Sex and the City sequel “And Just Like That.” Inside, Dr. Luke Haverhals and Eric Liedtke were onstage in The New School’s Tishman Auditorium as part of a summit discussing sustainability as it relates to footwear consumption last Thursday in New York. Late last year, the duo combined to form what they bill as the first totally biodegradable shoe “The Degenerate”, called that because it...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Adding to the Line: La Ligne Steps Into Jeans

Denim is the latest addition to the effortlessly cool uniform forged by La Ligne, the direct-to-consumer women’s ready-to-wear label known for modernizing Breton stripes.  The New York City-based brand launched its first jeans collection Wednesday with three styles named after its founders, former Vogue editors Valerie Macaulay and Meredith Melling, and Molly Howard, Rag & Bone’s former head of business development. The collection, available in sizes 23-34, includes the Molly, a vintage-inspired rigid straight high rise in a dark and medium wash; the Valerie, a stretch slim fit in black and indigo that feels like second skin; and the Meredith, a semi-stretch...
Sourcing Journal

Now Even Babies Can Wear Sustainable Shoes

Sustainability is coming for wearers big and small. Stride Rite announced its latest eco-friendly sneakers made with renewable and recycled materials: Sprout and Fern. Available in “little kids” sizes 3 through 10, the sneakers’ green design consists of a twill upper made of 30 percent seaweed fiber and 70 percent organic cotton, a recycled flexible and slip-resistant outsole made with 10 percent recycled rubber, chrome-free suede that lessens pollution and creates cleaner waste streams (chrome-free suede is less toxic to leather workers and the environment) and recycled twill lining and hook-and-loop. “We created the Stride Forward collection as an on-going commitment to incorporate as a many Earth-loving materials as possible into our designs, taking steps...
Sourcing Journal

Tonello Unveils EGO, its ‘Simplest’ Ozone Finishing System

Tonello is calling its latest ozone finishing system, EGO, “the simplest, the most efficient [and] the most flexible.” The culmination of a “long process” of research, experimentation and incremental improvements, EGO—short for Enhanced Garment Ozonation—builds off the firm’s OFree, ECOfree and ECOfree 2 technologies, it said. The Italian company claims EGO reduces water consumption up to 80 percent compared to traditional bleaching methods. It also asserts that simplified wastewater purification operations lower treatment costs. “OFree, ECOfree, and ECOfree 2, for us at Tonello, represent the stages of technical growth which have, from time to time, changed the rules of the game, imposing ever...
Sourcing Journal

Snoop Dogg to Hype Skechers During Super Bowl

To many of the more than 200 million viewers expected to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl, the outcome of the game itself may be less memorable than the TV commercials. And in the footwear game, Skechers is ready to spend the $6 million-plus for a 30-second time slot, promoting its Hands-Free Slip-In shoes, pitched by none other than the Doggfather himself, Snoop Dogg. According to a Skechers press release, the commercial that will air in the fourth quarter will tell the story of a day in the life of the hip-hop legend, from a newspaper delivery root all the way to the Oval...
ARIZONA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Mud Jeans Wants to Help Other Brands Get a Handle on EPR

Mud Jeans wants to help its fellow apparel brands “get a hold” of their extended producer responsibility strategies. This Thursday, the denim label plans to host a one-off “EPR hotline” where it will provide insight from its years centering circularity. The event comes as the European Commission plans to propose EPR regulations in June and the Netherlands prepares to implement its own EPR policies in July. Mud, however, has prioritized reverse logistics for years, collecting old jeans and recycling them into new products. In a typical year, the company estimates it receives back between roughly 10,000 and 15,000 pairs of old jeans....
Sourcing Journal

How is the Economy Affecting Apparel Shoppers?

Even though inflation has decreased steadily for six months, unemployment is at its lowest level in half a century and U.S. single-family housing starts increased by double digits in December, consumer confidence declined in January. And that may have an effect on how consumers shop for apparel in the coming months. “Consumer confidence declined in January, but it remains above the level seen last July, lowest in 2022,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director, economics at The Conference Board, in a statement. “Consumers’ assessment of present economic and labor market conditions improved at the start of 2023. However, the Expectations Index retreated in...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy