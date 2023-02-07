ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrangler Duets with the Black Opry

By Angela Velasquez
 5 days ago
A new collaboration pays tribute to Wrangler ’s musical and Western heritage.

The Kontoor Brands -owned brand announced its year-long sponsorship of Black Opry, a global platform for Black artists, fans and industry professionals with a focus on the country, Americana, blues and folk genres.

“Since its founding in 2021, Black Opry has devoted itself to advocating for Black entertainers  and helping these marginalized groups to reclaim their place in the American musical cannon,” said Holly G, the founder of Black Opry. “We’re honored to work with a brand that has been ingrained in the American music culture for decades to help reinforce the Black community’s contributions to the industry.”

Wrangler will serve as the exclusive sponsor of three Black Opry concerts. It will also share the stories of performers during the month of February for Black History Month and throughout the year on its website and across its social media channels.

Participating Black Opry musicians include The Kentucky Gentlemen, Aaron Vance and Crys Matthews, whose stories were captured by Western photographer Ivan McClellan.

Aaron Vance

Wrangler has found various ways to lean into its roots in music. It marked its 75th anniversary last year with a partnership with Grammy Award-winning musician Leon Bridges . It also partnered with guitar maker Fender for a rock-inspired collection.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with a community that is committed to amplifying the incredible and too often overlooked work of Black country artists,” said John Meagher, senior director of marketing – Wrangler NAM. “Working alongside Black Opry has helped us strengthen our connection to music and provides an opportunity to use the platform of our brand to share meaningful stories of underrepresented communities in the country music space.”

