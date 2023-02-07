ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Closures scheduled for Westside Parkway, Real Road

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NARe0_0kfEMynW00

Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all eastbound lanes of the Westside Parkway.

The closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Tues, Feb 7 until Thurs, Feb 9. The California Highway Patrol will be on the highway, detouring drivers to exit at Coffee Road.

Meanwhile, Real Road will be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from Tues, Feb 7 until Fri, Feb 10. A single lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic. The closure is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

