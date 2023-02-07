ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

SAG Awards nominee profile: Cate Blanchett (‘TAR’) reaps record 18th nomination

By Matthew Stewart
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8hcs_0kfEMpqz00

In the two dozen years since she received her first Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, Cate Blanchett has become one of the most-recognized performers in the organization’s history. With her 2023 lead notice for “TAR,” she ties Meryl Streep ’s record for most film SAG Award bids. If she prevails on her 18th general nomination, she will follow Daniel Day-Lewis , Renée Zellweger , and Viola Davis as only the fourth person to ever take home three SAG trophies for individual film acting.

On her fifth Best Film Actress outing, Blanchett faces three category newcomers and one heavily-feted veteran. The one whose SAG Awards resume most closely rivals hers is Davis, who is seeking her third win here for “The Woman King” following victories for “The Help” (2012) and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2021). The other three categories she has conquered are Best Film Ensemble (“The Help”), Best TV Drama Actress (“How to Get Away with Murder,” 2015-2016), and Best Film Supporting Actress (“Fences,” 2017). Also included in this lineup are Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), and past (“Crazy Rich Asians,” 2019) and present ensemble nominee Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

Blanchett’s performance as Lydia Tar represents one of the most ambitious undertakings of her career, as she is tasked with leading viewers through a remarkably complex character study of an increasingly flawed artist. Tar is an extremely accomplished musician and composer whose highly prestigious position as the conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic (as well as her marriage and other personal relationships) begins to slip through her fingers as her past professional indiscretions come back to haunt her.

With her respective ensemble, supporting, and lead wins for “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004), “The Aviator” (2005), and “Blue Jasmine” (2014), Blanchett already stands with Davis, Zellweger, and Helen Mirren as one of only four actresses to have collected every possible film SAG Award. Winning for “TAR” would make her the lead category’s fourth two-time champ, after Frances McDormand (“Fargo,” 1997 and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” 2018), Zellweger (“Chicago,” 2003 and “Judy,” 2020), and Davis.

Blanchett’s extensive SAG Awards resume also includes film nominations for her lead performances in “Elizabeth” (1999), “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” (2008), and “Carol” (2016), her supporting turns in “Bandits” (2002), “Notes on a Scandal” (2007), “I’m Not There” (2008), and “Nightmare Alley” (2022), and her ensemble work in “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2002), “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2003), “The Aviator,” “Babel” (2007), “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2009), and “Don’t Look Up” (2022). She also has a single TV notice to her name for her starring role on the 2020 limited series “Mrs. America.”

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “ SAG Awards nominee profile ” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

SAG Awards nominee profile: Brendan Gleeson (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’) would be oldest dual film winner ever

In addition “Braveheart” (1995), “Gangs of New York” (2002) and three “Harry Potter” movies, Brendan Gleeson’s acting resume include several collaborations each with filmmaking brothers John Michael and Martin McDonagh. His and the latter writer-director’s third project, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” has led to his very first Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for both supporting actor and ensemble. Now well into the fourth decade of his career, the sexagenarian could make history as the oldest performer to win two SAG trophies for a single film. In the supporting category, Gleeson is competing against three others who are also up for the...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

SAG Awards nominee profile: Danielle Deadwyler (‘Till’)

With just six feature film credits under her belt, Danielle Deadwyler has already hit a major career milestone by earning her first Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. This recognition comes for her harrowing work as Mamie Till-Mobley in “Till,” which, after a long development period, finally exists as an emotionally impactful account of one of the darkest pieces of American history. Although her competition is stiff, the sheer power of her performance in her regrettably timely film may be more than enough to secure her victory. Along with Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Deadwyler is one of two total SAG Awards newcomers...
GoldDerby

Cate Blanchett can join rarefied air with a Best Actress BAFTA win for ‘TÁR’

Cate Blanchett is going for her third Oscar with “TÁR,” but before that, she’ll have a chance to capture her third Best Actress BAFTA Award. Should she do so, she’ll move up to second place on the all-time winners list in the category. A three-time BAFTA champ, Blanchett has two Best Actress trophies for “Elizabeth” (1998) and “Blue Jasmine” (2013) and one for Best Supporting Actress for “The Aviator” (2004). In the lead category, she’s one of 11 with two victories. That list gets drastically smaller the higher you go. She’s looking to become just the fourth person with three Best...
GoldDerby

2023 SAG Awards Predictions: Best Film Actress

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Who will prevail in the category of Best Film Actress during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominees are Cate Blanchett (“TÁR”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards Predictions for Best Film Actress, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards nominee profile: Ensemble champ Angela Bassett seeks first solo win for ‘Black Panther’s’ Queen Ramonda

In the entire history of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, only Ian McKellen (as Gandalf) has accomplished the feat of winning twice for playing a single character in multiple films. After nearly two decades, the supporting actor (2001’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”) and ensemble (2003’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”) victor might soon be joined in this distinction by current supporting actress nominee Angela Bassett. Her “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” bid is her first individual film one from the guild and comes four years after she was honored as...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards nominee profile: Barry Keoghan (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’) could be the youngest man to win twice for one film

In the dozen years since he began his acting career as a recurring cast member on the Irish soap opera “Fair City,” Barry Keoghan has played nearly three dozen film and TV roles in such popular projects as “Dunkirk” (2017) “Chernobyl” and “Eternals” (2021). Now, his work in “The Banshees of Inisherin” (in which he reunites with his “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and “The Batman” co-star Colin Farrell) has brought him his first Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for both supporting actor and ensemble. This gives the 30-year-old a shot at making history as the youngest male winner...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who was wrongfully eliminated on February 6? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday, February 6 with the sixth and final set of 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In this new spin-off, 10 artists performed each week for only one or two open spots from their group to advance to The Finals. Typically, judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews sent one of their favorites of the night through with a tap of the Golden Buzzer, but in this final round of auditions there was no such save. The only spot up for grabs was chosen by...
GoldDerby

Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards preview: Which Oscar nominees will win here first?

Two of the five Oscar nominees for Best Makeup and Hairstyling — “The Batman” and “Elvis” — contend in three categories apiece at the guild awards on Feb. 11. Another contender, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” has a pair of bids while “The Whale” has a single nomination. The fifth Oscar contender, “All Quiet on the Western Front,” was snubbed by the Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards. Last year marked the first time in the nine-year history of these guild awards that the eventual Oscar winner was shut out here first. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” lost both period/character races...
GoldDerby

Oscars: How Best Makeup and Hairstyling boosts the lead acting categories

For casual moviegoers, there may only be a peripheral connection between the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category at the Oscars and the lead acting contenders on which that makeup is applied and whose hair is styled. For the longest time, this race was all about the special FX makeup, prosthetics and the like for genre films. The original 1968 “Planet of the Apes,” Rick Baker’s work on “An American Werewolf in London” in 1981, and the makeup effects for David Cronenberg’s “The Fly” are all examples of that. In recent years, it has become more about making an actor look like...
GoldDerby

How good are SAG Awards at predicting Oscar winners?

Odds are that three of the four individual film winners at the SAG Awards on February 26 will be collecting Oscars two weeks later. Over the past 28 years, 83 the 112 Academy Awards winners in the four acting races had first collected SAG Awards. That success rate of 74% makes this precursor prize a key bellwether to follow when making your 2023 Oscar predictions. Last year all four SAG champs — leads Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) plus supporting players Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) and Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) — repeated at the...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

What to watch this weekend February 10, 2023: Movie awards contenders

The 95th Academy Awards are about a month away, which means you’re running out of time to watch every nominated film before the ceremony. Fortunately, streaming is making it easy to do it. Two Oscar nominees just got added to HBO Max, so you can cross them off your watchlist this weekend.   The contender to watch this weekend: “Empire of Light”   Sam Mendes’ ode to the movies was designed to be a major awards contender. Mendes is a past Best Picture and Best Director winner, stars Olivia Colman and Colin Firth have Oscars of their own, and composers Trent Reznor and Atticus...
GoldDerby

Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9

“The Masked Singer” is one of the biggest hits on the FOX network. This American version of the South Korean show, which debuted in 2019, has already run for eight seasons. We’ll update this post throughout season 9 as we learn more about the “The Masked Singer” cast from both the clues given during the show and those posted online at Instagram and Facebook. Here’s everything to know about “The Masked Singer” season 9, including the premiere date. When does “The Masked Singer” season 9 start? Filming for season 9 is taking place in the winter of 2023. Allowing for time to...
GoldDerby

The day after, Bonnie Raitt’s stunning Grammy Awards triumph lingers

“So who is Bonnie Raitt?” read the first sentence of a headline on the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper website this morning. You wouldn’t have known from the shocked reaction throughout the music world – and especially throughout England, where they seemed to take it personally that Harry Styles didn’t take home every award he was eligible for – that Raitt isn’t exactly some wannabe newbie. Pretty much the precise opposite, in fact. She’s a living legend, one of the most respected and decorated makers of music of all time. More on that in a moment. But first…it speaks to both the depth...
GoldDerby

George Clooney, still searching for elusive Emmy, returns to TV with new Showtime series ‘The Department’

He’s received eight Oscar nominations – including the rare PAWD (separate bids as a producer, actor, writer and director) – and won twice: as supporting actor for “Syriana” (2006) and as a producer on Best Picture victor “Argo” (2013). But George Clooney has never taken home an Emmy statuette, unless you count his special Bob Hope Humanitarian Award in 2010 (which we don’t). However, Clooney will now have another prime opportunity to be honored with the announcement that Showtime has given a straight-to-series order to the political thriller series “The Department,” with Clooney attached to direct and executive produce along with partner...
GoldDerby

Ray Richmond: John Lithgow makes everything he touches better. That’s why he’s an American acting treasure

In the new taut new thriller “Sharper” that debuted in theaters Friday in advance of hitting the streaming market February 17 over Apple TV+, John Lithgow has a relatively small supporting role as a hedge fund billionaire named Richard Hobbes. For those who follow the extraordinary Lithgow’s multi-faceted career, the portrayal isn’t really anything terribly unique, aside from the fact he makes it memorable by his sheer talent, charisma and presence. It’s the sort of everyday brilliance we’ve come to expect from an actor who has been doing this for more than half a century and shows no signs at...
MONTANA STATE
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ schedule: When is the finale?

The first six preliminary episodes of “AGT: All-Stars” are in the can, with 11 acts (out of the 60 total acts) earning their ticket to the finale. Among the finalists are a trio of hand balancing sisters, a youth choir from Detroit, and an inspirational autistic singer. But when is the finale, exactly? Read on for everything to know about the remaining “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” schedule. To recap, “AGT: All-Stars” premiered on January 2, 2023 and aired six straight preliminary rounds every Monday night, which culminated on February 6, 2023. During those initial episodes, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and...
GoldDerby

The quartet of ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ could tie this SAG Awards record

If size really doesn’t matter, then one film has the edge to win ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards: “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Because of the group’s stringent rules stipulating only actors with their own title cards are eligible for the prize, the dark comedy boasts just four nominated cast members: Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan. And if “Banshees” prevails, it’ll tie the record for smallest cast to win the award. “Sideways” (2004) has the record all to itself right now. Thomas Haden Church, Paul Giamatti, Virginia Madsen and Sandra Oh were part of its winning...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Can Todd Field edge out the Daniels in Best Director? And can Steven Spielberg rebound?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we look at Best Director, which doesn’t feel like a done deal yet. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re back and ready for some football? Oscar nominee Rihanna will take center stage at the Super Bowl this weekend, perhaps ready and able to get the campaign boost Jennifer Lopez was so cruelly denied in 2020. But rather than talk about Super Bowl halftime show or the Big Game () itself — go… Chiefs?...
GoldDerby

Sharon Horgan (‘Bad Sisters’ co-creator) on walking the ‘tight rope’ between comedy and drama [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s just walking a bit of a tightrope, really, but I feel like we were sort of doing that throughout because we had to balance comedy with drama — like really silly, stupid comedy with really brutal drama,” explains Sharon Horgan about the challenge of setting the right tone for “Bad Sisters,” the Apple TV+ series she co-created. We talked with Horgan as part of our “Meet the Experts” Writers Guild Award nominees panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above. Adapted from a Belgian series, “Bad Sisters” tells the story of the Garvey siblings: Eva (Horgan), Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), Ursula (Eva...
GoldDerby

‘Help me change the world’: Kodi Lee earns his ticket to ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ finale thanks to superfans

One of the most popular “America’s Got Talent” winners of all time, Kodi Lee, now has a chance of taking home a second trophy, and it’s all thanks to the superfans. Monday night on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” the singing superstar (who was born blind and autistic), took the stage and belted out the song “Biblical.” After his performance, he got a chance to speak directly to the superfans and he told them, “Help me change the world.” Well, that’s exactly what they did. Kodi earned the most votes from the superfans, so he immediately advanced to the finale. The runner-up...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy