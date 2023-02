There will be a benefit dinner and auction on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 4 p.m. for Melody Nester to help pay expenses.

She recently lost her husband, Chuck Nester.

Dinner begins at 4 p.m., and auction begins at 6 p.m.

The dinner will be located at the Gap Mills firehouse, 56 Substation Road, Gap Mills, WV 24941.

