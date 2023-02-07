ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale resort ranked by US News as second-best hotel in the country

By By Brandon Brown, Phoenix Business Journal
 4 days ago
Three Arizona hospitality properties made the top 100 on the 2023 U.S. News & World Report list of the best hotels in America, with each of them also ranking in the top 100 list of resorts.

The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, A Luxury Collection Resort in Scottsdale was not only the highest-ranking Valley property on the hotels and resorts lists but at No. 2 in the country in both rankings.

In its report, U.S. News said the Canyon Suites at the Phoenician is known for “its spectacular views of Arizona and on-site facilities.”

The Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North in Scottsdale and the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Marana near Tucson were both among the top 100 hotels in the U.S., coming in at No. 74 and No. 78, respectively.

Both of those properties were ranked by U.S. News & World Report at No. 33 and No. 35 respectively on its top resorts list. Other Arizona resorts in the top 100 include Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale (No. 43); L'Auberge de Sedona (No. 52); Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spa (No. 68); Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, Curio Collection by Hilton (No. 85); Enchantment Resort (No. 86); and the Canyon Ranch Tucson (No. 88).

Each of those properties were listed as gold badge locations, the top designation which goes to the top 10% of all sites in the ranking.

