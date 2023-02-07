Read full article on original website
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Protective Husky Filmed Defending Kitten 'At All Costs' Against Adult Cat
A husky felt the need to get involved when a cat played a little too rough with their kitten.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
Recovery of Pitbull Who Was 'Skin and Bones' and Eating Trash Warms Hearts
"She will love you till her last breath," one user said.
Laughter as Jealous Dog Slaps Owner for Cuddling Boyfriend: 'Naughty'
"I knew he was gonna do it.. look at his face," commented one viewer of the video with almost 10 million views in two days, while another wrote "BAM."
Hilarious Moment Random Dog Joins Students' Track Race: 'Dopamine Boost'
Dogs can run about 15–20 miles per hour but only for short distances.
Spouse Slammed Over Why They're Trying To Ban Husband From Friend's Funeral
"I did tell my husband that I expect him to stay home and not go," said the woman expecting her husband to miss the funeral.
Cat Snoozing With Teddy and Ignoring All 'Family Drama' Melts Hearts
"That look of love he gives you is just everything," one user wrote of the video captioned, "When family drama is happening but you just wanna be a chill boi."
Amber Heard's Sultry Dance With 'In the Fire' Crewmember Goes Viral
In a TikTok clip viewed more than 16 million views in a matter of days, Heard was seen pulling out her best moves while in Guatemala.
Adult Golden Retriever With Hilariously Tiny 'Cat Feet' Sends Internet Wild
Oatmeal's owner, Adria, told Newsweek: "He and I are best friends, and we like to travel together. We also go swimming and make fun TikTok videos."
Fury Over Woman Receiving Wedding Invite With One Day's Notice: 'Insulting'
"I wouldn't unless it's a spontaneous wedding and all the other guests got an invite the day before," one person commenting online wrote.
Reason Why Man Makes Girlfriend Leave Their Home for 7 Hours a Day Dragged
The man said: "She's being selfish and not considering that I need a certain environment to concentrate and get work done."
Couple Urged to Take Dog to Vet After Sudden Change in Behavior
"This behavior is heart-breaking and we feel very defeated right now," the poster commented.
Jack Russell Puppy Sat Smiling at Owner Melts Hearts: 'My Big Teefs'
The Jack Russell terrier puppy showed off his puppy teeth in the now-viral video.
'I Built a Tank for My Son'
A lot of people on social media have said that I am the best dad ever. But not all comments are positive.
Golden Retrievers Help With Homemade Valentine's Pancakes in Adorable Clip
"They eat better breakfasts than me," one user said.
Fury as Man Sends Adopted Child Away Over Tantrum: 'Pack a Bag'
Unresolved trauma combined with the hormonal changes of puberty can make adolescence especially difficult for some teenagers.
'Adrenaline-Junkie' Ferret Amelia Wins Pet of the Week
Our winner this week is a very special ferret who has given her owner "unconditional love."
'Spicy' Cat's Post-Dental Surgery Pictures Have Internet in Hysterics
"I'm crying laughing this is the silliest face and I love it," wrote one Facebook user, while another dubbed Lilith "the highest cat I have ever seen."
