WKRC
Impress your valentine with a meal made with local ingredients
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You don't have to be a master chef to impress your valentine. It's all about good local ingredients. And who knows better about finding local ingredients than ETC Produce at Findlay Market Toncia Chavez from ETC has a recipe for your valentine.
WKRC
Families play, warm up, and meet a live penguin at the 'Ice, Ice Baby' winter festival
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Contemporary Arts Center held its annual winter family festival on Saturday. Organizers called this one the "Ice, Ice Baby Family Festival," and it took place in the CAC's Creativity Center for the first time since it was renovated. "Every February, we always do a winter-themed science...
WKRC
Building aide saves student from choking at local elementary school
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - A Springboro third grader's life was saved by the quick actions of a building aide. Outside the cafeteria at Five Points Elementary School in Springboro, there is an entire wall dedicated to their beloved lunchroom aides. And that is where this story begins. Miss Siara is...
WKRC
Black students learn about careers from professionals who look like them
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Hundreds of local high school students gathered at TQL Stadium Thursday to learn about careers. And leaders believe they will better understand the importance of careers from people who look like them. This program is designed to give Black teens in the greater Cincinnati area the opportunity to explore different career fields, directly from successful black professionals.
WKRC
Local seniors get special visitor from Cincinnati Zoo
MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - Some Monfort Heights seniors get a special visitor from the Cincinnati Zoo. Myra the African penguin visited The Wellington at North Bend Thursday. To prepare for her visit, the residents at the senior living facility studied some trivia about penguins. Myra lives with 30 other...
WKRC
Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
WKRC
Local doctors using breakthrough device for clot treatment
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A breakthrough device is saving lives and it’s now in use by local doctors. A clot treatment doctors at TriHealth’s Good Samaritan Hospital have been using now for years, but newer technology is now taking it to the next level. It's already a therapy that...
WKRC
Chef Aaron has recipes for your big watch party Sunday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can't have a big watch party without good food. Chef Aaron from Kroger shows how to make some easy munchies to represent both teams.
WKRC
Daddy-Daughter Dinner Dance gave girls the chance to connect with their father figures
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hundreds of girls, their dads, grandfathers, and father figures danced the night away at the Duke Energy Center. The Cincinnati Herald hosted its 18th annual Daddy-Daughter Dinner Dance Saturday night. The gala gives families a special, red-carpet experience, creating lifetime memories and building on the bond between...
WKRC
Local researchers use rats to study gambling addiction therapy
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Breakthrough research on a substance now in laboratory studies could one day give us another therapy to help in the fight against gambling addiction. A potential new addiction therapy may one day offer hope and help. We don't know yet if it could be used to...
WKRC
New OTR coworking space to feature private event area, bar
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A coworking company is moving ahead with plans to open its flagship location in Over-the-Rhine later this year, but with a key difference from its original plans for the space. Cohatch will take over the entire 20,000-square-foot space in the Leader Building at 130 W....
WKRC
Apartments with aim of bringing nature indoors near completion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An apartment complex that’s aiming to land baby boomers and empty nesters as its occupants is nearing completion in Columbia Tusculum. Four23 Hoge, located at 423 Hoge St., is a 62-unit apartment complex located in the heart of Columbia Tusculum’s business district. Construction began...
WKRC
Residents forced out after fire, say they are not getting answers on returning home
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Dozens of families are still without a place to call home after a fire at a Batavia apartment complex and now they say they cannot get any answers as to when they might be allowed back in. Jessica Emery and her family have lived at...
WKRC
Cincinnati Rollergirls: Lifting women up while knocking them down
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Maybe when you think about a place like a roller rink, your mind goes back to elementary school and skating parties. But the Cincinnati Rollergirls are a little bit more intense. "I mean, it's roller derby. You're hitting people on roller skates," said Amanda Frietsch. "You can...
WKRC
Local Turkish families wait to hear from loved ones, pray for miracles after devastation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – No distance can shield the heartbreak. Days after a catastrophic earthquake and aftershocks in Turkey, local Turkish families are holding out hope as more survivors are pulled from the rubble. “My niece and her daughter is under the rubble and they still not able to reach...
WKRC
'I was just frantic': Tri-State woman catches coyote with dog in its mouth
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) – Yet another pet has fallen victim to coyotes in Fairfield. Last Friday, Deana Schmidt said she let her dog, Jackie, out into her backyard near Winton and Mack roads. Not long after, Schmidt said her other dog started barking. “She barked again and looked at...
WKRC
Middle school student brings gun to Sharonville school, principal says
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A local middle school student brought a gun to school Friday morning. Princeton Community Middle School Principal Dave Mackzum says a staff member saw the weapon and followed safety protocols. No one was hurt or put in harm’s way when the weapon was secured, according to...
WKRC
New airline starts service from Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - In a big win for the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, a new airline began Wednesday serving passengers. It will eventually fly nonstop to three destinations currently unavailable to local travelers. Breeze Airway's first flights will be to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. It also will...
WKRC
Kings Island begins largest-ever recruitment campaign
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island's parent company Cedar Fair is set to kick off its largest-ever recruitment campaign. It is trying to hire more than 5,000 new workers for the park in Mason ahead of the 2023 season. There is a job fair on-site over President’s Day weekend.
WKRC
Some concerned Forest Hills levy won't pass due to school board actions
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Forest Hills Local School District plans to have a levy on the ballot in May, but some parents are concerned it will not pass because of recent decisions by the school board. This levy comes after the district's superintendent admitted to district financial troubles,...
