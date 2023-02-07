ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Building aide saves student from choking at local elementary school

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - A Springboro third grader's life was saved by the quick actions of a building aide. Outside the cafeteria at Five Points Elementary School in Springboro, there is an entire wall dedicated to their beloved lunchroom aides. And that is where this story begins. Miss Siara is...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WKRC

Black students learn about careers from professionals who look like them

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Hundreds of local high school students gathered at TQL Stadium Thursday to learn about careers. And leaders believe they will better understand the importance of careers from people who look like them. This program is designed to give Black teens in the greater Cincinnati area the opportunity to explore different career fields, directly from successful black professionals.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local seniors get special visitor from Cincinnati Zoo

MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - Some Monfort Heights seniors get a special visitor from the Cincinnati Zoo. Myra the African penguin visited The Wellington at North Bend Thursday. To prepare for her visit, the residents at the senior living facility studied some trivia about penguins. Myra lives with 30 other...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Local doctors using breakthrough device for clot treatment

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A breakthrough device is saving lives and it’s now in use by local doctors. A clot treatment doctors at TriHealth’s Good Samaritan Hospital have been using now for years, but newer technology is now taking it to the next level. It's already a therapy that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local researchers use rats to study gambling addiction therapy

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Breakthrough research on a substance now in laboratory studies could one day give us another therapy to help in the fight against gambling addiction. A potential new addiction therapy may one day offer hope and help. We don't know yet if it could be used to...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

New OTR coworking space to feature private event area, bar

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A coworking company is moving ahead with plans to open its flagship location in Over-the-Rhine later this year, but with a key difference from its original plans for the space. Cohatch will take over the entire 20,000-square-foot space in the Leader Building at 130 W....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Apartments with aim of bringing nature indoors near completion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An apartment complex that’s aiming to land baby boomers and empty nesters as its occupants is nearing completion in Columbia Tusculum. Four23 Hoge, located at 423 Hoge St., is a 62-unit apartment complex located in the heart of Columbia Tusculum’s business district. Construction began...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Rollergirls: Lifting women up while knocking them down

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Maybe when you think about a place like a roller rink, your mind goes back to elementary school and skating parties. But the Cincinnati Rollergirls are a little bit more intense. "I mean, it's roller derby. You're hitting people on roller skates," said Amanda Frietsch. "You can...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New airline starts service from Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - In a big win for the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, a new airline began Wednesday serving passengers. It will eventually fly nonstop to three destinations currently unavailable to local travelers. Breeze Airway's first flights will be to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. It also will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kings Island begins largest-ever recruitment campaign

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island's parent company Cedar Fair is set to kick off its largest-ever recruitment campaign. It is trying to hire more than 5,000 new workers for the park in Mason ahead of the 2023 season. There is a job fair on-site over President’s Day weekend.
MASON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy