Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nike gifts LeBron James sneakers after NBA scoring record
James made NBA history on Tuesday night, and Nike honored the Los Angeles Lakers star with some eye-catching kicks.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Giving A Back Massage To Dwyane Wade: "Caught In 4K."
The Los Angeles Lakers most recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder is one that the fans of LeBron James will remember for years to come. Throughout the season, the narrative of James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record was hyped up. The King finally achieved that dream against the...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Watch the exact moment LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made history and broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron, who needed 36 points to establish himself as the greatest scorer in league history, went on an impressive scoring rampage against the Oklahoma City Thunder in pursuit of putting his name in the record books.
Darvin Ham Takes A Subtle Shot At LeBron James And The Attention He Got Because Of The All-Time Scoring Record
Darvin Ham partially blames LeBron James for losing against the Thunder.
NBA World Reacts To LeBron James Media Announcement
There's reportedly going to be a ton of media in attendance to see Lakers superstar LeBron James on Tuesday night. James is on the verge of history, just 36 points away from topping Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. As a result, the demand for credentials has exploded. ...
How LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar overcame frosty past for special moment
They have never been close. As recently as last October, LeBron James had been asked if he had any thoughts about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, or if he’d care to comment on the relationship James enjoyed with the man who, for almost 34 years, had scored more points than any other player in NBA history. “No thoughts,” James had said then. “And no relationship.” They are men of different generations, who have espoused different public stances on any number of social issues, and that has caused conflict in the past. But in recent weeks whatever chill existed between them had clearly thawed. On James’...
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in Scholarships
Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community. Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.
Akron declares LeBron James Day to mark the hometown hero's NBA feat
It was a holiday of sorts in Akron on Wednesday. Mayor Dan Horrigan declared Feb. 8 LeBron James Day in the city. James broke the all-time NBA scoring record Tuesday...
LeBron James breaks NBA's all-time scoring record
LeBron James has just surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most regular season points scored in NBA history. In front of cheering fans at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers star secured his place in the record books during the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James set the record with a fadeaway jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter.James outstretched his arms, threw both hands in the air, then smiled. Abdul-Jabbar rose from his seat and clapped. The game was stopped as some members of James' family, including his mother, wife and children,...
'As special as it gets': LeBron James solidifies legendary status by becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer
It was a night of wild expectations and LeBron James, once again, delivered.
Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar doesn’t care that much about Lakers star LeBron James surpassing his record
Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is not one bit bothered by the fact that LeBron James surpassed his all-time scoring record, and for good reason. There are some people who think Abdul-Jabbar would feel bad about James taking the record he has held for about four decades. Even NBA legend Magic Johnson said before it would be a “bitter pill to swallow” for Kareem.
LeBron James Reveals How His Mother Helped Him Fall In Love With Basketball
LeBron James shared the story of how a $20 hoop his mother gifted to him when he was 3 years old inspired him to become an NBA player.
Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals truth about lack of relationship with LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits there’s no one to blame but himself for his lack of relationship with LeBron James. After James surpassed Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list on Tuesday, Kareem took it to his Substack to open up about the milestone and his relationship with LeBron–or the lack thereof. Abdul-Jabbar has been critical of the Lakers star in the past, and it was made clear the two don’t have any sort of connection when James said last October that he has “no relationship and no thoughts” about the iconic big man.
'LeBron never forgot his humble roots right here in Akron': City of Akron declares Feb. 8 as LeBron James Day
AKRON, Ohio — After the kid from Akron became the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James' hometown is honoring him. Mayor Dan Horrigan announced on Wednesday that today is being declared "LeBron James Day" in the city. “What a thrill it is to see Akron’s own LeBron James become...
Chronicle-Telegram
Jim Ingraham: LeBron's greatness has always been his versatility
He’s officially the greatest basketball machine ever created. LeBron James conquered the final mountain Tuesday night by breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s nearly 40-year-old record as the highest scoring player in NBA history. When he arrived, fresh out of high school, LeBron started scoring points immediately. At age 19, his...
